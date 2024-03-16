The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

On November 7th 1805, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, and the Corps of Discovery Expedition, would reach the American shore of the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for ‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental Army’.

Part 1 – The Irish Frontier

Chapter 2 - The French 'Expedition to Ireland' in 1796

The unrest in Ireland in 1790 began when another of the Catholic Committee’s attempt for reform of the rights of Catholics in Ireland failed. But when both Catholics and Protestants began working together in forming the United Irishmen in 1791, things would change.

Theobald Wolfe Tone

1. The Beginnings of the United Irishmen

In 1790 in Ireland, the Catholic Committee waited on Chief Secretary Hobart (i.e. Prime Minister) and requested him to support a petition to Parliament, simply praying that the grievances of the Catholics might be taken into consideration. The request was refused.

In the same year, an address of loyalty to the Lord Lieutenant Westmorland (i.e. Governor) was contemptuously returned to the Catholics because they had ventured to express the hope that there might be a further relaxation of the Penal Code.

At the beginning of 1791, a deputation from the Catholic Committee went to Dublin Castle (i.e. the seat of government) with a list of the penal laws which they were anxious to have modified and repealed, but they were dismissed without the courtesy of an answer. Lord Kenmare, a leader of the Committee, was prepared to suffer these insults, but not so the Dublin merchant, John Keogh.

Lord Kenmore moved a resolution in the Committee proposing to leave the measure and extent of future relaxations of the disabilities wholly to the Legislature. Keogh opposed the resolution and it was defeated; whereupon Lord Kenmare, followed by sixty-eight other landed gentry, resigned from the Committee, and John Keogh became supreme in the councils of the association.

Resolutions were passed in almost all the counties and large towns of the kingdom approving of the conduct of the majority and censuring the sixty-eight ‘seceders’. Keogh would spend the last 3 months of 1791 in London, along with Richard Burke (the son of Edmund Burke) whose services would be retained by the Catholic Committee, in talks on the grievances of Irish Catholics with the British ministers Dundas, Grenville and Pitt, before Keogh and Burke returned to Ireland.

Note: It should be remembered that in April/May 1791, the debate occurred in the British Parliament on the Quebec Act, whereby French-Canadian Catholics were given the right to vote – in the counties, if they owned a dwelling or land worth 40 shillings yearly, or, in the towns and townships, if they owned a dwelling and lot worth ₤5 yearly. But not so in Ireland!!! And at that same time, Thomas Paine’s ‘The Rights of Man’ was being printed in Ireland.

This would begin to change when in July 1791, Theobald Wolfe Tone (a Protestant from Dublin) was asked to write resolutions for a new society that would be inaugurated during Belfast’s July 14th celebration of the French Revolution, that was organized by the Belfast Volunteers and the Northern Whig Club.

Note on the Irish Volunteers: During the American Revolution, when all the British troops, that had been stationed in Ireland, were sent to America, independent militias, called the Volunteers, were established for national defence. Although only Irish Protestants were allowed to bear arms under British law, some Presbyterians and some Catholics were allowed to join. In 1782, delegates from all the Volunteer associations across Ireland met to advocate for parliamentary independence for Ireland, while maintaining loyalty to the British Crown.

The first resolution – ‘that the weight of English influence on the government of this country was so great as to require a cordial union among all the people of Ireland to maintain that balance which is essential to the preservation of our liberties and the extension of our commerce’ and the second resolution – ‘that the sole constitutional mode by which this influence can be opposed is by a complete and radical reform of the representation of the people in parliament’ were passed; but the third resolution – ‘that no reform is practicable, efficacious, or just, which shall not include Irishmen of every religious persuasion’ caused concern among some of the Volunteers and it was not passed.

In August, Tone would address that concern and would publish a pamphlet addressed to the Irish Dissenters (the Presbyterians) entitled ‘An argument on behalf of the Catholics of Ireland’ –

“to convince them that they and the Catholics had but one common interest and one common enemy; that the depression and slavery of Ireland was produced and perpetuated by the divisions existing between them, and that, consequently, to assert the independence of their country, and their own individual liberties, it was necessary to forget all former feuds, to consolidate the entire strength of the whole nation, and to form for the future but one people.”

