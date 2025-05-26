I read a fascinating story about China and trade war - ‘How Mao Zedong Shattered The U.S. Trade Blockade 70 Years Ago’, and it tells us that after Chairman Mao Zedong announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, on October 1st 1949, that China faced a massive international trade war:

“After the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the nation faced a shattered economy, widespread poverty, and near-collapsed industries, desperately needing capital, supplies, and technology to rebuild. As a result, China was in urgent need of foreign investment, advanced equipment, and technical expertise. Yet at this critical moment, the United States imposed a strict blockade and embargo against socialist states, deliberately obstructing their economic recovery and growth. Washington even tied participation in the embargo to eligibility for U.S. aid, forcing other nations to cut off normal trade with these countries. This policy was a key component of America’s Cold War strategy, combining economic expansion with militarized containment. And no target faced harsher restrictions than China.”

The story continues telling of the creation of the ‘Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls’ (COCOM).

“For the newly founded PRC, the U.S. government declared, ‘Do not recognize Beijing under any circumstances, nor engage in trade with it’ and insisted that ‘conditions must be created to hasten the collapse of this regime’. The U.S. National Security Council formalized this stance, directing efforts to prevent China from acquiring militarily critical materials or equipment from outside the Soviet bloc. It ruled out official U.S. economic aid to China and discouraged private investment in the country. Based on this stance, Washington launched a sweeping embargo and blockade against China. In November 1949, the U.S. spearheaded the creation of the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (COCOM)—a coalition of 14 capitalist nations based in Paris—to enforce strategic trade restrictions against socialist states.”

The story then recounts Mao’s efforts to overcome these trade barriers and to restart the Chinese economy:

“Faced with what appeared to be an impenetrable U.S.-led blockade and embargo network, the Chinese people refused to surrender but to fight back in determined resistance. In response to America’s containment policy, China conducted meticulous research and implemented comprehensive strategies regarding foreign trade organizations, transaction methods, trade directions, and systemic reforms. The overarching strategy focused on actively developing economic cooperation and trade relations with socialist nations like the Soviet Union while simultaneously valuing commerce with Western, Asian, and African countries. This dual approach sought to identify critical openings to secure urgently needed materials, break through the blockade restrictions, and ultimately normalize trade relations through expanded engagement with these diverse trading partners.”

… until Bandung 1955 :

“The 1955 Bandung Conference in Indonesia—the first major post-war international gathering exclusively for Asian and African nations—assembled delegates from 29 countries. And China sent Premier Zhou Enlai to lead the Chinese delegation. This historic meeting played a pivotal role in dismantling embargo barriers across the Global South. Significantly, the conference prioritized economic cooperation as its first agenda item, adopting resolutions that emphasized the urgency of regional economic development while proposing concrete implementation measures. The Chinese delegation seized every opportunity to foster dialogue through multiple channels, conducting extensive diplomatic engagements that substantially enhanced mutual understanding. In the conference’s aftermath, China’s trade volume with numerous Asian and African countries surged remarkably, particularly with Middle Eastern, Near Eastern, and African partners. By 1956, China had established intergovernmental trade agreements with nine nations: India, Burma, Ceylon, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Cambodia. And since 1951, Asia-Africa’s share of China’s total foreign trade has already surpassed that of Western countries.”

… and the United Nations in 1971:

“In 1971, the People’s Republic of China resumed its lawful seat in the United Nations, prompting many countries to establish diplomatic relations with China and further normalize economic and trade ties.”

So, although the North Atlantean trade-war-gamers think that they can launch a trade war against China, they seem to have forgotten that China has been successfully studying and out-fighting all their prior losing attempts for the last 75 years!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that it’s like the North Atlanteans gamers are flying blind, while the Chinese are wearing night-vision goggles!

Have fun. Game-ly.