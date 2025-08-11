I read a rather fascinating story about the next mega-project for China, in Xizang (Tibet) - ‘The Yaxia Project has amazed the world, but its significance is still underestimated by many people’, that on the morning of July 19th 2025, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for China’s Lower Yarlung Zangbo River hydropower project – the 10-year Yaxia Project.

The Yaxia Project will see an investment of 1.2 trillion Yuan to produce a capacity of 60 million KW of hydro-electric power – providing 300 BILLION kw-hours each year, more than 1.5 times as much as the Three Gorges Dam!!!

Although the North Atlantean media is seeing this project as a gigantic boondoggle, compared to China’s 14.1 TRILLION yuan total infrastructure investments for 2024, the cost of the Yaxia Project’s 120 billion yuan per year would only be 0.85 % of China’s annual investments. That’s a small amount of a HUGE infrastructure investment projection.

For comparison, twenty years ago, the Three Gorges Dam was also surrounded in controversy (from the North Atlantean media that said it couldn’t be done, it wouldn’t make money) but for China however, the completed Three Gorges Dam’s greatest macroeconomic value was in flood control:

“a strategic function that doesn’t directly generate cash flow, but its economic value is inestimable”.

The story says that it is estimated that the Three Gorges Dam project has reduced economic losses from floods by approximately 100 billion yuan, and protected 15 million people and 1.5 million hectares of farmland.

And as of 2025, the Three Gorges Dam has generated approximately 1.6 TRILLION kilowatt-hours of electricity, generating revenue exceeding 400 billion yuan – compared to the construction cost of 250 billion yuan. So it succeeded in its primary mission of flood control and it makes money!!!

But the question being asked in China, that is totally different than the questions of western finance, is:

“Can the additional electricity generated by the Yaxia Project be absorbed?… The answer is obvious. The new quality productivity that my country is vigorously promoting, especially the AI and database industries, can fully absorb this huge increase.”

By 2025, it estimated that China’s AI power demand could reach 23 GW, while US Energy Department predicts its data power demand will be 74-132 GW by 2028. While China seems to be readying itself to meet this demand, how on earth does the US plan to generate this amount of electricity?

But then the real calculations the Yaxia Project is told:

“Of even greater concern is Tibet's high reliance on central government transfers for economic development. In 2024, central government transfers accounted for 10.7% of Tibet's general public budget revenue, with per capita transfers reaching 65,748 yuan, the highest in the country. This development model, heavily reliant on fiscal transfers, has played an irreplaceable and crucial role in ensuring basic livelihoods and maintaining social stability. However, from a long-term perspective, it has also created a ‘development trap’: the economy lacks endogenous momentum, its industrial structure is monotonous, and it struggles to create sufficient high-quality jobs, thus limiting the potential for the regional economy to leapfrog to higher levels… The Yaxia Project provides Tibet with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break this historical pattern.”

Xizang (Tibet) is about to see a rebirth (and not the Dalai Lama kind) but a rebirth of economic development. One can only imagine the explosion of optimism that will be seen in the growing cultural confidence of a new generation of Chinese young people living in Xizang (Tibet). We, in Canada, should be more like the Chinese and learn to think big!

And then I thought that, not only will China be out-producing us, but China will also be out-computing and out-calculating us too.

And my feathered friend chirped, yeah… while we’re waiting for the windmills to recharge the batteries on our calculators.

Have fun. Calculatingly.