Tone was then invited to Belfast, in October, in order to assist in framing the first club of United Irishmen, and, upon returning to Dublin in November, to form a club there. The Dublin Society of United Irishmen met on alternate Friday evenings in the Music Hall on Fishamble Street (where Handel’s Messiah was first preformed). The Catholics flocked in, in droves – including John Keogh.

2. The British Crackdown

In February 1792, in response to their meetings with Burke and Keogh, the British government introduced a bill in the Irish Parliament to admit Catholics to the bar (to allow them to be solicitors) – but not to permit them to vote or to sit in parliament. During the course of the debate, the petition, prepared by Richard Burke (with help from his father), was introduced, praying for admission of the Catholics to the electoral franchise. The bill passed, but the petition was rejected, by a vote of 208 to 23. Again, no vote for Irish Catholics.

In April, Keogh and the Catholic Committee made plans for the election of delegates to a national Catholic Convention – to legitimately represent all 3 million Catholics in Ireland (after the departure of Lord Kenmare and the landed aristocrats). The Committee also appointed Tone as its assistant secretary!

The convention met in Dublin, on December 2nd 1792, and agreed to send 5 delegates to present their petition directly to the king, demanding that ‘the Catholics might be restored to the equal enjoyment of the blessings of the constitution’ – the end of the penal codes and the right to elective franchise.

After arriving in London and meeting with Henry Dundas, the Secretary of the Home Department, the delegates ‘delivered into the King’s own hands the petition of his Catholic subjects of Ireland’ on January 2nd 1793.

Also, at that time, plans for a national battalion of Volunteers were being discussed, but on December 10th, the Lord Lieutenant issued a proclamation threatening to disperse this new force.

On December 16th, at a meeting of the Dublin Volunteers, Archibald Rowan and Napper Tandy distributed ‘An Address to the Volunteers’, calling for a national battalion; and arrest warrants went out against Rowan, Tandy, the printers of the Address, and the proprietors of the Northern Star – the newspaper of the United Irishmen.

Note: During the winter of ’92/93, fueled by the downturn in the textile industry, several major cotton and silk businesses collapsed – throwing thousands out of work. The ‘Defenders’ were started in reaction to the ‘Peep o’ Day Boys’ – who were Protestants who launched nighttime raids ‘at the peep o’ day’ on Catholic homes to confiscate arms that Catholics were prohibited from possessing – due to ‘rumours’ that the Catholics were obtaining arms from France. The Defenders were started to stop the raids, but they also would raid Protestant homes to acquire arms. After one of their clashes - the ‘Battle of the Diamond’ in September ’95, some ‘Peep o’ Day Boys’ met and founded the infamous ‘Orange Order’.

In February 1793, during the next sitting of the Irish Parliament, after it was announced that France had declared war against Britain, the House of Lords began secret committee hearings and examined witnesses, to try to link the Irish reformers to the recent ‘Defender’ disturbances – but also to try to link the reformers with France. At the 1793 spring assizes, large numbers of ‘Defenders’ were executed – some immediately upon sentencing, while others were transported out of the country.

When the authority of the secret committee was challenged in a paper put out by the Dublin Society of United Irishmen, Simon Butler and Oliver Bond, their chairman and secretary, were immediately imprisoned without trial for 6 months and fined ₤500. Anyone refusing the summon for witness was also jailed.

On April 9th, the Lord Lieutenant signed into law the Catholic Relief bill, but also the Militia bill. While these bills offered a small appeasement to the Catholics, they served to divide the lower agrarian and labouring classes from the property-owning and educated ‘gentry’.

The Catholic Relief Bill gave Catholics the right to vote; but an amendment to the bill, to give Catholics admission to Parliament was defeated by a vote of 163 to 69 (an insult to the Catholic ‘gentry’). The Catholic Committee couldn’t come to agreement, whether or not to reject the bill and to demand full relief, and it would then dissolve itself in April.

