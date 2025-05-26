On the Trail of the Treasonous

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magdalena Therrien's avatar
Magdalena Therrien
14h

Bravo! Well done! I particularily like this sentence:

In response to America’s containment policy, China conducted meticulous research and implemented comprehensive strategies regarding foreign trade organizations, transaction methods, trade directions, and systemic reforms.

Could Canada learn from this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gerald Therrien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture