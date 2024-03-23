The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

On November 7th 1805, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, and the Corps of Discovery Expedition, would reach the American shore of the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for ‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental Army’.

Part 1 – The Irish Frontier

Chapter 3 - The Reynolds Affair Pamphlet, August 15th 1797

An attack against the ‘federalist’ policies of the Washington administration was started by Jefferson and Monroe, against Alexander Hamilton, using the poisoned pen of James Callender, and the ‘Jacobin Scandal Club’.

The ‘Reynolds Affair’ pamphlet.

Two weeks before Congress met in this special session, a letter of Jefferson’s was published in the Minerva on May 2nd 1797.

A year earlier, on April 24th 1796, during the House debate and fight over Jay’s treaty, Jefferson had written a letter to his former neighbour, Philip Mazzei. On January 25th 1797, a translation of this letter had appeared in Paris in the Gazette Nationale ou le Moniteur Universel, along with 4 added paragraphs that were highly critical of America’s foreign policy. When Noah Webster obtained a copy of this French newspaper, he printed a translation of the letter and the commentary in his newspaper, the Minerva.

Note on Philip Mazzei: While living in London as a wine merchant and a teacher of Italian, Mazzei had met Dr. Benjamin Franklin. While helping Dr. Franklin, he was encouraged in his idea to import Tuscan products to America. In 1773, he sailed from Italy with plants, seeds, silkworms and 10 farmers, to Virginia, where he became friends with Jefferson, who gave him about 200 acres of land, and along with the 700 acres that he purchased, he set up an experimental plantation. In 1775, he joined the Independent Company of Albemarle County to fight the British landing at Hampton. In 1778, he returned to Italy as an agent of the state of Virginia, where he shipped arms to Virginia during the Revolutionary War and wrote a political history of the Revolution.

In ‘A Nation of Immigrants’, John F. Kennedy wrote that “The great doctrine ‘All men are created equal’ and incorporated into the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson, was paraphrased from the writing of Philip Mazzei, an Italian-born patriot and pamphleteer, who was a close friend of Jefferson ... Mazzei and Jefferson often exchanged ideas about true liberty and freedom. No one man can take credit for the ideals of American democracy.”

Appearing in ‘The Virginia Gazette, 1774. Translated by a friend and neighbor, Thomas Jefferson’ was the following [by Mazzei], “all men are by nature equally free and independent. Such quality is necessary in order to create a free government. All men must be equal to each other in natural law.”

Jefferson had written to Mazzei that:

“an Anglican, monarchical and aristocratical party has sprung up, whose avowed object is to draw over us the substance, as they have already done the forms, of the British government. The main body of our citizens however remain true to their republican principles, the whole landed interest is with them, and so is the great mass of talents. Against us are the Executive, the Judiciary, two out of three branches of the legislature, all of the officers of the government, all who want to be officers, all timid men who prefer the calm of despotism to the boisterous sea of liberty, British merchants and Americans trading on British capitals, speculators and holders in the banks and public funds, a contrivance invented for the purposes of corruption and for assimilating us in all things, to the rotten as well as the sound parts of the British model. It would give you a fever were I to name to you the apostates who have gone over to these heresies, men who were Samsons in the field and Solomons in the council, but who have had their heads shorn by the harlot England.”

This was seen as another of Jefferson’s thinly veiled, personal attacks on President Washington.

Note: Earlier on July 6th 1796, President Washington had written to Jefferson and expressed his anger over a leaked cabinet memorandum, that:

“I should be accused of being the enemy of one Nation, and Subject to the influence of another; and to prove it, that every act of my Administration would be tortured, and the grossest, & most insidious misrepresentations of them be made (by giving one side only of a subject, and that too in such exaggerated, & indecent term as could scarcely be applied to a Nero; a notorious defaulter; or even to a common pickpocket)”.

This would be the last personal letter between the two.

James Monroe arrived back in Philadelphia from France on June 27th, and met with Jefferson, Aaron Burr and Albert Gallatin to express his indignation at being recalled as American minister to France. Monroe would now begin work on a 500-page book that attacked President Washington and his administration’s policies. It would be entitled ‘A View of the Conduct of the Executive in the Foreign Affairs of the United States’ and would be published by Benny Bache in December 1797.

Soon afterwards, a series of pamphlets, written by James Callender (who used to write for Bache’s Aurora) began to appear, and in July, they would be subsequently published together as a 312-page book that was entitled ‘The History of the United States for 1796’. In pamphlet # 5, Callender wrote that ‘the unfounded reproaches heaped on Mr. Munroe, form the immediate motive to the publication of these papers’ – that Callender tried to use in his attempt to charge Hamilton with official misconduct. This would become known as the ‘Reynolds Affair’.

Callender published all the documents (that Monroe was supposed to have safely stored). One statement, signed by Clingman on December 13th 1792, read that James Reynolds had said:

“that colonel Hamilton had made $30,000 by speculation, that colonel Hamilton had supplied him with money to speculate.”

