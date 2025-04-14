The Canadian Election

Compared to American elections, the elections here in Canada are really, quite tame. Maybe that’s one of the things that I do like about Donald Trump – because whatever one may say about him, boring will NEVER be one of his characteristics. Now, I used to think that the last election we had in 2021 was the most boring election ever, but now I think it was possibly the second most boring election.

For the last few years, I had thought that it had already been decided by the powers-that-be, that the next election would see a change from a Liberal to a Conservative government. Of course the ‘free trade’ policies would pretty well stay the same, but the tenor of the government would be changed. But something happened that changed all that. Perhaps it was the unexpected – or rather the unprepared for – election of Trump. But whatever it was, it seems to have changed the media’s narrative, and not in a good way.

In my humble opinion, the only party that seems to have a grasp on reality is Maxime Bernier’s People Party but the powers-that-be won’t even allow Mr. Bernier to be included in the party leaders debates, for some strange reason. I suppose that the powers-that-be may be afraid of any disturbance in the force of their narrative.

Anyway, it now seems that they are trying to nudge us into accepting Mark Carney, the green globalist bankster, to oppose the protectionist policies of President Trump. But before we Canadians succumb to hyperventilating about President Trump’s tariff policy towards Canada, perhaps we should take a slightly longer view at what the Canadian economy actually looks like.

So, I read a story from a few years ago - ‘Why Canada’s economic growth is expected to be dead last among advanced countries’, that says that:

“The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts Canada will achieve GDP per capita growth of only 0.7 per cent a year over 2020-30, putting us dead last among the advanced countries.”

Whoa … they think that Canada is going to have the worst economy among all of the 38 so-called ‘advanced’ economies. So what’s the problem with Canada, I wondered?

Well … it further says that:

“Most Canadian policy makers are obsessed with labour utilization, while largely ignoring productivity. Productivity growth is the most important determinant of living standards and real wage growth because it is limited only by the pace of technological change and the ability of businesses and workers to innovate and adapt to it. In contrast, labour utilization growth is intrinsically limited by demographics, labour force participation and the number of working hours in a day. Canada will struggle to increase real GDP per capita over 2020-30 because of feeble expected growth in labour productivity and a slight drag from labour utilization as the population ages (higher immigration does not materially alter the math on this).”

So, it seems to be saying that Canada’s main economic problem is its low productivity! So then I read another story about Canada’s economy and its low productivity – ‘Declining Canadian dollar could stifle productivity growth in Canada’, that says that:

“… productivity — the amount of GDP per hour of labour the economy produces — is key to improving living standards, which have been on the decline in Canada.”

So, it seems that not only has our productivity been declining, but because of that, our living standard is also declining! And it goes on to show where our productivity has been coming from:

“Canada also indirectly imports technology via direct investments made by U.S.-based companies in their Canadian subsidiaries.”

So it would seem that under free trade, not only did we export away our manufacturing, we also exported away our domestic fostering of productivity, and we were rely on importing our productivity (and also importing a huge national debt).

And I read another, more alarming, story about this huge national debt – ‘YOU DON'T REALIZE HOW DOOMED CANADA IS’, where the author writes that:

“Canada does not have an economy. We have one of the largest land masses in the world, but we have catastrophic levels of productivity. With only 40 million people, we no longer have enough labour to service our national debt. Canada’s national debt is nearing two trillion and we now pay more per capita to service the interest payments than what is sustainable. This explains every political party’s obsession with mass immigration. It’s a quick fix for what has been a decades-long spiral into oblivion. However, as the cost of housing continues to rise, immigration will cease to remain a viable solution … Immigration has not increased productivity or diversified our economy … At the moment, Canada's GDP is being propped up by real estate. Real estate is being propped up by immigration.”

So it seems that the powers-that-be need to prop up the economy with rising real estate prices, and then to prop up the real estate market with rising immigration. But that would only work if other countries have spent the time and effort on raising the productivity level of these immigrants, otherwise the immigrants to Canada would only be minimum-wage labourers. But then it would seem that this whole house of propped-up cards may come crashing down - something that the media narrative could try to blame on President Trump’s tariffs!

And the author goes further, writing that in the event of a card crashing of this casino economy, the situation may involve ‘the complete dissolution of Canada as a country’!!! Yikes!!! but that this would obviously involve our neighbors!

Because Canada has an abundance of natural resources and a fairly educated workforce, it's more likely that foreign interests would attempt to take what is already here. To prevent countries like China and Russia from staking a claim on Canada’s fallen dream, the United States would likely step in to maintain its own geopolitical security. Before Canada could even get to the point of full economic ruin, it is highly probable that the United States would step in. The geopolitical risks of forfeiting Canada's land, borders, and resources to other foreign entities would be far too high for any American president.

Well … that would seem to leave President Trump with only two possible options: to bail us out, or to annex us. And then I read a story that exacerbates this situation - ‘Secret RCMP report warns Canadians may revolt once they realize how broke they are’, that with an economic crisis, Canada may be headed for civil war?!?

But could there be another option - to build a growing independent Canadian economy? And that would require a policy designed to raise our living standards and raise our productivity, and get us out of the dope money laundering business too.

And that would require that Canada ditch this failed free-trade globalization nonsense of the last thirty years - that would also require ditching this pessimistic counter-culture nonsense (that seems to idolize drug addiction and assisted suicide), and instead launch an optimistic cultural outlook, towards what China’s Philosopher-President Xi Jinping calls ‘cultural confidence’.

Perhaps Canada should vote against free trade and vote to join China’s new Silk Road! It does seem to be working - in Asia, in Africa and in South America. So why not here?

Have fun. Electively.