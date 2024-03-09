The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 4.

To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804.

On November 7th 1805, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, and the Corps of Discovery Expedition, would reach the American shore of the Pacific Ocean – thus asserting the reason for ‘the very name given to those fighters for independence: the Continental Army’.

Part 1 – The Irish Frontier

Chapter 1 - John Adams Becomes President, March 4th 1797

With the end of Washington’s presidency, we see the end of an extraordinary era - of the ‘aristocratic’ men who organized a revolution, who crafted a constitution, and who formed a new republican form of government. And we can also see the entrance onto the stage of American history, of a new generation of ‘democratic’ leaders, who had the task of preserving this great experiment in self-government, amid a world’s sea of troubles.

John Adams, by John Trumbull

President Washington’s Farewell Address, written with the help of Alexander Hamilton, appeared in the American Daily Advertiser on September 19th 1796, and was reprinted in newspapers and pamphlets across the country. Now that President Washington was not going to seek another term in office, the race to be the next president began in earnest.

When Hamilton had written the Camillus letters in July 1795, to answer the ‘republican’ opposition to Jay’s treaty, he noted in the first ‘Defence’ that:

“there are three persons prominent in the public eye as the successor of the actual President of the United States in the event of his retreat from the station – Mr. Adams, Mr. Jay, Mr. Jefferson. No one has forgotten the systematic pains which have been taken to impair the well-earned popularity of the first gentleman. Mr. Jay has been repeatedly the objects of attacks with the same view.”

In October 1796, an anonymous author, signed ‘Phocion’ (probably William L. Smith and Oliver Wolcott), wrote 18 letters in the Gazette of the United States, that were later published as a pamphlet ‘The Pretensions of Thomas Jefferson to the Presidency Examined; and the Charges Against John Adams Refuted’.

It ridiculed the claims that Jefferson was a philosopher – ‘employing his fertile genius in discoveries and improvements in the useful arts, impaling butterflies and insects, and contriving turn-about chairs, for the benefit of his fellow citizens and mankind in general’, and by showing Jefferson’s contradictory beliefs on race that are found in his book ‘Notes on Virginia’. In response, in November, an anonymous author, signed ‘A Federalist’ (probably Tench Coxe), wrote 12 letters that were also published as a pamphlet ‘The Federalist: containing Some Strictures upon a pamphlet …’

John Adams, who considered himself the ‘heir apparent’, became the ‘Federalist’ candidate for president, with Thomas Pinckney as their candidate for vice president, against the ‘Republican’ candidate for president, Thomas Jefferson, and Aaron Burr, their candidate for vice president. In November 1796, Hamilton would write in a private letter that:

“all personal and partial considerations must be discarded and everything must give way to the great object of excluding Jefferson.”

Earlier, on June 13th 1796, Secretary of State Pickering had written to James Monroe, America’s minister to France, complaining of his inaction, that:

“as early as October last, you predicted that if Mr. Jay’s treaty should be ratified, it would excite great discontent in France. Early in November, you mentioned the arrival of Mr. Fauchet, extremely dissatisfied with the treaty; adding, that he was well received, and would therefore be attended to. On the 6th of December, you acknowledged the receipt of my letter of September 12th, written subsequently to the ratification of the treaty, to repeat and further explain the principles and views of the Government concerning it. Mr. Adet’s objections to the treaty, and their refutation, accompanied my letter; and with such means in your hands – means amply sufficient to vindicate the conduct of the United States – no less regret than surprise is excited, that no attempt was made to apply them to the highly important use for which they were sent.”

“Although you anticipated discontents; although the symptoms of discontent appeared; although these symptoms, unattended to and unalloyed, might increase to an inflammation; and Mr. Fauchet’s arrival, with all his dissatisfaction and prejudices about him, would assuredly add to the irritation; yet you were silent and inactive, until on the 15th of February, you were alarmed by the project of the directory, accidentally communicated to you by the minister of foreign affairs, of sending to this country an envoy extraordinary, to represent to our Government their decision concerning the treaty with Great Britain; ‘that they considered the treaty of alliance between us as ceasing to exist, from the moment the treaty was ratified’.”

Monroe, the American minister to France, had led the French government, the National Convention, into believing that Jay’s treaty would never be ratified by the United States, while Fauchet, the French minister to the United States, had laboured, unsuccessfully, with the ‘republican’ press and with the friends of Jefferson, to stop the ratification of the treaty. Later, Fauchet’s replacement as minister to the United States, Pierre Adet, worked with the ‘republican’ press and with Jefferson’s friends in the House of Representatives, again unsuccessfully, to refuse the appropriations necessary to carry into effect Jay’s treaty.

Pickering would again write to Monroe on August 22nd to inform him of his recall and his replacement by Pinckney.

