The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

Part 2 – The Haitian Frontier

Chapter 13 - The Slave Revolt in Saint-Domingue, August 22nd, 1791

The revolt in Saint-Domingue, led by Boukman, fought against the French forces, and later fought against the British naval forces and against the Spanish forces, until the National Convention of France abolished slavery, and then the Insurgents, led by Toussaint Louverture allied with the French, to fight for their freedom.

Boukman - at a night meeting to plan the revolt.

In 1787, the French West Indies colonies were the islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Tobago, Saint Lucia and Saint-Domingue. Saint-Domingue [today’s Haiti] was the western end of the (Spanish) island of Santo Domingo.

The most important colony economically was, by far, Saint-Domingue, with its 398 cotton and indigo plantations, its 1,962 coffee plantations, and its 655 sugar plantations – contributing two-thirds of France’s tropical produce and one-third of France’s foreign trade. The colony was administered by a governor and a small group of bureaucrats, lawyers and soldiers.

The majority of the plantation owners, called grands blancs, lived on the plantations (a minority of absentee-landlords lived in France), along with a middle class of merchants and small shopkeepers, and a lower class of plantation overseers, artisans and mechanics, called the petits blancs, and together they made up about 35,000 of the colony’s inhabitants.

The mulattoes and free blacks, called gens de couleur, owned about one-third of the plantations and about one-fourth of the slaves in the colony, had to face social and racial discrimination, were not allowed to ‘hold any public office, trust, or employment’, and made up about 25,000 of the inhabitants.

But, the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants in the colony were the almost half a million slaves, imported from slave colonies in Africa, who laboured on the plantations – about 2% of the slaves died each year.

After King Louis XVI had called for the Estates-General to be convened in May 1789, the grand blancs of Saint-Domingue formed a committee and selected 37 delegates to be sent to attend the Estates-General, where they were allowed to sit provisionally with the Third Estate. When the National Assembly was formed, the Societe des Amis des Noirs contested their right to 37 delegates – because they only represented the grand blanc portion of the population, and not any of the gens de couleur portion.

In July, Saint-Domingue was allowed to seat six (grand blanc) delegates. On March 8th 1790, the National Assembly decreed that the colonies were allowed to form their own local system of government – but the grand blanc delegates opposed giving active citizenship to the petit blancs. And on March 28th, the National Assembly issued their instructions, that all taxpayers and proprietors, over the age of 25, had the right to participate in colonial assemblies.

In Saint-Domingue, each province elected its own Provincial Assembly and its own National Guard, and a general Colonial Assembly was called to meet. But, in April 1790, in a revolt against the bureaucratic authority, National Guards from the North province marched to Port-au-Prince to seize the Intendant, Francois Barbe-Marbois, who was able to flee back to France.

[Note: We shall see Marbois later – involving the Louisiana purchase.]

Colonel Mauduit, commander of a regiment of French regulars, led the bureaucracy and administrative caste in maintaining their authority and opposed the general assembly. Mauduit would support the gens de couleur against both the grand blancs and petit blancs, who refused to include the gens de couleur in the March 28th instructions.

On May 28th, the Colonial Assembly (dominated by the petit blancs – calling themselves the Patriots) drafted a constitution, that recognized the king as the supreme authority, and that the National Assembly could not decree laws concerning the internal regime of Saint-Domingue. The grand blancs now feared that the petit blancs would seize control of the colony, and the grand blancs of the North Province seceded and returned to their provincial assembly. Manduit would now ally with the grand blancs – to split the grand blancs and petit blancs, and to restore bureaucratic authority and control.

On June 29th, the Patriots of Port-au-Prince captured a government patrol but were then dispersed by Manduit’s forces. The Colonial Assembly then sent a delegation of 85 members, who eluded Manduit, to France to present its case to the National Assembly, and they arrived at Brest on September 21st. However, led by Barnave, the National Assembly instead censured the Patriot address, and annulled the Colonial Assembly on October 12th.

