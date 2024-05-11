The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

On November 7th 1805, Lewis and Clark, and the Corps of Discovery Expedition, would reach the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for ‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental army’.

Part 1 – The Irish Frontier

Chapter 10 - The Kentucky Resolutions, November 16th 1798

The growing tensions between the American government and the French Directory would also give rise to the growing factionalizing between the ‘republicans’ and the ‘federalists’, especially over the issue of the Alien and Sedition Acts, and over Jefferson’s attacks on the constitution with his assertion of a state’s right to nullification.

Elbridge Gerry

On October 1st 1798, the day after President Adams had signed the commissions for General Washington’s Major-Generals, Elbridge Gerry returned to the United States.

After finally being able to leave Paris on July 26th, with a short delay at Le Havre, Gerry reached Boston and immediately wrote to President Adams – explaining why he had decided to stay longer in Paris after the other two commissioners had left, and showing how he had rejected the French minister’s insistence that he could negotiate a treaty with him alone – ‘I had declared I could only confer with him informally on the objects of the mission’.

In his letter to the President, Gerry wrote that:

“[Talleyrand] renewed his proposal for me to treat separately, and again received a negative answer. He then proposed that I should remain at Paris until the sense of the Government could be obtained; declaring, as before, that an immediate rupture would be the consequence of my departure. To have left France, under such circumstances, was a measure which I could not justify. The power of declaring war was not entrusted with the supreme Executive of the United States, much less with a minister; and to have thus provoked it would, in my mind, have been tantamount to a declaration thereof. Indeed, to have plunged the nation into a war suddenly, even if it was inevitable, appeared to me, in other respects, unwarrantable ... France, at that time, was making very formidable preparations, with a professed design to overthrow the British Government … If, then, on the one hand, a new coalition against France, a change in her Government, or even a successful resistance on the part of Great Britain, had happened, a favorable opportunity would have presented itself to the United States for obtaining of her a just and advantageous treaty; and this would have been lost by a previous rupture in consequence of my departure. If, on the other hand, Great Britain, unaided, had fallen, the United States would have been in a much better condition at peace than in war with the most formidable power the world had exhibited. In such an event, they could have had but small hopes of resisting France; and it might have been deemed madness in them even to have attempted it. For these reasons, I thought it my indispensable duty to remain a short time at Paris. The tenor of our instructions, the last as well as the first, shows that the Government did not anticipate the proposition for treating separately, and made no provision for such an event. The French minister has uniformly insisted that I had power to treat … but I trust that the argument, stated in the correspondence enclosed, are sufficient to show that the power to treat did not exist; or, if it did, that I was justified, under existing circumstances, in refusing to exercise it ... From the best information which I could obtain relative to the disposition of the Executive Directory, (for I never had any direct communication with them) they were very desirous of a reconciliation between the republics … I was, nevertheless, of opinion that, should France be just and liberal in her measures, the Government of the United States would still meet her on the ground of accommodation.”

Along with this letter, Gerry would enclose copies of his letters to President Adams of the 12th and 13th of May - informing Secretary of State, Pickering, that the brig Sophia had then arrived and that he would embark in her for the United States, when it was ready; copies of the correspondence between Mr. Talleyrand, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, and himself , from April 3rd until August 8th); and a copy of an arret – dated July 31st, enclosed in Talleyrand’s last letter – ‘his [Talleyrand’s] desire to send it by the Sophia probably produced the official impediments which, for several days, prevented her sailing’ – from Le Havre.

The arret stated that:

“the Executive Directory having heard the report of the Minister of Marine and the Colonies; Considering that information recently received from the French colonies and the continent of America leave no room to doubt that French cruisers, or such as call themselves French, have infringed the laws of the Republic relative to cruising and prizes; Considering that foreigners and pirates have abused the latitude allowed at Cayenne, and in the West Indian islands, to vessels fitted out for cruising, or for war and commerce, in order to cover with the French flag their extortions, and the violation of the respect due to the law of nations, and to the persons and property of allies and neutrals; 1. Hereafter, no letters of marque, authorizations, or permissions, to fit out vessels either for cruising, or for war and commerce, shall be issued in the colonies of America, but by the special agents of the Directory themselves … 2. All letters of marque, authorizations, or permissions, granted in the colonies of America … shall be considered as not having been done … 5. The said special agents of the Executive Directory, the commanders of all vessels of the Republic, the consuls, vice consuls, and all others invested with powers for that purpose, shall cause to be arrested and punished, conformably to the laws, all those who shall contravene the provisions of the present decree.”

On October 4th, Gerry would meet with President Adams at his home, and they would have a long private talk.

After leaving Massachusetts and arriving back at Philadelphia on November 24th, President Adams received news of the opposition to the Alien and Sedition acts. After Congress had passed the ‘act respecting alien enemies’ – later known as the Alien Enemies act, and the ‘act for the punishment of certain crimes against the United States’ – later to become known as the Sedition Act, Jefferson and the ‘republicans’ initially opposed the acts on the grounds that it would violate Americans’ rights.

Congress passed the Alien Enemies act so that whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event”, that “all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed, as alien enemies.

Although the ‘republicans’ opposed this act, since war with France was never declared by Congress, this law was never enacted, but it remained in force – even when ‘republicans’ became presidents.

Congress also passed the Sedition act so that if any person should conspire to oppose or to impede any measure of the government; or, to intimidate or prevent any person holding a place or office in the government from undertaking, performing or executing his duty; or, to counsel, advise or attempt to procure any insurrection, riot, unlawful assembly; they would be deemed guilty of a ‘high misdemeanor.’

