Our search for Plato translations in the United States of America should begin, quite appropriately, with the ever-socratic Dr. Benjamin Franklin.

For those of you who have not purchased my first book, ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 1, The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774’, the following is taken from page 49:

“With government business in London beginning to slow down for the summer, Benjamin (and William) Franklin made plans for a trip to Scotland, wanting to go in person to thank the faculty at the University of St. Andrews for awarding him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, in February 1759, for his contributions in the field of electricity. The Scotland tour was the idea of Dr. Patrick Baird of the University of St. Andrews, who had lived in Philadelphia and been a member of Franklin’s Junto. Baird had organized the Rector of St. Andrews, David Shaw, to confer upon Franklin an honorary degree. Franklin would henceforth be referred to as Doctor Franklin. On the way to Scotland, Franklin passed through Birmingham and again visited John Baskerville, Matthew Boulton and his friends there. While in Scotland, Franklin also visited Edinburgh and Glasgow. While in Glasgow, Franklin made the acquaintance of the young musical instrument maker, James Watt. (In 1773 Watt would become partners with Matthew Bouton, in developing the steam engine.) Next door to Watt’s repair shop, was that of the Foulis brothers: Andrew and Robert. The Foulis brothers were protégés of Francis Hutcheson. Since 1743, the Foulis brothers had worked with the university to publish the ancient classics in Latin and Greek. However, they did publish a new English translation of Thucydides, by Rev. William Smith, in 1759, and personally presented a copy of it to Dr. Franklin. (The only other available English translation of Thucydides was the [horrible] one done by Thomas Hobbes!) Four years later, in 1763, these two brothers would publish one other English translation of a Greek classic – the first available English translation of one of Plato’s dialogues – The Republic, done by Rev. Hary Spens, which was thus made available to a new generation of young intellectuals in America.”

So, due to Dr. Franklin and his friends in Scotland, America saw a translation of Plato’s ‘Republic’ in 1763. Later, in 1804, an English edition of the complete dialogues of Plato was published by Thomas Taylor, but it included that 1763 translation of the ‘Republic’ by Rev. Hary Spens.

The problem with the other translations by Taylor in that edition, that seem a little off-kilter, was the fact that Taylor was not a platonist, but was a neo-platonist. In addition to Taylor’s other translations of Plotinus, Porphyry, Iamblichus, Proclus and also Aristotle, he translated ‘The Mystical Initiations or Hymns of Orpheus’, ‘A Dissertation on the Eleusinian and Bacchic Mysteries’, ‘Two Orations of the Emperor Julian’ and ‘Arguments of the Emperor Julian against the Christians’. His translations would become much admired by the transcendentalists and theosophists.

[Note: Neo-platonist Thomas Taylor’s translation of Plato’s Timeaus and Critias dialogues would later be reprinted in 1944 by the Bollingen Foundation (that would publish their own version of translations of the Collected Dialogues of Plato in 1961). The Bollingen Foundation would become infamous for publishing the complete works of the mystic, Carl Jung. The Bollingen Foundation was founded in 1940 by Paul and Mary Mellon (of the Mellon bankster family) and was named after Carl Jung’s country home in Bollingen, Switzerland!!!]

But in the midst of this neo-platonic onslaught, a breath of fresh air was provided when in 1840, Mary Shelley published ‘Essays, Letters from Abroad, and Translations’ – that contained Percy Shelley’s wonderful translations of two of Plato’s dialogues – the ‘Ion’ and the ‘Banquet’.

Soon however, the onslaught against Plato continued, when in 1871, Benjamin Jowett began publishing his translations of Plato’s dialogues (but, he did not finish a translation of the ‘Republic’). It should be noted that while Alfred Milner was at Oxford, at the same time as Cecil Rhodes, he studied under John Ruskin and Benjamin Jowett! So now with Jowett, we have the British Round Table’s version of Plato’s dialogues thrown at us!

Heinrich Schliemann (1866)

But then, another breath of fresh air would come with the heroic work of Heinrich Schliemann, who published his book ‘Troy and Its Remains’ in 1874 that changed the course of human events, proving that Homer’s Iliad was based on actual historical events!!! One can only imagine the excitement that was generated world-wide, especially among young people, with the announcement that Troy had been found!!!

In 1881, as a result of this new enthusiasm for ancient Greece, the American School for Classical Studies at Athens was founded. In the fall of 1882, eight students enrolled as the first students at this school in Athens - to study sculpture, architecture, archeology and the history of ancient Greece. And where Heinrich Schliemann was a frequent attendee at those School meetings!!!

Two of these first students were Harold North Fowler and Paul Shorey.