Vincent Oge, a leader of the ‘Colons Americains’ (a group of mulattoes living in France), who was angered at the refusal of the National Assembly to listen to their complaints or to seat mulatto delegates, now left France and on October 21st, arrived back in Saint-Domingue where he gathered together a force of 700 mulattoes at Grand Riviere. After the adoption of the Declaration of Rights of Man and Citizens, the gens de couleur demanded full citizenship. On October 29th, Oge sent a letter to the Provincial Assembly of the North demanding that the gens de couleur be included in the Instructions of March 28th.

Mauduit, and the French regulars, defeated Oge’s force and drove them into the mountains. Oge and his lieutenant, Chavannes, fled to St. Jago in Spanish Santo Domingo. The two were later captured by Spanish troops and were extradited back to Saint-Domingue, where they were tried, found guilty and hanged on March 9th 1791.

Earlier in March, two French regiments had arrived as reinforcements in Port-au-Prince. The troops, however, soon mutinied and joined with the Patriots’ National Guard, who vowed to avenge the defeat they had suffered under Manduit. Manduit tried to appease the mutineers and as a gesture of good will, returned the captured colours of the National Guard. But, on March 4th, during the proceedings to return the colours, Manduit was attacked and murdered.

The National Assembly, in France, now passed the Decrees of May 13th and 15th 1791, that stated that the National Assembly shall make no law on the status of unfree persons in the colonies except at the specific and unprompted request of the colonial assemblies; but also, that the colonial assemblies will admit people of colour, born of free fathers and mothers, if they otherwise have the required status. This last motion affected only a very small percentage of the 25,000 mulattoes in Saint-Domingue (perhaps no more than a few hundred).

However small such a concession was to the gens de couleurs, the Colonial Assembly at Saint-Domingue now worked to see that the May Decree should not be enforced, and the colonial deputies at the National Assembly in Paris worked for the repeal of the decree. But all of that would change on August 22nd 1791, when Boukman led a revolt of 100,000 slaves in the North Province that destroyed over 300 plantations.

Note: Boukman had been a slave in Jamaica and had been called ‘Book Man’ because he had taught himself to read and write. After he had attempted to teach other slaves how to read, he was sold by his British master to a French slave owner in Saint-Domingue, and his name became ‘Boukman’.

At one of the slaves’ regular night meetings, on August 14th, the assembled slaves, led by Boukman, swore an oath to break their chains or die. A week later, the revolt began.

Fleeing to Le Cap Francis for safety were 10,000 grand blancs and petit blancs, along with many gens de couleur, where they were besieged by over 40,000 slave and mulatto Insurgents. With the defences of the city secured to withstand the Insurgent onslaughts, the grand blanc and petit blanc troops made sallies against the Insurgent positions – taking no prisoners and killing any and all Insurgents – including Boukman.

In the South Province, the mulattoes revolted and joined with the slaves in attacking the planters, and in laying siege to Les Cayes. In the West Province, the mulattoes revolted and were joined by thousands of slaves, destroying plantations and defeating a detachment sent from Port-au-Prince. On September 13th, 4,000 mulattoes laid siege to Port-au-Prince. But the gens de couleur, fearing that the slaves might gain equality with them, now offered to join with the grand blancs, and formed an agreement to suppress the Insurgents.

On September 20th, the Colonial Assembly recognized the May Decrees and applied it to all of the mulattoes. The petit blancs in the West Province however refused to honour the agreement, and the mulattoes again revolted, at the same time that 20,000 Insurgents were moving to attack Port-au-Prince. By the end of October, a new alliance between the mulattoes and grand blancs was formed and took control of Port-au-Prince.

However, in France, upon learning of the slave rebellion, the National Assembly voted to repeal the May Decree and to send three peace commissioners along with an expedition of 18,000 troops.