The Militia bill created a 16,000-man militia for Ireland – ‘to check the spirit of volunteering and to maintain the peace’ – that prohibited any armed associations except government forces (i.e. to eliminate the Volunteers). Catholics were to be included in the militia – that would be chosen by compulsory ballot – but they could not become officers (an added insult to the Catholic ‘gentry’). Catholic opposition to the militia levies would result in the ‘militia riots’ that summer.

On August 16th, the last day of that session of parliament, ‘An act to prevent the election or appointment of unlawful assemblies, under the pretence of preparing or presenting public petitions, or other addresses, to his Majesty of the Parliament’ was signed into law, that would prohibit ‘unlawful’ meetings, such as the Catholic Convention or the United Irishmen, and that would prohibit any future petitions!!! The crackdown had begun.

Rowan was finally arrested in December – for distributing ‘An address to the Volunteers’ the previous December, and his trial began in January 1794, with bribed witnesses implicating Rowan in association with the ‘Defenders’, and also with the French. He was found guilty and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and a ₤500 fine. In another trial, the proprietors of the ‘Northern Star’ were acquitted, but the printer of the newspaper, John Rabb, was imprisoned. After these trials, all important decisions of the United Irishmen would be conducted in secret.

Note: In fact, in April 1793, Henry Sheares, who came from a prosperous Irish banking family, returned to Ireland after residing in Paris where he had been a member of the Jacobin Club with Lord Edward Fitzgerald, and became president of the United Irishmen. At a meeting in May, an offer of military aid from France (for the Volunteers) was made – but was rejected by those introduced to the scheme, including by Rowan (!!!) who felt that nothing could be done in the present situation. At this time, Tone withdrew entirely from the United Irishmen ‘because of his opposition to violent speeches and writings which would give a handle to government to attack them’.

3. A Last Attempt

In 1794, Rev. William Jackson, a Protestant clergyman who had lived in Paris since 1790, was sent to Great Britain by the Committee of Public Safety of France to communicate with the opposition politicians and to sound out their opinion of a French invasion of Britain and of Ireland, and to bring back an account of the country’s conditions.

In January, he arrived in London, and, in his meetings, was informed that the people were in general anti-French and that a French landing would be repulsed by the bulk of the British populace, which he received in a written statement from the opposition MP, Benjamin Vaughan. While in London, Jackson was re-acquainted with an old friend, solicitor John Cockayne – who immediately informed the Pitt government of his intended visit to Ireland. Pitt wished Cockayne to accompany Jackson to Ireland, to watch his movements, and to report everything back to the government.

On April 3rd, the two men arrived in Dublin, where Cockayne effected a meeting with some of leaders of the United Irishmen, through Leonard McNally, whom he had known as a law student in London.

Note: Leonard McNally had been one of the founding members of the United Irishmen and had acted as the Society’s lawyer, but, after his death in 1820, it would emerge that he had been a paid informant for the British Government (!!!) – when his heirs attempted to collect his government pension of ₤300 per year!?! As the lawyer for many of the United Irishmen at their trials – including Tone – he was paid to pass the defence’s secrets to the government prosecution, where they were invariably convicted. The British were better informed of Jackson’s mission than the French!!!

On April 12th, Jackson, accompanied by Cockayne and Tone, met with Rowan in Newgate prison, where they discussed possible French aid and were shown Vaughan’s statement. Tone and Rowan asserted that Ireland’s situation was very different and agreed to write a statement that could be sent to France – that France must disclaim any idea of conquest and announce their intention of helping the people establish the independence of their country.

Dr. Reynolds was chosen to travel to France and act as the agent for the United Irishmen to France’s Committee of Public Safety. Jackson sent a package to France, that included the statement from Tone and Rowan (but written by Rowan), but it was intercepted by the British, and Jackson was arrested for treason on April 28th.

Rowan escaped from prison on May 1st and fled to France where he met with leading French politicians and delivered a copy of his and Tone’s statement. Reynolds also fled, on May 3rd. Tone was now offered immunity from prosecution, in return for a full statement of his own involvement and of his conversations with Jackson – and his promise to leave the country.