On December 15th 1795, Fauchet, who had recently returned to France, presented the new French government, the Directory, with a 70-page ‘Memoir on the United States’, that was in line with the counsel of Monroe, that the people would overthrow the administration of Washington as a result of the treaty and that better things might be expected with a ‘republican’ victory in the 1796 presidential election. Monroe now spent all his efforts on preventing the sending of an envoy extraordinary, because:

“as soon as the mission was known to foreign powers, they would commence their intrigues to make it the means of separating us; that all were interested in our separation, none in our union; and, that our separation was an evil to be deprecated by both parties.”

And yet, even with all of Monroe’s ‘efforts’, the French Directory, on July 2nd 1796, resolved that:

“all neutral or allied powers shall, without delay, be notified that the flag of the French republic will treat neutral vessels, either as to confiscation, as to searches, or capture, in the same manner as they shall suffer the English to treat them.”

This would nullify the 1778 treaty of commerce between the United States and France, and would do what Monroe warned about – but without France sending the envoy extraordinary!!! Monroe had indeed succeeded in preventing the sending of the envoy, but had merely delayed the decree of the French Directory.

Note on the French Directory:

The National Convention had been the government of France for 3 years - from September 20th 1792 until October 26th 1795.

The Reign of Terror began in October 1793 and continued until July 27th 1794, when a majority of the National Convention ordered the arrest of Robespierre and his supporters. But when the troops from the Paris Commune arrived to free Robespierre, the Convention then ordered up a part of the army, which caused the troops of the Commune to desert, and the army was able to re-arrest Robespierre and the others. The next day, they were guillotined, and 500 suspected counter-revolutionaries were freed as the Reign of Terror ended.

(Madison would arrive in Paris on August 3rd 1794 – five days after the execution of Robespierre.)

The National Convention then began planning for a new constitution, while a treaty with Prussia was signed on April 5th 1795. But first, the Convention had to put down an insurrection of the sans-culottes from the eastern sections of Paris on May 22nd. Secondly, a British fleet of 9 warships and 60 transports landed 3500 émigré troops at Brittany, to join with 15,000 ‘Chouans’ – anti-government insurgents in the western departments of France. General Lazare Hoche defeated the invading forces, forcing them to surrender on July 21st. The next day, on July 22nd, a peace treaty was signed with Spain.

The new constitution was approved on August 22nd 1795, creating a new form of government for France, that consisted of a Council of 500, a Council of Ancients (with 250 members) and a five-man executive, the Directory. But before elections could take place, an uprising took place in Paris on October 6th. Barras, who was made commander of the Army of the Interior, appointed Napoleon Buonaparte, employed at (Carnot’s) Topographic Bureau in the war ministry, as his second-in-command. Buonaparte’s troops fired cannons loaded with grapeshot at the insurgents as they matched toward the government buildings, killing 400, and the insurrection ended. Buonaparte was then promoted to General in Chief of the Army of the Interior.

The new French government took office on November 2nd 1795, under the five Directors - Paul Barras, Jean-Francois Rewbell, Louis de la Revellierre-Lepeaux, Etienne Letourneur and Lazare Carnot. Their new Minister of Foreign Affairs was Charles-Francois Delacroix. One of the Directory’s main concerns was the war against the (remaining) coalition of Austria and Britain.

The decree was communicated to Pickering by Mr. Adet, the Minister Plenipotentiary of the French Republic, on October 27th – and somehow, a copy of this letter was published in the Aurora on October 31st!!! Pickering answered Adet’s letter on November 1st, and Adet wrote a long reply to this on November 15th – and again somehow, a summary of Adet’s reply was published in the Aurora on November 18th!!!

But Hamilton again stepped forward (after he had finished the Phocion letters) and wrote ‘The Answer’, published in the Minerva, on December 8th, to refute those objections – raised by Adet in his November 15th letter.

All this was happening during the presidential elections that took place between November 2nd and December 7th!

Note: At this same time, France abandoned the plan for an attack on the British possessions in India, and instead launched a direct attack on Britain – with an invasion of Ireland!

On January 16th 1797, Pickering wrote to Pinckney with his answers to the complaints of Adet’s letter of November 15th, and included documents and correspondence of the administration on this matter from 1793 until the present, so that:

“joined with your own observations, you will be enabled, it is believed, to vindicate the United States, and to demonstrate their impartiality as a neutral nation, their fidelity in the observation of treaties, and their friendship as an ally.”

On January 19th, President Washington presented to the Senate and the House of Representatives the entirety of the administration’s correspondence with the French government and with America’s ambassadors, that Pickering had provided to Pinckney.

On January 22nd, President Washington wrote to Hamilton that:

“the conduct of France towards the United States, is, according to my ideas of it, outrageous beyond conception: not to be warranted by her treaties with us; by the Law of Nations; by any principle of justice, or even by a regard to decent appearances … In a few days, there will be published a statement of facts, in a letter of references, to General Pinckney [i.e. Pickering’s reply to Adet]; containing full answers to all charges exhibited in Mr. Adet’s notes, against the conduct of this government. After reading them with attention, I would thank you for your sentiments thereon, fully, and frankly communicated; and what you think ought further to be attempted, to preserve this country in peace, consistently with the respect which is due to ourselves?”

