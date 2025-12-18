To Shining Sea
The Paperback is now published!
Thanks to the help of two friends (Matt and Madison), I am very happy to announce that ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 4 - ‘To Shining Sea’ is now available to purchase as a paperback at Amazon.
The cover is ‘Lewis and Clark on the Lower Columbia’ by Charles Marion Russell. (1905)
Some historians, incorrectly, attribute America’s western expansion as its
inherent desire for ‘conquest’ or ‘empire’. This ‘desire’ does not occur
until the mistreatment of the natives, under the evil Andrew Jackson
administration. Otherwise, America’s western progress was a war, fought
against the existing world’s empires – British, French and Spanish, that
was motivated by that idea of a ‘continental’ republic.
On November 7th 1805, Lewis and Clark, and the Corps of Discovery
Expedition, would reach the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for
‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental
Army’.
For those who wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon).
Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.
Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796.
Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Battle for a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,
And hopefully, ‘Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804–1807’ will be published soon, while I continue to work on ‘Volume 6 - Through the Perilous Fight, 1807–1814’, because, as Alexander Hamilton taught me - Hope is the mother of invention!