On May 23rd, a meeting of the Dublin Society of United Irishmen was raided, its papers were seized, leading members were rounded up in the ‘swoop’, and the organization was officially suppressed.

After the British coalition government of Pitt and Portland was formed in July, Earl Fitzwilliam was made the new Lord Lieutenant of Ireland – aiming to reconcile the Catholics to British rule. In February 1795, Fitzwilliam gave Grattan leave to introduce a new Catholic Relief bill, but he was then urged to postpone it by the British ministry. When he refused, he was immediately recalled, and any hope for a change in the system of governing Ireland ended.

When his successor, Lord Camden arrived, on March 31st, intense rioting occurred in Dublin.

The leaders of the Catholics of Dublin met and prepared a new petition to the king, which a delegation, including Keogh and Tone, delivered on March 13th, but they received no response from the government on their intentions, and returned home to Ireland ‘disgusted by the hauteur with which they were received’.

A massive meeting was held on April 9th (nearly 4,000 attended) to report back on their delegation, with speeches ‘that the Catholics of Ireland, refused this time, would never again seek the favour of the British Cabinet’; and that the independence of their country would not be traded for their own liberty – a pamphlet had recently been published which claimed that Pitt planned a union of the two countries as the price of emancipation. Keogh declared that:

“the present was the last time the Catholics would ever assemble in a distinct body – their cause being no longer a distinct cause, but adopted by their Protestant brethren as the common cause of Ireland.”

After many delays, Jackson’s trial finally took place on April 23rd, he was found guilty, but before sentence could be pronounced, he died of a self-administered dose of arsenic.

On May 4th, Grattan’s bill for Catholic emancipation was defeated by 84 votes to 155. Although the Society of United Irishmen had been suppressed (after the May 1794 raids), plans for a new, secret, oath-bound United Irish Society were now made – that would unite the United Irishmen with the Catholics and the Defenders.

Although Tone and Rowan had been reluctant at their meetings with Jackson to accept the offer of French aid, Tone now decided that he would leave Ireland and go into exile in America, and as he confided to his close friends –

“that my intention was, immediately on my arrival in Philadelphia, to wait on the French minister, to detail to him, fully, the situation of affairs in Ireland, to endeavour to obtain a recommendation to the French government, and, if I succeeded so far, to leave my family in America, and to set off instantly for Paris, and apply, in the name of my country, for the assistance of France, to enable us to assert our independence.”

4. Assistance from France

Tone left Dublin and arrived in Belfast on May 2nd, and was asked, by the ‘new’ United Irishmen, to be their delegate to France. On June 13th, Tone left Belfast, with his wife and children, and arrived in America on August 1st.

During the ocean voyage, their ship was stopped by three British frigates, boarded and rummaged, and ‘they pressed every one of our hands, save one, and near fifty of my unfortunate fellow-passengers, who were most of them flying to America to avoid the tyranny of a bad government at home, and who thus most unexpectedly fell under the severest tyranny, one of them at least, which exists’ !!! Tone was ordered into the boat by one of the lieutenants, and he would have also ‘been pressed and sent on board a man-of-war’, but ‘it was only the screams of my wife and sister which induced him to desist’.

Tone would soon meet Reynolds and Rowan in Philadelphia. Rowan had left France after the 9th of Thermidor and the dissolution of the Committee of Public Safety – he had suffered imprisonment under ‘The Terror’ - and the plans for French aid for Ireland were forgotten in the confusion at this time.

Through Rowan, Tone was able to meet with Adet, the French minister in the United States, and Tone provided him with a memorial on the situation in Ireland, which Adet later sent to the new French government.

Tone had reported that although a French invasion would find little support in England, that would not be the case in Ireland. He claimed that over half of British forces in Ireland was the Irish militia, that two-thirds of the British navy was manned by Irishmen (!?!) and that were Ireland to join with France, England would be destroyed and the Liberty of Mankind assured.

But Tone ‘did not expect that the French government might take notice of my memorial, and if they did not there was an end to all my hopes’. Tone would buy a 180-acre farm near Princeton, intending ‘not to interfere, in any degree, directly or indirectly, with their politics’.

