I am very happy to announce that 'The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 4 - 'To Shining Sea' is now available to purchase as a paperback at Amazon.

The cover is ‘Lewis and Clark on the Lower Columbia’ by Charles Marion Russell. (1905)

Some historians, incorrectly, attribute America’s western expansion as its

inherent desire for ‘conquest’ or ‘empire’. This ‘desire’ does not occur

until the mistreatment of the natives, under the evil Andrew Jackson

administration. Otherwise, America’s western progress was a war, fought

against the existing world’s empires – British, French and Spanish, that

was motivated by that idea of a ‘continental’ republic. On November 7th 1805, Lewis and Clark, and the Corps of Discovery

Expedition, would reach the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for

‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental

Army’.

And hopefully, 'Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804–1807' will be published soon, while I continue to work on 'Volume 6 - Through the Perilous Fight, 1807–1814'

