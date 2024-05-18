The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

On November 7th 1805, Lewis and Clark, and the Corps of Discovery Expedition, would reach the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for ‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental army’.

Part 1 – The Irish Frontier

Chapter 11 - The Irish Rebellion of 1798

The ill-conceived French-run Irish rebellion ended in failure, with the death of Wolfe Tone. The Irish Parliament was dissolved and forced into a Union of Great Britain and Ireland.

The Union Jack of 1801, that replaced the King’s Colours of 1606.

[continuing from chapter 2, and the end of chapter 4 …]

With Ulster (i.e. Belfast) under martial law, the British now moved against the United Irishmen in Leinster (i.e. Dublin). On March 12th 1798, the British arrested 12 members of the provincial committee of the United Irishmen at a meeting in Dublin, and later arrested 2 other members; and on March 30th, martial law was proclaimed for the entire country.

The commander of the British forces in Ireland, moved into each county to demand the inhabitants surrender their arms or else to have large bodies of his troops placed among them to live at free quarters. Houses (including furniture and provisions) were burned – where concealed weapons were found or where meetings had been held; and suspected conspirators were tortured. At the spring assizes, Catholic witnesses were scorned, prisoners’ defences were treated with contempt, and capital sentences were imposed on the flimsiest of evidence.

Fearing destruction of their forces before the arrival of assistance from France, a plan was now made to launch a rebellion against the government forces – to begin on May 23rd in Dublin and to serve as a signal for rebellion to the rest of the country. The Irish government learned of the plot, and on May 19th, in order to pre-empt the insurrection, the British forces arrested (and fatally shot) Lord Edward Fitzgerald, and on the 21st, arrested (and later hung) several other leaders of the United Irishmen, including Henry and John Sheares – who had confided the secret to a captain in the county militia – believing him to be an United Irishman!

With the mobilization of British troops, militia and yeomen at the rebels’ assembly points, the rebellion was thwarted in Dublin, but it arose the next day in the towns in the neighbouring counties. The British were able to put down the rebellion in County Carlaw on May 25th and in County Meath on May 26th; and were able to force their surrender in County Kildare on May 28th. In the north, the rebels were defeated in County Antrim on June 7th and in County Down on June 13th.

In County Wexford, after occupying the town of Wexford and declaring a republic, when they forced the government troops to abandon it, the republican forces were stopped from advancing, in battles at New Ross, Arklow and Bunclody, and were defeated by a 20,000-man British force at Vinegar Hill on June 21st, before splitting into smaller bands and taking refuge in the mountains of County Wicklow to fight using guerrilla tactics. Government repression that occurred afterwards continued with the burning of houses and chapels, and the conviction and hanging of 330, and transporting of 430 prisoners.

On June 21st, the same day as the British victory at Vinegar Hill, the new Lord Lieutenant and Commander-in-chief of Ireland, Lord Cornwallis, arrived in Dublin to put down the insurrection and ‘to frighten the supporters of the Castle into an union’. Cornwallis offered the ‘deluded wretches’ permission to return home safely, upon taking an oath of allegiance. Large numbers came forward, due to their disillusionment with their own leaders and also with their French allies.

Note: Cornwallis had previously been Governor-General and Commander-in-chief of British India, from 1789 to 1793.

On July 26th, Myles Byrne, the Wexford leader, was sent to the gallows and was hanged. The United Irishmen leaders, held prisoners at Kilmainham Jail, offered the British a full confession of the rebellion for their own voluntary exile. Cornwallis considered ‘the establishment of the traitorous conspiracy by the strong testimony of all the principal actors in it, to be a matter of much more consequence than the lives of 20 such men.’

[This agreement came to be known as the ‘Kilmainham Treaty’ of 1799, and the prisoners were exiled in 1802.]

In France, Tone did not learn of the outbreak of the rebellion until June 17th (a few days before it was ended!!!) But the Directory had no plans whatsoever to send aid to the United Irishmen – the ships to carry the Army of England to Ireland didn’t exist, as Napoleon had sailed away for Egypt – just a few days before the start of the rebellion!!! And the Army of England itself was gone – as regiments had been sent to Switzerland and to the Rhine, and also to police the spring elections!!!

James Tandy, who had left his exile in the United States in 1798 and had arrived in Paris in February, formed the Parisian United Irishmen Society with his supporters of fellow exiles, and sent a delegation to the Council of 500.

On June 25th, the Directory issued instructions to the Ministry of Marine – for a hastily constructed army to be put together from the remnants of France’s military forces. The Directory was concerned that only Leinster had risen in rebellion, and (since they considered Ulster to be the United Irishmen stronghold) was anxious to also produce a rising in the north, and would send a small advanced force of 300 French and Dutch troops, with 6000 stand of arms and 480,000 cartridges on board to Ulster from the Dutch ports – to assure the Ulstermen that a larger force would follow.

As part of the naval preparations, William Duckett was sent on a secret mission to support a mutinous tendency in the British forces – as thousands of addresses to the Irish sailors were distributed to British crews in neutral ports. After the British arrested Ducketts in Hanover, the advance mission was abandoned.