Tone had arrived in the midst of the fight over Jay’s Treaty, and he later wrote of:

“my debt of gratitude to the United States for the asylum they have afforded me … their government is the best under heaven … you can have no idea from anything you have ever seen or read, or fancied, of the affluence and ease in which they universally live.”

But, after receiving letters telling him ‘that the state of the public mind in Ireland was advancing to republicanism faster than even I could believe … they pressed me, in the strongest manner, to fulfil the engagement I had made with them at my departure, and to move heaven and earth to force my way to the French government in order to supplicate their assistance’, Tone left for Philadelphia and met with Adet, who was now most willing to assist him, and who gave him a letter of recommendation to the French government and money for his expenses.

Tone also met with John Beckley, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, who helped Tone to secure an American passport and who also gave him a coded instruction to James Monroe, the American envoy in France. Tone sailed from New York on January 1st and arrived in Paris, France on February 12th 1796.

Since Tone had travelled with an American passport, he first visited Monroe, the American Minister to France, who arranged a meeting with Delacroix, the Foreign Minister of France, and on February 24th, Tone was able to meet with Lazare Carnot, member of the Directory. Tone agreed to prepare two memorials on the situation in Ireland and was then was assigned to meet with General Henry Clarke, the head of Carnot’s Bureau of Topographie et Historique Militaire, and Tone presented him with copies of his memorials.

By July, Tone had met with General Lazare Hoche, who would be appointed to lead the invasion of Ireland. On October 30th, Tone, now appointed Adjutant-General in the French army, arrived at Brest to help with the preparations that were being delayed, because the fleet at Brest had been instead preparing for an expedition against the British possessions in India – the India expedition was cancelled by the Directory on October 13th, and the naval commander was replaced by Vice Admiral Morard de Galles.

On December 16th, a fleet of 43 ships set sail from Brest – one day before the Directory cancelled the Irish expedition and ordered Hoche to take his troops to Italy!!!

Tone sailed on the 80-gun ship-of-the-line ‘Indomptable’ under the command of Captain Bedout, a Canadian, and Hoche sailed with de Galles on the 36-gun frigate ‘Fraternite’, along with 16 other ships-of-the-line, 12 other frigates, and with 13 corvettes and transports. The fleet sailed south through the Raz de Sein (with its treacherous reefs and turbulent seas), at night, in order to avoid the blockading British fleet. When the ‘Fraternite’ decided to abandon the plan and sail through the main channel, most of the ships failed to see the signal, or were confused with the signal from a ship-of-the-line that floundered on the rocks, and in the darkness, the fleet became scattered – with Hoche and the ‘Fraternite’ blown out into the Atlantic!

By the 19th, Rear Admiral Bouvet and General Grouchy, assumed command, were able to rendezvous with 33 ships (with 10 ships still missing, including the ‘Fraternite’) and set sail for the south coast of Ireland, anchoring at Bantry Bay on the 21st, in preparation for landing, and having now regrouped to 36 ships. That night the weather worsened, with a heavy gale and driving hail and snow that continued for days – 1 frigate was driven ashore and destroyed, losing almost 550 men, while 2 other frigates were lost but the men were rescued.

On December 29th, with supplies running low, Bouvet abandoned any attempt at a landing and ordered a return of the ships to France. On December 30th, Hoche and the ‘Fraternite’ finally arrived at Bantry Bay, discovered that the rest of the fleet was gone, and decided to return to France behind the rest of the damaged fleet.

On December 31st, a British frigate squadron began a pursuit of the retreating French fleet, and were able to capture 3 transports, 2 corvettes, and 1 frigate; and they also attacked 1 ship-of -the-line which was wrecked on a sandbar. In the unsuccessful Irish expedition, the French had lost a total of 10 ships; and 2000 soldiers and sailors were drowned.

Tone reached Brest on January 1st 1797, while Hoche arrived at La Rochelle on January 12th. Hoche was then sent to command the Army of the Sambre and Meuse and he invited Tone to join his staff on the Rhine.

