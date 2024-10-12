The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

Part 3 – The Louisiana Frontier

Chapter 32 - The News of the Louisiana Purchase, July 4th 1803

The welcoming news of the restoration of the American depot at New Orleans, and then news of the Louisiana (and New Orleans) purchase arrived in time for the 4th of July celebrations.

A View of the President’s House, by Nicholas King (1803).

(The President’s House, [a.k.a. the White House] designed by Irish-American, James Hoban, can be seen on the left, in the far background.)

Concerning the crisis at New Orleans, on April 19th, Spanish minister Yrujo was finally able to write to Madison that he had just received documents from Spain in a warship dispatched solely for that purpose (i.e. a March 1st despatch from Cevallos to Morales) and that he sees confirmed all the assurances he gave on previous occasions regarding the intendant’s orders rescinding the right of deposit at New Orleans - the king had ordered that the deposit be continued until the two governments come to an agreement about another location. So that this decree may be effected promptly, suitable orders have been communicated to the intendant and captain general of Louisiana. Yrujo asked Madison to forward this despatch to the Spanish intendant Morales at New Orleans!

On May 17th, Morales would issue a proclamation to re-open the right to deposit for the Americans. To the great relief of Americans, the news of the proclamation was published in the National Intelligencer in Washington City on June 2nd.

Concerning Louisiana, on June 25th, after receiving letters from Monroe and Livingston, Madison then wrote a private letter of reassurance to Monroe that:

“the purchase of the country beyond the Mississippi was not contemplated in your powers because it was not deemed at this time within the pale of probability … it is presumed that the defect will not be permitted either by yourself or by the French government to embarrass much less could suspend your negotiations on the enlarged scale and on that calculation with the momently hope of further information from you no additional powers are forwarded.”

And concerning the Floridas, Madison wrote that:

“should the proposition you had concluded to make be accepted, your fund will be exhausted and the question will arise as to the Floridas and a trip to Madrid. The President concurs in the opinion that it will be best to take time for deciding this question. The Floridas can easily be acquired especially in case of a war, and perhaps by arrangements involving little or no money. According to our latest accounts from England, the match was ready to be put to the train laid for war … The deposit at New Orleans was re-established within an hour after the arrival of the orders from Spain. Aided by the hope from your negotiations, it will give general & lively satisfaction …”

Rufus King left Britain and sailed for the United States on May 18th, and arrived at New York on July 2nd – bringing the news of the American purchase of Louisiana – no one yet knew the extent or the price of the purchase!!! (The official letter from Monroe and Livingston would not arrive until July 14th.) President Jefferson received the news on July 3rd and announced it to the nation the next day, at the celebrations for the Fourth of July, held at Washington City.

After the ‘confidential’ appropriation for his mission was made by Congress, Meriwether Lewis had left Washington City on March 15th, and travelled to Harper’s Ferry, to the United States Army’s arsenal, to obtain arms and ammunition for the expedition, and to supervise the construction of a collapsible iron-frame boat. On April 19th, he arrived at Lancaster to study with Andrew Ellicott, learning how to make celestial observations, using a sextant, a chronometer and other instruments. On May 7th, he travelled to Philadelphia to continue his celestial studies with Robert Patterson. While in Philadelphia, he studied with some of the leading American scholars and professors – Dr. Benjamin Rush (medicine), Dr. Benjamin Smith Barton (botany) and Dr. Caspar Wistar (anatomy and fossils). Upon returning to Washington City, Lewis wrote to his old commander, William Clark, then living at Clarksville, in the Indiana Territory, on June 19th, offering him a co-command of the expedition, and telling him that he’d be in Clarksville to meet him by August 10th.

By July 4th, Lewis had finally completed all his preparations and was ready to leave, when the news was announced that same day, that Bonaparte had sold Louisiana to the United States. On July 5th Lewis left for Pittsburgh to prepare for the first part of his expedition – travelling down the Ohio river to the Mississippi, and to St. Louis.

Also on July 5th, in the New-York Evening Post, General Hamilton would immediately write of his endorsement of the Louisiana purchase by President Jefferson, that:

“at length the business of New-Orleans has terminated favourably to this country. Instead of being obliged to rely any longer on the force of treaties, for a place of deposit, the jurisdiction of the territory is now transferred to our hands and in future the navigation of the Mississippi will be ours unmolested. This, it will be allowed is an important acquisition, not, indeed, as territory, but as being essential to the peace and prosperity of our Western country, and as opening a free and valuable market to our commercial states.”

