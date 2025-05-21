I read a story about UFOs in China - ‘What are the UFOs in Xinjiang's night sky? The secret is revealed’ about these strange lights that were seen in the night sky over Urumqi, Xinjiang, and how they were found to be a rocket performing a ‘passivation’ operation!!!

“On May 16, SpaceX used the Falcon 9 carrier rocket to launch the 70-degree inclination Starlink from Vandenberg, California. About an hour later, its second-stage rocket flew over northwest China, just in time for the evening when it was dark. The rocket's final stage passivation rocket cloud was illuminated by the sun to a brightness close to that of the moon, so it could be seen with the naked eye in many places in Xinjiang … After the rocket sends the satellite to the predetermined orbit, it will perform a passivation operation to discharge the remaining fuel and the remaining gas in the high-pressure gas cylinder, and the battery will also discharge, so it can be seen on the ground when the conditions are right.”

And since Urumqi was a city along the ancient Silk Road, I read a wonderful story about silk manuscripts - “National treasures return!”, that the Smithsonian Institution returned some ancient Chinese silk fragments, known as the Zidanku Silk Books to China!!!

“On May 16, local time, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage successfully received the second volume ‘Five Elements Order’ and the third volume ‘Attack and Defense’ of the ‘Bullet Library Silk Book’ returned by the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Asian Art at the Chinese Embassy in the United States. The two volumes record the do's and don'ts of the four seasons and twelve months, and the do's and don'ts of attacking and defending cities.”

And I read another story of the history of these silk manuscripts, that date back to 300 BC - ‘Ancient Chinese silk manuscripts return’, that says that:

“The earliest known silk texts and the only ones from China's Warring States Period (475-221 BC) were named after ‘Zidanku’, as they were stolen in 1942 by grave robbers, who plundered a sealed tomb from the Warring States Period in the Zidanku area near Changsha, Hunan province. They were illegally taken to the United States in 1946.”

These manuscripts represent the earliest known ‘book’ of Chinese classical literature:

“With more than 900 characters and rich in myth and numerology, the manuscript reflects the depth and endurance of Chinese civilization, having great significance to studying ancient Chinese characters, literature and thinking”, Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, said at the transfer ceremony at the embassy. “Their return is a cultural milestone and a testament to China-US cooperation in heritage preservation, bringing new vitality to people-to-people exchange and friendship”.

And I eagerly read a story about Li Ling, a professor of humanities at Peking University, who has read the Silk book seven times - ‘How precious is the Bullet Library Silk Book returned by the United States?’, that reprints his preface to the ‘Zidanku Silk Books’ (2017):

“Ancient bamboo and silk books are the source of Chinese scholarship. No matter from which perspective, they are the source. Chinese books were written on bamboo and wooden slips from the beginning, not on tortoise shells, animal bones or bronze vessels. Silk is the transitional link between bamboo slips and paper books ... Without books, what academic and ideological knowledge would there be? I can even say without exaggeration that without the clues left by the bamboo and silk slips (ancient script, Zhuanwen, small seal script, and official script), the oracle bone inscriptions and bronze inscriptions of the Shang and Zhou dynasties would have been impossible to decipher.”

And I remembered reading Xi Jinping and his idea of ‘cultural confidence’ - that we should cherish and learn from our past, so that we could better live and work and contribute to the future. And then, after thinking a bit, I realized that the return of this ‘precious’ treasure is BIG, yes, it’s really BIG. No, it’s really, really, really BIG! What the US did for China is priceless!!! (and for the Smithsonian to do it, is so ironic).

And I’m sure that China will never forget this. So, let’s hope that this leads to further cooperation and dialogue between the United States and China.

And so then, I watched a video of Xiao Man, Lesser Fullness of Grain, the 8th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and the 2nd term of the summer season, and Dominic takes us to Shengze, a little town on the outskirts of Wujiang, and one of the most important centers of silk in China, and he talks about the celebration of the birthday of the Silk Goddess, Leizu, who was the first person to raise silkworms and to weave silk – over 5000 years ago!!! and about the invention of the spinning wheel to make silk thread – over 2000 years ago!!! and about the invention of the brocade machine - over 1000 years ago!!! and about the making of silk cloth and silk quilts!

And my wife, who is presently learning the intricate art of weaving, will love watching this video!

Have fun and Happy Xiao Man!