Hamilton replied that:

“I have reflected as maturely as time has permitted on the idea of an extraordinary mission to France, and notwithstanding the objections, I rather incline to it under some shape or other … The best form of the thing in my view is a commission including three persons who may be called Commissioners Plenipotentiary & Extraordinary. Two of the three should be Mr. Madison and Mr. Pinckney.”

Hamilton justified the actions of the United States in a series of letters, written by ‘Americus’ and called ‘The Warning’, that were published between January 27th and March 27th, in the Gazette of the United States and in the Philadelphia Daily Advertiser.

In Warning No. III, he wrote that:

“Moderation in every nation is a virtue. In weak or young nations, it is often wise to take every chance by patience and address to divert hostility and in this view to hold parley with insult and injury – but to capitulate with oppression, rather to surrender at discretion to it is in any nation that has any power of resistance as foolish as it contemptible. The honor of a nation is its life. Deliberately to abandon it is to commit an act of political suicide. There is treason in the sentiment avowed in the language of some, and betrayal by the conduct of others, that we ought to bear anything from France rather than go to war with her. The nation which can prefer disgrace to danger is prepared for a master and deserves one.”

On February 8th 1797, the votes of the electors for the presidential election were counted in the Senate, with the head of the Senate, Vice President Adams looking on, as he defeated Jefferson for president – by the slimmest of margins – by 3 votes! Adams received 71 electoral votes while Jefferson received 68 electoral votes.

Jefferson had swept the southern and western states of South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee; and took 14 out of 15 votes in Pennsylvania, 20 out of 21 votes in Virginia, and 11 out of 12 votes in North Carolina.

In Maryland, Adams had 7 votes, and Jefferson had 4 votes.

Adams had swept the northern states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware; and took a single vote in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

It would seem that Adams owed his victory to those three brave electors in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina, who withstood enormous pressure and voted for him.

If just a few of his electoral votes had instead gone to Jefferson (or to someone else), there could have been either a tie, or Jefferson could have won. Adams had said that he would refuse to serve again as vice-president, and that he would refuse to serve if he was chosen as president, after a tie vote. But, instead of thanking Hamilton for his help in getting him elected in a very close contest, Adams blamed Hamilton for his slim margin of victory!

Hamilton had supported Thomas Pinckney as the Federalists’ candidate for vice-president and had urged all of the federalist electors to vote equally for Adams and Pinckney – as a way of stopping Jefferson from being elected vice-president. Some of Adam’s supporters feared that if Adams and Pinckney received the same number of votes in the northern states, and if Pinckney received some additional votes in the southern states, or if some of Jefferson’s supporters switched their votes to Pinckney (in order to prevent Adams from being elected), then Pinckney would receive more votes than Adams. Some of Federalist electors in New England were urged to vote for Adams but not for Pinckney.

At that time, when an elector cast their two votes, it was not specified which vote was for president and which vote was for vice-president.

Hamilton was later informed by Stephen Higginson that:

“the blind or devoted partisans of Mr. Adams, instead of being satisfied with his being elected, seem to be alarmed at the danger he was in of failing; and they have the folly to say, that this danger was incurred wholly by the arrangement of pushing him & Pinckney together. They go further and say, that this arrangement was intended to bring in Pinckney and exclude him … At the head of this Junto, as they call it, they place you and Mr. Jay; and they attribute the design to him & you of excluding Mr. A. from the Chair, which the arrangement alluded to was intended to effect. They affect also to believe, that it is for the interest of the country to have Mr. Jefferson for vice president rather than Pinckney – that he will serve readily under Mr. Adams, and will be influenced by and coincide with him.”

Pinckney received 59 votes – receiving 8 votes from his home state of South Carolina where Adams received none, but receiving 18 votes less than Adams in the New England states. By Adams’s supporters not listening to Hamilton’s advice, and, by believing in this fabricated excuse of Hamilton’s and Jay’s treachery, Jefferson became the vice president and the head of the Senate.

John Adams was inaugurated as President of the United States on March 4th 1797.

The day before the inauguration, Adams met with Jefferson, at the Francis Hotel where both of them were staying. Adams discussed the crisis with France and his wish for Jefferson’s help.

(As Hamilton had earlier suggested), Adams wished to send two emissaries to Paris to join with Pinckney, as part of a 3-man commission to renegotiate and reconcile America’s relations with France. Knowing that ‘it did not seem justifiable for him to send away the person destined to take his place in case of an accident to himself, nor decent to remove from consideration one who was a rival for public favor’, Adams instead asked Jefferson if he would inquire if Madison would accept being sent to France as a member of the commission – (again, as Hamilton had suggested). Madison, of course, refused the offer.

On the evening of March 13th, Adams received the news that the French Directory had refused to receive Pinckney as America’s ambassador, and that American ships were being seized in the Caribbean by French cruisers. In response, on March 25th, Adams asked Congress to reconvene for a special session to begin on May 15th.

Also at that time, news would begin to reach the United States of the attempted French invasion of Ireland.

[next week - chapter 2 - The French Expedition to Ireland in 1796]

*************