Upon learning of the National Assembly’s repeal, the Colonial Assembly rejected its pledge of equality for mulattoes. On November 21st, when a mulatto who had been sentenced to death, was about to be executed, the gens de couleur rioted and abandoned Port-au-Prince, after much of the city had been destroyed. But, many of the grand blancs defected and joined with the gens de couleur, in fighting against the petit blancs that remained in the city.

In early December, the three peace commissioners from France arrived, but with only 6,000 troops (not the promised 18,000) and declared a general amnesty for those who would cease fighting.

Following the death of Boukman, the Insurgent leaders, on December 8th, sent two emissaries with a letter to the Colonial Assembly, offering to have their followers return to the plantations, in exchange for freedom for their 50 senior leaders. But the Colonial Assembly refused to even receive the emissaries, and demanded that the Insurgents must surrender first, and then they would be shown ‘the known clemency of their proprietors’.

On December 22nd, a delegation of the Insurgents met with the commissioners at the Saint-Michel plantation, and it was agreed to an amnesty for the Insurgents – with the Insurgents surrendering their weapons, freeing all their prisoners and with the returning of all rank-and-file to the plantations.

However, the Colonial Assembly refused to abide by the agreements, and secretly planned to massacre the Insurgents, once they had given up their weapons. But the Insurgents somehow found out about the plot, the fighting resumed, and the chance for peace collapsed as the commissioners returned to France.

In the North Province, the Insurgents continued their attack and siege on Le Cap Francois; in the South Province, the mulattoes and Insurgents continued their attack and siege of Les Cayes; and in the West Province, the strange alliance of Insurgents, mulattoes and grand blancs laid siege to Port-au-Prince.

On March 24th 1792, the National Legislative Assembly – the new government of France after the adoption of the constitution on September 3rd 1791 – now voted to grant full citizenship to all mulattoes, to appoint a new governor, and to send three new peace commissioners to Saint-Domingue, along with 7,000 troops.

This decree was signed into law by the King on April 4th, and the three commissioners arrived at Saint-Domingue in September – Etienne Ploverel, Jean-Antoine Ailhaud and Leger-Felicite Sonthonax. But before the commissioners arrived with their instructions from the Legislative Assembly, a new revolutionary commune had seized control of Paris, the Tuileries had been stormed and the King imprisoned, and the National Convention was elected, becoming the new government of France.

In October, the Colonial Assembly held its last meeting and was replaced with the Intermediate Commission. Sonthonax, the leader of the new commission, decreed that slavery should be protected in Saint-Domingue, that it recognized only two distinct and separated classes: free men without distinction of colour, and slaves (as was stated by the Legislative Assembly in its March decree) and that the institution would be safe after the expulsion of ‘agitators’. Sonthonax established Jacobin clubs throughout the colony, and in attempting to root out royalism, he deported many leading military men (and bribed those remaining), and attempted to build an alliance with the gens de couleur.

The Insurgents were soon beaten badly by the French troops and were driven from the Plaine de Nord and into the mountains. There, the Insurgents joined with the Spanish, who supplied them with aid and encouragement. France had recently declared war against Spain, and Spain now saw an opportunity to regain the western end of the island. The Insurgents now renewed their attack on Le Cap Francois in the North Province.

General Galbaud arrived at Le Cap Francois as Saint-Domingue’s new governor on May 7th 1793, but his authority was challenged by Sonthonax – since Galbaud owned a local plantation, he was violating a French law that prohibited a proprietor from governing the colony. Sonthonax ordered Galbaud to embark and leave on the French fleet in port. While Sonthonax and the other commissioners left to prepare the defences at Port-au-Prince in the West Province, Galbaud conspired with the planters at Le Cap Francois in the North Province to deport the commissioners and to return Saint-Dominigue to the conditions before the Legislative Assembly’s March decree. Galbaud convinced 2,000 sailors from the French fleet to join him and the French troops.