Harold Fowler as a student at Harvard (1880)

Fowler spent 2 years at this School at Athens, and then studied at Bonn where he received his PhD in 1885. Fowler eventually became Professor of Greek, at the College for Women at Western Reserve University, from 1893 to 1929, where he also began his translations of Plato dialogues.

Professor Paul Shorey (1909)

After leaving the school at Athens, Shorey then studied and received his PhD at University of Munich in 1884, and became a Professor of Greek at Bryn Mawr College and at the University of Chicago, and where he began his study of, and defense of, Plato, and would undertake his translation of one of Plato’s most important dialogues - the Republic.

Here, we take a short aside to continue out story.

In 1867 an investment bank was founded in New York, by Abraham Kuhn and his brother-in-law Solomon Loeb, and that would be run by Loeb’s son-in-law Jacob Schiff. Also working at Kuhn, Loeb and Co. was Loeb’s son James Loeb, but due to health reasons, James retired from the bank in 1901.

James Loeb had an idea and wished ‘to make the work of classical authors accessible to as many readers as possible — regardless of their knowledge of Greek or Latin — so they could profit from the wisdom of the ancients’. And so in 1911, he founded the ‘Loeb Classical Library’, run by himself and William Heinemann, and they began publishing ancient Greek and Latin literature with facing-page translations in English ‘in handy books of a size that would fit in a gentleman’s pocket’.

In 1914, the first of Fowler’s translations (Euthyphro, Apology, Crito, Phaedo, and Phaedrus) were published in volume 36 of the Loeb Classical Library, followed by Theaetetus and Sophist (v123, 1921), Statesman (v164, 1925), Cratylus and Parmenides (v167, 1926).

In 1930, the first part of Shorey’s translation of the ‘Republic’ was published (v237), and the second part was published in 1935 (v276), shortly after his death in 1934.

[Note: it wasn’t until 1933, when James Loeb died, that the library was bequeathed to Harvard University. A priceless debt of gratitude is owed to the editorial and advisory boards when they decided to use Fowler’s and Shorey’s translations of Plato!!! I’m not sure if Harvard would have done the same!]

Over the years, many people have asked me which of Plato’s dialogues would I recommend for someone wishing to read Plato, and what is a good translation. So, in honor of that American School of Athens, I would recommend that people who are interested in discovering the ideas of Plato, should begin with Fowler’s translations of the Euthyphro, Apology, Crito and Phaedo dialogues. Although these dialogues occur at the end of Socrates’ life, it is actually a good place to begin as it gives us an idea of something that Socrates thought was worth dying for [i.e. immortality].

So, after we started searching for a good translation of the Phaedo dialogue to read , we should be able to read Fowler’s translation, where after the story of Tartarus, Socrates says:

“Now it would not be fitting for a man of sense to maintain that all this is just as I have described it, but, that this or something like it is true concerning our souls and their abodes, since the soul is shown to be immortal, I think he may properly and worthily venture to believe; for the venture is well worth while…”

That is, that though we can’t prove immortality’s existence through the use of our physical senses, instead we can examine the reason for its existence by the use of ideas – so that we might trust in, or, we might believe in, its existence. And, now we ask ourselves, but do ideas exist?

Well… Plato believes they exist. But the Aristotelians say no, ideas do not exist, only experiences from our physical senses exist; and the Epicureans say they exist, but only as a response to our pleasure and pain; and the stoics say you can’t prove it one way or the other (so sometimes yes and sometimes no); and the cynics say it doesn’t matter if they exist or not.

So, is the soul immortal? And can immortality be proven? Well, let’s try it in a different way, and first ask, can mortality be proven?

“Again, we all feel to know that we have to die. How? We have never died yet. We know it, because we know, or at least think we know, that of all the beings, just like ourselves, who have been coming into the world for six thousand years, not one is now living who was here two hundred years ago.”

It may come as a surprise to some, but that last quote was from one of Abraham Lincoln’s greatest speeches - on the sub-treasury in 1839.

So, our American philosopher Abraham Lincoln, said that we won’t know if we are mortal, until we have died. So after, if we all die, we can then meet to discuss and to definitively prove both our mortality and immortality. But that presupposes that after our body dies, there is something still there that will be able to prove whether our soul is mortal or immortal. So, in order to prove our mortality, we would have to presuppose our immortal soul.

And while we may not be able to prove immortality, we can prove the idea of it – that in-between-ness between immortality and mortality – that Socrates used to describe as his daemon – his Muse, or his conscience, or rather, his self-conscious. For Socrates, if we can sufficiently prove the reason for the existence of an idea, then we can trust in that idea’s existence – that is, I can believe in an idea, because I can prove the reason for that idea.

And now, we should be ready to tackle a reading of Paul Shorey’s translation of Plato’s Republic - in the tradition of Dr. Franklin, of course. Because as Socrates taught us, immortality is worth dying for.

Have fun, platonically.