Another statement, signed by Monroe on January 2nd, 1793, read that:

“Mr. Clingman called on me this evening and mentioned that he had been apprized of Mr. Hamilton’s vindication by Mr. Wolcott the day or two after our interview with him. He further observed to me that he communicated the same to Mrs. Reynolds, who appeared much shocked at it & wept immoderately. That she denied the Imputation & declared that it had been a fabrication of Colonel Hamilton and that her Husband had joined in it, who had told her so, & that he had given him rects. for Money & written letters, so as to give countenance to the pretence.”

The pamphlet stated that:

“the charge of Reynolds wears a more serious aspect. If he was one agent for the purchase of certificates, it may well be conceived though it cannot yet be proved, that our secretary had 20 others … Let him observe that this narrative is explicit; and that under the circumstances of the affair, silence will be more fatal to his character, than the most feeble vindication.”

Callender was implying that the affair with Mrs. Reynolds was merely a means to cover up this claimed charge against Hamilton – that he had speculated on government securities for his own personal gain.

To understand this story, we must go back six years before Callender’s pamphlet appeared, to the summer of 1791, when Hamilton was duped into having an affair with Mrs. Maria Reynolds (perhaps with her husband, James Reynolds, as a fellow conspirator in the blackmail plot) and by December, James Reynolds was threatening to inform Hamilton’s wife about the affair, unless he received $1000. The blackmail continued until, by the summer of 1792, Hamilton had stopped seeing Mrs. Reynolds.

But in November, James Reynolds and Jacob Clingman were arrested and charged with defrauding the United States government – after they had obtained a list of veterans that were owed money by the government (a list that was stolen from the Treasury Department) and they had posed as the executors of a supposedly deceased veteran. Reynolds sought Hamilton’s help, but when he received no assistance, Reynolds loudly began insinuating that he could ‘make disclosures injurious to the character of some head of a department’. Clingman sought the help of former House Speaker Frederick Muhlenberg (having formerly been Muhlenberg’s clerk) and Muhlenberg met with Hamilton to strike a deal – if Reynolds and Clingman refunded the money, returned the stolen list of veterans and identified the Treasury employee who had leaked the document to them, then the charges would be dropped.

Clingman had told Muhlenberg that Reynolds possessed damning information concerning Hamilton – that Hamilton was deep into speculation and that he had also provided Reynolds with money for that illicit speculation. Believing that he could not hide such information, Muhlenberg met with Senator James Monroe and with Congressman Abraham Venable on December 12th, and showed them some notes from Hamilton to Reynolds, that Clingman had obtained from Mrs. Reynolds. They met with Reynolds in prison – who promised that he could divulge more, once he was freed, and they later met with Mrs. Reynolds.

After being released from prison that day, Reynolds, with Clingman, went to arrange a meeting with Hamilton. After meeting with Hamilton the next morning, Reynolds vanished from Philadelphia. However, Reynolds had promised Monroe and Venable that he would meet them that day. When they discovered that he had couldn’t be found, they became suspicious that maybe Hamilton was guilty of some kind of misconduct.

Before they presented their findings to President Washington, they first went to meet with Hamilton himself, and confront him with their findings. On December 15th, Muhlenberg, Monroe and Venable met with Hamilton and Oliver Wolcott, at Hamilton’s home, where Hamilton confessed to his affair with Mrs. Reynolds, and produced a batch of letters from both James and Maria Reynolds. With their suspicions of misconduct removed, the three legislators swore that they would keep the incident confidential.

When Hamilton asked for copies of the documents that they had shown him (that they had gotten from Clingman), Monroe had John Beckley, the recently ousted clerk of the House of Representatives, make the copies for him! Beckley, a Jeffersonian loyalist, decided to preserve copies of the papers for himself!!!

The Reynolds affair would be kept quiet, except for ‘deep whispers’ in the rumour mills, for 4 ½ years.

Note: Jefferson wrote a memorandum noting ‘the affair of Reynolds and his wife’ on December 17th 1791 – a mere 2 days after Monroe’s meeting with Hamilton! And, when Jefferson became president, he would restore Beckley as the clerk of the House of Representatives, and would appoint him as the first librarian of Congress!

In May 1793, Mrs. Reynolds would file for divorce from her husband, hiring as her lawyer – Aaron Burr! The day that the divorce became official, Maria would marry Jacob Clingman!!!

On July 6th, Hamilton wrote to John Fenno, the publisher of Callender’s pamphlets, regarding the paragraph that stated that:

“during the late canvas for the election of a president, Webster in his Minerva [Noah Webster was the editor of the Minerva], gave a hint that Mr. Hamilton would be an advisable candidate. A person in this city who chanced to see this newspaper, wrote immediately to a correspondent in New York. The letter desired him to put himself in Mr. Hamilton’s way, and inform him that if Webster should in future print a single paragraph on that head, the papers referred to were instantly to be laid before the world. It is believed the message was delivered to Mr. Hamilton, for the Minerva became silent.”