Sonthonax rushed back to Le Cap Francois with a force of free men from Port-au-Prince and battled Galbaud, with much destruction and loss of life. During the night of June 20th 1793, Sonthonax promised freedom ‘to all Negro warriors who will fight for the Republic under the orders of the Civil Commissioners’.

Encamped just outside of Le Cap Francois was the 15,000-man Insurgent army, that now accepted Sonthonax’s terms of freedom and attacked the city. In the battle, the city was destroyed, over 10,000 people in total were killed, and thousands fled the city to escape as the fleet, with Galbaud, sailed to cities on the coast of the United States.

With this promise, Sonthonax had not intended to abolish slavery, but that most slaves could expect improved conditions, with some hope of gradual freedom. The Insurgents however believed that this promise was intended to abolish slavery completely. [General Laveaux was now appointed acting Governor of Saint-Domingue]

But, now, with the Spanish army and its Insurgent allies preparing to attack Le Cap Francois, and with the British navy preparing to come to the aid the remaining petit blancs, Sonthonax decreed the abolition of slavery in the North Province, on August 29th, asking the former slaves:

“Return to your workshop or to your former owner; you will receive the wages of your suffering. You will no longer be subjected to the humiliating correction that was once inflicted on you; you will no longer be the property of another; you will remain masters of your own, and you will live happy.”

Two weeks later, Polverel extended the abolition of slavery to the South and West Provinces.

While the British would be content to leave the fighting on the European continent against France, to Austria and Prussia, and to orchestrate the internal chaos in Paris, however, with France’s declaration of war against Britain, the British now could seek to capture the West Indien colonies of France. The British ministry, under Prime Minister Pitt and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Grenville, had already been preparing its move.

Three days after their declaration of war in February 1793, instructions were sent to the British navy at Barbados – resulting in the seizure of Tobago in April 1793, and later of Martinique in March 1794, and of St. Lucia and Guadeloupe in April 1794. But, on September 20th 1793, the British navy began an invasion of its key target, Saint-Domingue – both to capture France’s most important colony and to stop the slave revolt there from spreading to Britain’s most important colony, Jamaica –

‘to prevent a circulation in the British colonies of the wild and pernicious Doctrines of Liberty and Equality’.

General Williamson led the British invasion, and seized Jeremie in South Province and Mole Saint Nicolas in North Province, while blockading Sonthonax at Port-au-Prince in West Province. By the end of 1793, with over 5,000 regulars and the colonial militia, the British had captured Jean Rabel, Saint Marc, Arcahaie and Leogane from the 2500-man French army. In 1794, the British offensive would capture Tiberon in January, and L’Acul in February, and forced the surrender of Les Cayes in April and of Port-au-Prince on June 1st.

In June 1793, the French forces faced a second front of attack, when the Spanish invaded from Santo Domingo in the east, with 14,000 men under General Moreno, along with thousands of Insurgents. By July 1794, the Spanish had captured Fort Dauphin and controlled most of the North Province, except for Le Cap Francois and Port-de-Paix.

With the British invasion along the western coast, and with the Spanish pressing from the east, the French defeat seemed only a matter of time.

On February 4th 1794, the National Convention of France would declare:

‘the slavery of the blacks abolished in all the colonies; consequently all men irrespective of colour living in the colonies are French citizens and shall enjoy all the rights provided by the Constitution.’

In May 1794, upon hearing of the Convention’s declaration, Toussaint Louverture, a 50-year old Insurgent leader whose army had been previously allied with the Spanish, would decide to switch sides – to fight alongside of the French against both the Spanish and the British – a decision that would change the course of history.

Note: Toussaint Louverture had been born, as a slave, on November 1st (as his name implies) in 1743, and was freed in 1776. He had worked overseeing the livestock, and later acted as coachman to the manager of the plantation, Bayon de Libertat.

[next week - chapter 14 - The Liberation of Saint-Domingue, August 31st 1798]