Similarly, if any person should write, print, utter or publish; or, to cause, procure, assist or aid in writing, printing, uttering or publishing any false, scandalous and malicious writing against the United States government, with intent to defame, to bring them into contempt or disrepute, to excite against them the hatred of the good people of the United States, to stir up sedition to resist, oppose, or defeat any law or act, or, to aid, encourage or abet any hostile designs of any foreign nation against the United States, their people or their government, then they would also be guilty of a ‘high misdemeanor’.

The Sedition Act was set to expire on March 3rd, 1801 – the last day of that administrative term.

That summer, after Jefferson returned home to Monticello, he would meet with Colonel George Nicholas and John Breckenridge from Kentucky about the Alien and Sedition acts, and Jefferson agreed to sketch resolutions ‘on an energetic protestation against the constitutionality of those laws’. Jefferson would later send his ‘sketch’ to Nicholas, who would give them to Breckenridge, who would introduce them in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Jefferson wished to keep his authorship secret, and so Breckenridge was given the assumed credit. Jefferson didn’t admit his authorship of the resolutions until 1821!

Note on Henry Clay: In November 1797, Clay had moved to Lexington, Kentucky and soon received a license to practice law, where he apprenticed with lawyers Nicholas and Breckenridge!!!

In Prentice’s biography of Clay – ‘In July 1798 there was a gathering to discuss the Alien and Sedition Laws. Nicholas spoke out against them denouncing their anti-constitutional character, in the tumult that followed Henry Clay was called and his eloquent denunciation of the Federalist suppression so captivated the public that both were hoisted on the shoulder of the crowd and borne away as the heroes of the day.’

The Kentucky resolutions stated that:

“the several states composing the United States of America … by a compact under the style and title of a Constitution … delegated to that government certain definite powers, reserving each state to itself, the residuary mass of right to their own self-government; and that whensoever the General Government assumes undelegated powers, its acts are unauthoritative, void, and of no force”

and that this applied to the Sedition Act.

Jefferson had not simply objected to an attack on ‘freedom of speech’ but had attacked directly the constitution itself and had asserted the right of the states to nullify any federal laws that they disagree with!!!

After passing the Kentucky House and Senate, the resolutions were approved by Governor Garrard on November 16th. The resolutions were then sent to the other states for their agreement. Virginia responded by passing similar resolutions (authored by James Madison) on December 24th.

Delaware answered by resolving that these resolutions were:

“a very unjustifiable interference with the general government and constitutional authorities of the United States, and of dangerous tendencies, and therefore not a fit subject for the further consideration of the General Assembly.”

The resolutions were also rejected by Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont. Also, placing themselves on record against the principle of the resolutions were Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Not answering (and not rejecting) the resolutions were North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

The list of states that either supported or rejected these resolutions foreshadows the future alignment of states in the American civil war – including the intense fighting over the neutrality of Kentucky in that war.

The main supporter of the Sedition act in Kentucky was Kentucky’s Senator Humphrey Marshall – who would later fight a duel with Henry Clay in 1809. And remember that President Abraham Lincoln and Confederate President Jefferson Davis – who was named after Thomas Jefferson – were both born in Kentucky.

The issue of the Alien and Sedition acts was also being fought out in the nation’s press.

1. the republican press:

On June 26th 1798, Benjamin Bache, co-editor of the Aurora – the ‘pro-republican’ newspaper that was attacking the Adams’s administration and the passing of the alien and sedition acts, was arrested (under common law – before the Sedition Act became law) for ‘libeling the President and the Executive Government, in a manner tending to excite sedition and opposition to the laws’. But Bache died on September 10th, in the yellow fever epidemic that summer in Philadelphia, before he could be brought to trial.

After Bache’s death, the other co-editor of the Aurora, William Duane, whose wife had also died of yellow fever, would marry Bache’s widow and would continue to publish the Aurora.

Later, in March 1800, Duane would be charged with false, scandalous and malicious assertions tending to defame the Senate, during which he was found guilty of contempt by the Senate, but because of a series of delays, the proceedings were finally dropped – after Jefferson became president!!!

2. the federalist press

John Fenno, the publisher of the ‘pro-federalist’ Gazette of the United States, also died of yellow fever on September 14th – 4 days after Bache died. His paper was continued by his son.

3. the ‘British’ press

On the other side of this fight was William Cobbett’s newspaper, the ‘Porcupine’s Gazette’, that attacked Duane’s Aurora. However, while defending the Alien and Sedition acts, Cobbett became obsessed by the activities of the United Irishmen – identifying 17 leaders of the American Society of United Irishmen (including the printers, James and Mathew Carey, and also Thomas McKean, the future governor of Pennsylvania), and he tried to create suspicion in Federalist circles of foreign-born radicals who were thought to harbour revolutionary sympathies that were inimical to American interests – the Irish ‘republican’ immigrants!

William Cobbett, of England, joined the British army in 1783, was stationed in New Brunswick from 1785 until 1791 (when New Brunswick was being settled by the ‘loyalists’ – the tories who left the United States after the revolutionary war), rose to the rank of Sergeant Major, and was discharged from the army when he returned to Britain in 1791. In 1792, he arrived in the United States, and in 1797, he started a (so-called) ‘pro-federalist’ newspaper, but with pro-British views, called “Porcupine’s Gazette’ in Philadelphia – it’s first issue was on the same day that John Adams was inaugurated as president.

In 1799, Cobbett would publish a pamphlet, ‘Detection of a Conspiracy, formed by the United Irishmen, with the Evident Intention of Aiding the Tyrants in France in Subverting the Government of the United States of America’.

While most Americans were concerned with French emigrants (especially those from Saint-Domingue) they were not concerned with the small number of Irish emigrants - but they were interested in the Irish rebellion.

[next week - chapter 11 - the Irish Rebellion of 1798]