Hamilton declared that this was:

“wholly false, and that I never received any such intimation as is therby pretended from any persons whatever. As to the papers contained in the pamphlet, from a cursory perusal, I take them to be authentic. But the solution of them is simply this – they were the contrivance of two of the most profligate men in the world to obtain their liberation from imprisonment for a serious crime by the favor of party spirit.”

He continued that:

“a full explanation took place between them [Monroe, Muhlenberg and Venable] and myself … in which by written documents I convinced them of the falsehood of the accusation. They declared themselves perfectly satisfied with the explanation, and expressed their regret at the necessity which had been occasioned to me of making it. It is my intention shortly to place the subject more precisely before the public.”

Callender had also written that:

“when some of the papers which are now to be laid before the world, were submitted to the secretary; when he was informed that they were to be communicated to President Washington, he entreated in the most anxious tone of deprecation, that this measure might be suspended. Mr. Monroe was one of the three gentlemen who agreed to a delay. They gave their consent to it, on his express promise of a guarded behaviour in future, and because he attached to the suppression of these papers, a mysterious degree of solicitude, which they, feeling no personal resentment against the individual, were willing to augment.”

And, further on, Callender wrote that Hamilton had made ‘a volunteer acknowledgement of seduction’.

But this statement is nowhere to be found in any of the documents that were published, implying that it must have been told to Callender by someone who was one of the three men at the meeting with Hamilton – perhaps this is why Hamilton blamed Monroe for the release of the papers. After all, it was Monroe who was supposed to have stored the papers, but who had allowed Beckley to make copies for Hamilton (and for himself !!!)

Regarding this statement of Callender’s, Hamilton wrote to Monroe (and to Muhlenberg and Venable) on July 5th, that:

“the peculiar nature of this transaction renders it impossible that you should not recollect it in all its parts and that your own declarations to me at the time contradicts absolutely the construction which the Editor of the Pamphlet puts upon the affair. Ì think myself entitled to ask from your candour and justice a declaration equivalent to that which was made me at the time in the presence of Mr. Wolcott by yourself and the other two gentlemen, accompanied by a contradiction of the representations in the comments cited above.”

On July 11th, Hamilton (with John Church) met with Monroe (with David Gelston) where Hamilton requested ‘an immediate answer to so important a subject in which his character, the peace & reputation of his family were so deeply interested.’

Monroe gave his explanation on ‘a relation of the facts & circumstances individually as they appeared to him’ and that ‘the packet of papers before alluded to, he yet believed remained sealed with his friend in Virginia [Jefferson]’, but Hamilton replied that ‘your representation is totally false.’

This nearly resulted in a duel between them, except for the intervention of Church and Gelston. It was then agreed that the matter should rest, until Monroe returned to Philadelphia and a meeting could be had with Mr. Venable & Mr. Muhlenberg and a joint letter or answer could be given.

The answer from Monroe and Muhlenberg, written on July 17th, was:

“that the explanation of the nature of yr. connection with Reynolds which you then gave, removed the suspicions we had before entertained of your being connected with him in speculation.”

However, Hamilton was still not satisfied and wanted an explanation of Monroe’s document of his meeting with Clingman on January 2nd 1793, that:

“it may be inferred, from the attention to record the information of Clingman therein stated after what had passed between us, that you meant to give credit and sanction to the suggestion that the defence set up by me was an imposition.”

After a series of letters between them and another threat of a duel, Monroe released a certificate on August 16th, that:

“I hereby certify that it was not my intention to give any sanction to, or opinion of my own, as to the entry which bears my single signature, in the papers containing an enquiry into Colo. Hamilton’s conduct, by messrs. Muhlenburg Venable & myself in 1792, but that I meant it to stand on the credit of Mr. Clingman only upon whose application the entry was made.”

On July 22nd, Hamilton had written to Fenno again, to state that it was his intention ‘to place before the public an exact detail of the affair in all its circumstances, accompanied with the written documents which explain unequivocally its true nature.’

On August 15th, Hamilton had published a 95-page pamphlet (37 pages of his personal confession of adultery and 58 pages of supporting letters and affidavits), entitled “Observations on Certain Documents Contained in No. V & VI of ‘The History of the United States for the Year 1796’, in which the Charge of Speculation Against Alexander Hamilton, Late Secretary of the Treasury, is Fully Refuted”.

While Hamilton was willing to sacrifice the reputation of his private life, he fought to preserve his public honour – and the integrity of President Washington’s administration, identifying his true enemy as ‘the spirit of Jacobinism’ and ‘the Jacobin Scandal Club’.

A week later, on August 21st, General Washington sent a gift to Hamilton and wrote that:

“Not for any intrinsic value the thing possesses, but as a token of my sincere regard for you and as a remembrance of me, I pray you to accept a wine cooler for four bottles … and that you would be persuaded that with every sentiment of the highest regard, I remain your sincere friend and affectionate honorable servant.”

[next week - chapter 4 - Adams Sends Three Envoys to France, May 31st 1797]