Preparations were commenced for three expeditions – General Rey at Dunkirk, General Humbert at Rocheforte and the main force with General Hardy at Brest. The Dunkirk expedition was to sail first and to provide a rallying point for the Irish until the others arrived. Hardy’s expedition would follow with an entire field-train of artillery and the main body of French soldiers. All three were to sail to different points on the Ulster coast to divide the attention of the British forces, and then to eventually join together with the Irish rebels into one army. But time was needed to finance and provision the three expeditions.

But, the plans were disrupted by the foolhardiness of Humbert – who managed to prepare his force without waiting, and he sailed from La Rochelle on August 4th with 1000 troops in 3 frigates under the command of Commodore Savary – an army meant more to annoy than to conquer, and with 6,000 stand of arms and 3,000 uniforms. Humbert landed at Killala bay, county Mayo, on the Ireland’s west coast on August 22nd, ‘astonished at the extreme poverty which we saw everywhere’.

After being joined by over 700 Irish recruits (the uncombed ragged peasants in their new uniforms, tasting the luxury of shoes and socks and fresh meat – possibly for the first time in their lives), on August 27th at Caslebar, the French met a larger British force of regulars and yeomanry, who in the middle of the battle, unexpectedly fled.

Although the rebellion in the north had been completely subdued, Cornwallis was convinced that the rest of the country was poised for another rebellion. Thirteen English militia regiments were immediately ordered to Ireland. Cornwallis now marched north with an overwhelming force of 30,000 men, and forced Humbert’s army to surrender, at the battle of Ballinamuck on September 8th.

The 850 French soldiers that were taken prisoner were later exchanged for British prisoners-of-war. But the Irish were not allowed to surrender with them – 500 lay dead on the field while 200 were taken prisoner and were later hanged. In recapturing areas that had fallen to the French, an estimated 2,000 Irish, caught in arms after Ballinamuck, were killed.

The frigate, Anacreon, under the command of Captain Blankmann, sailed from Dunkirk on September 4th, with General Rey, 80 French artillerists, 120 Irish refugees under James Tandy, and with arms and ammunition to distribute to the Irish rebels, and arrived at Donegal on September 18th. But, upon hearing of the defeat of Humbert, ten days earlier, and now realizing the futility of their expedition and their small number, they re-embarked and, in order to avoid the British fleet, sailed round the north of Scotland to Bergen, Norway where the Irish were landed. (Tandy eventually made his way back to Paris.)

On August 14th, (accompanied by Wolfe Tone) Hardy embarked his 3,000 men aboard 1 ship-of-the-line, the Hoche, under the command of Commodore Bompart, with 8 frigates and 1 schooner. But due to a lack of favourable wind, the poor state of repair of the ships and a mutinous disposition of the crews who had not been paid, Bompart did not leave Brest until September 16th and sailed for Lough Swilly at the north end of Ireland.

However, the French fleet was tracked by a British frigate squadron, that alerted the British Channel Fleet. After initially feigning to sail to America, and then evading a 100-ship East Indiamen convoy, but failing to engage the 3 British frigates with 3 of his own, Bompart was finally able elude his pursuers, and sailed for Lough Swilly, the scheduled landing place at the north end of Ireland, to meet up with Humbert. However, on October 12th, Commodore John Warren, with 3 ships-of-the-line and 2 frigates, and joined by the 3 pursuing frigates, finally forced Bompart to join in battle, with the overwhelming British squadron forcing the surrender of the Hoche (with Bompart and Tone taken prisoners) and 3 frigates. Over the next few days, the British frigate patrols captured 3 more frigates. Only 1 schooner and 2 frigates were able to avoid pursuit and reach safety.

Even though Tone was a French officer, an Adjutant General, he was treated as a common criminal. He was tried by a military court on November 10th, charged with treason, and he pleaded guilty – requesting the death of a soldier by firing squad, but instead he was ordered to be publicly hanged. Having vowed ‘never to suffer the indignity of a public execution’, in his cell Tone slit his throat and died on November 19th.

The loss of Tone was irreparable for any future negotiations between Ireland and France for French aid; none of the principal leaders of the Society of United Irishmen remained active – most were either in prison or dead. Also, some in France considered the ‘Kilmainham confessions’ as a dishonourable betrayal of their ally, a betrayal that would discredit those United Irish leaders whose plan for Irish independence depended solely upon French aid. But, with the destruction of France’s navy by the British, at the Battle of the Nile on August 3rd 1798, there was little likelihood of a new French expedition to Ireland.

To ensure that the Irish people would never become an independent nation or even to have an independent parliament, an Act for the Union of Great Britain and Ireland was passed by the British parliament on July 2nd 1800 and by the Irish parliament on August 1st 1800.

On January 1st 1801, the Irish parliament was officially dissolved, and 100 ‘lucky’ Irish protestants were selected to sit as Members of Parliament in the British House of Commons!

[next week - Part 2 - The Haitian Frontier, chapter 12 - The Beginning of the American Alliance with Saint-Domingue, January 3rd 1799]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

And hopefully,

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796, and

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 - 1814.

Merci, et amusez-vous, mes amis.