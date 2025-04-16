I read a different kind of story about tariffs - ‘Tariff Freak Out: Why So Many People Cling To The Cancer Of Globalism’, that isn’t afraid of tariffs or of the stock market:

“Most skeptics are wrong on the tariff issue, mainly because they think the stock market matters. It doesn’t. People are also terrified of tariffs because they think globalism matters. It doesn’t … The wealthiest 10% of Americans own 93% of all stocks. Only 21% of American families own any shares directly. Another 40% own at least some shares indirectly through retirement programs, but their holdings are tiny – Nearly insignificant. Who actually cares about stocks? The vast majority of the populace does not.

And I read another story about tariffs - ‘UAW Boss Sides With Trump On Tariffs, Stuns MSNBC Panel’, that the head of the autoworkers union who campaigned against Trump, supports Trump’s tariff policy, because it’s an attack on the evils of free-trade globalization, and he said:

“So first off, NAFTA is still causing us to lose jobs in this country - our broken trade system is still causing us to lose jobs in this country, and no one from either party has been willing even to address the issue for 30 plus years ... We support tariffs as a tool, a tool in the toolbox, not the be-all and end-all. We've got to fix the broken trade system.”

I found it very interesting that he was saying that tariffs are just one tool in the fight against free-trade looting.

And then I read the best explanation of the whole tariff story, by Matt Ehret - ‘Why Protectionism without Glass-Steagall Risks Total Failure’, that shows us the other tool we need to arrest the banksters:

“… protective tariffs are not enough. If the massive time bomb built into our trans-Atlantic banking system through the form of a $700 Trillion derivatives bubble is not quickly addressed, then these noble efforts to re-industrialize American industry will be for naught.”

and Matt writes about the last time that President Franklin Roosevelt fought against the Wall Street banksters, with a bill called ‘Glass-Steagall’:

“This was a bill that forced the absolute separation of productive from speculative banking, guaranteeing via the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) only those commercial banking assets associated with the productive economy, but forcing any speculative losses arising from investment banking to be suffered by the gambler.”

And I wondered what we could do in Canada if we had both protective tariffs and banking regulation to stop the free-trade looting of our living standards.

And then I read a story of what Vietnam is doing - ‘Can Vietnam's high-speed rail become a new engine for regional tourism development?’, that Vietnam is going to build a 1,541 kilometer high speed rail line to connect the entire country!!!

“The line starts in Hanoi and ends in Ho Chi Minh City, passing through 20 provinces and cities, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, a total of 23 passenger stations and 5 freight stations, and is expected to be fully connected in 2035.”

Vietnam will soon surpass Canada in high speed rail!!! because Canada now has ZERO kilometers of high speed rail - zero, zilch, zed!!!

OK. You may say but the Canadian government has proposed a study for a high speed rail from Quebec City to Toronto, that’s 800 kilometers - only half the size as Vietnam’s line will be. Why only 800 kilometers of high speed rail? Why not a 1,500 kilometer high speed rail line from Montreal to Halifax? Why not a 3,000 kilometer high speed rail line from Vancouver to Thunder Bay?

My feathered friend chirped that Canada should learn how to think big! like Vietnam!

And then I read a story about what Mexico is doing concerning all this fuss about the Panama Canal - ‘As Future of Panama Canal Hangs in Balance, Mexico Quietly Begins Testing Its Interoceanic Rail Corridor’, and if you scroll down to the bottom of the story - ‘Plan B Option: Mexico?’, that Mexico is building the Interoceanic Rail Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, (also known by its Spanish initials, CIIT).

“You see, most of the infrastructure for the project was built over a century ago. In fact, the 188-mile railroad joining the two main ports was opened in 1907, seven years before the inauguration of the Panama Canal … Gradually, over time Mexico’s interoceanic railroad system fell into disrepair … until Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) took power in 2018 … it will probably represent the most important infrastructure project of Lopéz Obrador’s presidency … The goal is not just to turn Mexico into a logistics powerhouse but also to spread wealth across the country by boosting economic opportunities in Mexico’s poorer, long-neglected southern states (Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, etc). This will largely be through the development of ten industrial parks … along the route. The project will also include the construction of four new highways, three airports, a gas pipeline and a fibre-optic network, and already boasts a ten-stop passenger train service.”

And that’s how Mexico can handle any tariff problem - by building the country.

And then I read a story about what’s being built in Canada these days - ‘Numerous BC fentanyl production labs dismantled’, that on March 29th, the Canadian Mounted Police shut down three more illegal fentanyl labs in British Columbia. The officers in these cases should be praised, except for a rather strange statement from the Commissioner that:

“There continues to be no evidence, in this case and others, that these labs are producing fentanyl for exportation into the United States.”

And why wouldn’t it be destined for the United States? I don’t think the criminal gangs are afraid of being hit with any tariffs, eh?

Canada used to know how to build transcontinental railways - one hundred years ago. Perhaps if Canada acted more like Vietnam and like Mexico, we wouldn’t be thought of as Drugs-R-us! Perhaps we could someday be thought of as Trains-R-us?

Have fun. Trainingly.