But, he also added his opinion of the very fortunate Jefferson administration, that:

“this purchase has been made during the period of Mr. Jefferson’s presidency, and, will, doubtless, give eclat to his administration. Every man, however, possessed of the least candor and reflection will readily acknowledge that the acquisition has been solely owing to a fortuitous concurrence of unforeseen and unexpected circumstances, and not to any wise or vigorous measures on the part of the American Government. As soon as we experienced from Spain a direct infraction of an important article of our treaty, in withholding the deposit of New-Orleans, it afforded us justifiable cause of war, and authorised immediate hostilities. Sound policy unquestionably demanded of us to begin with a prompt, bold and vigorous resistance against the injustice: to seize the object at once; and having this vantage ground, should we have thought it advisable to terminate hostilities by a purchase, we might then have done it on almost our own terms. This course, however, was not adopted, and we were about to experience the fruits of our folly …”

And he then wrote concerning the real reasons for France to cede Louisiana - the courage of the Haitians, that:

“on the part of France, the short interval of peace had been wasted in repeated and fruitless efforts to subjugate St. Domingo; and those means which were originally destined to the colonization of Louisiana, had been gradually exhausted by the unexpected difficulties of this ill-starred enterprise. To the deadly climate of St. Domingo, and to the courage and obstinate resistance made by its black inhabitants are we indebted for the obstacles which delayed the colonization of Louisiana, till the auspicious moment, when a rupture between England and France gave a new turn to the projects of the latter, and destroyed at once all her schemes as to this favourite object of her ambition ... It was made known to Bonaparte, that among the first objects of England would be the seizure of New-Orleans, and that preparations were even then in a state of forwardness for that purpose. The First Consul could not doubt, that if an English fleet was sent thither, the place must fall without resistance; it was obvious, therefore, that it would be in every shape preferable that it should be placed in the possession of a neutral power; and when, besides, some millions of money, of which he was extremely in want, were offered him, to part with what he could no longer hold, it affords a moral certainty, that it was to an accidental state of circumstances, and not to wise plans, that this cession, at this time, has been owing … The real truth is, Bonaparte found himself absolutely compelled by situation, to relinquish his darling plan of colonising the banks of the Mississippi: and thus have the Government of the United States, by the unforeseen operation of events, gained what the feebleness and pusillanimity of its miserable system of measures could never have acquired. Let us then, with all due humility, acknowledge this as another of those signal instances of the kind interpositions of an over-ruling Providence, which we more especially experienced during our revolutionary war, & by which we have more than once, been saved from the consequences of our errors and perverseness … Provided therefore we have not purchased it too dear, there is all the reason for exultation which the friends of the administration display, and which all Americans may be allowed to feel …”

This endorsement for the Louisiana purchase can be seen five years earlier, in Hamilton’s letter to Pickering on March 27th 1798, that:

“If Spain would cede Louisiana to the United States I would accept it, absolutely if obtainable absolutely, or with an engagement to restore if it cannot be obtained absolutely.”

Also, during the Quasi-war of the Adams administration, Hamilton established a ‘reserve corps’ - to seize New Orleans and the lower Mississippi river valley in the event of war with France.

On July 9th, President Jefferson wrote to Gallatin and enclosed an amendment to the constitution that he had written and that he wished to propose to Congress when they reconvened, in order to be able to incorporate Louisiana into the United States; and also to have the authority to exchange Indian lands on the east side of the Mississippi, for lands of the white inhabitants on the west side.

This had been Jefferson’s belief since 1791, when as Secretary of State, in his ‘Opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank’, he wrote:

“consider the foundation of the Constitution as laid on this ground: That ‘all powers not delegated to the United States, by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States or to the people’. To take a single step beyond the boundaries thus specially drawn around the powers of Congress, is to take possession of a boundless field of power, no longer susceptible of any definition.”

[Note: President Jefferson has been described as a strict interpreter of the Constitution, in order to prevent the federal government from having too much power – in reality, he was a literalist, but as a way of asserting state rights over federal rights.]

In opposition, in Hamilton’s 1791 ‘Opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank’, he wrote that the federal government does possess that power, that:

“every power vested in a government is in its nature sovereign, and includes, by force of the term, a right to employ all the means requisite and fairly applicable to the attainment of the ends of such power, and which are not precluded by restrictions and exceptions specified in the Constitution, or not immoral, or not contrary to the essential ends of political society ... It is not denied that there are implied as well as express powers, and that the former are as effectually delegated as the latter … It will not be doubted, that if the United States should make a conquest of any of the territories of its neighbors, they would possess sovereign jurisdiction over the conquered territory. This would be rather a result, from the whole mass of the powers of the government, and from the nature of political society, than a consequence of either of the powers specially enumerated … It may be truly said of every government, as well as of that of the United States, that it has only a right to pass such laws as are necessary and proper to accomplish the objects intrusted to it. For no government has a right to do merely what it pleases … The degree in which a measure is necessary, can never be a test of the legal right to adopt it; that must be a matter of opinion, and can only be a test of expediency. The relation between the measure and the end; between the nature of the mean employed toward the execution of a power, and the object of that power must be the criterion of constitutionality, not the more or less of necessity or utility.”

[The mere ‘necessity’ of something cannot rightfully justify an action, but the ‘criterion of constitutionality’ - the correct nature of one’s ‘intention’, can justify an action. Or, to properly rephrase an old saying – ‘Intention, not Necessity, is the mother of Invention!’]

On July 16th, President Jefferson issued a proclamation to recall Congress on October 17th since the treaty with France would need to be ratified within 6 months of its signing in Paris – by October 30th!

[next week - chapter 33 - The Ratification of the Louisiana Treaty, October 20th 1803]

