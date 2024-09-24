I read a story about ‘blue’ hydrogen [‘blue’ hydrogen is made from natural gas] - ‘Equinor abandons ‘blue’ hydrogen plans’, that the plans to export Norwegian-made hydrogen to Germany was scrapped because it was too expensive and so, nobody wanted to buy it.

Now it seems that some Germans had figured out that instead of using natural gas to produce hydrogen and then use the hydrogen for fuel, it’s cheaper to just use the natural gas directly. Apparently, some Germans still know how to add.

Then I read a story about windmills in Germany - ‘German Professor: Wake Effect Decreases Wind Farm Efficiency, Contributes to Warming’, that windmills on the high seas produce a slip stream that impacts the other windmills, and the profitability decreases!

But also that the windmills are affecting the stratification of the water, causing an impact on the plankton production! I’m wondering if anyone has even done an actual environmental impact study of these stupid windmills?

It seems that the Greenie utopia is being exposed both in the science department, as well as in the German state elections, where their votes don’t add up to enough for them to be represented in the legislature!

Then I read a story about China’s efforts to clean the air - ‘What happens if China stops trying to save the world?’, that by ignoring China’s contributions, and sanctioning China’s technologies instead, the west’s ‘so-called’ climate change policies are a total fraud, and are only used as scare stories, whereas China is actually reducing its per capita emissions. It seems that some Chinese also can add and subtract quite well.

But then I read another story about China - ‘Who is surmising China launching an ‘Opium War’ against the US?’, that talks about the latest attempt to blame China for America’s opioid problem, that just doesn’t add up.

“With only 5% of the world’s population, Americans consume more than 80% of the world’s opioids”. [!!!]

Now it seems to me, that America’s addiction to drugs isn’t due to China, but it goes much farther back than is being admitted.

So then I found a fascinating story about America’s drug problems during the late 1800’s, after the Civil War - ‘Jim Crow’s Drug War: Race, Coca Cola, and the Southern Origins of Drug Prohibition’, that talks about when coca cola was started by a Confederate veteran in 1884 and that it originally contained cocaine! as did a lot of the snake-oil remedies at that time! It seems that this drug problem has been adding up for quite a while, but now it’s starting to multiply!

And my feathered friend chirped that hopefully our children will learn addition and not addiction.

Have fun. additionally.