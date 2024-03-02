The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 3.

The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 - 1796.

During the American Revolution, when General Washington had asked General Wayne to undertake an extremely perilous enterprise – the storming of Stony Point, Wayne replied : “General, I will storm Hell, if you will only plan it.”

Part 3 - Peace on the Frontier

Chapter 27 - Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19th 1796

With the signing of Jay’s treaty and the signing of the treaty of Greenville, it seemed that peace was finally breaking out on the western frontier.

Colonel George Washington, by Charles Willson Peale (1772)

On April 8th 1796, President Washington had sent to Congress, a message that he received from William Blount, Governor of the Territory south of the Ohio, with a return of the enumeration of its inhabitants and a printed copy of the constitution and form of government on which they have agreed, that on January 11th, the General Assembly of the territory of the United States south of the river Ohio, had met to form a constitution for the permanent government of the State of Tennessee - to seek admission as a state into the Congress of the United States.

On June 1st, President Washington signed into law ‘an act for the admission of the state of Tennessee into the Union’ and Tennessee became the 16th state of the United States of America!

Also, on that same day, June 1st, as agreed to in Jay’s treaty, Lord Dorchester, British Governor of Canada, issued orders for the evacuation of the British frontier posts situated on American territory – forts Ontario, Niagara, Miami, Detroit and Mackinac. Dorchester then left Canada for good, and returned to Britain, to take his seat in the House of Lords.

After the battle of Fallen Timbers, both Dorchester and Simcoe had asked for leave to return to Britain. Dorchester left Quebec on July 9th 1796. Simcoe was to leave Quebec on August 16th, when it was learned that the ship that was carrying Dorchester had wrecked off Anticosti island (without loss of lives) and a schooner had taken them to Gaspe bay. The ship that was to take Simcoe, was now dispatched to Gaspe to take Dorchester to Halifax, where he could then take another ship to Britain. When the dispatched ship returned, Simcoe finally left Quebec on September 10th 1796.

With the British finally evacuating their western forts, Lieutenant Colonel Hamtramck, commandant of fort Wayne, along with a 500-man force, camped at fort Deposit on the Miami river, to be ready to occupy forts Miami, Lernoult and Mackinac. And Hamtramck sent Captain Moses Porter and a detachment of 65 men on two schooners to Detroit.

Captain Porter’s detachment marched into fort Lernoult at Detroit and took command, on July 11th, the same day that Hamtramck sent a detachment of troops to march into fort Miami and to take command. Two days later, Hamtramck arrived at Detroit and became the new commandant of fort Detroit.

Note: Since almost all of the inhabitants of Detroit and the nearby settlements were French Canadien, the five-foot five-inch Jean Francois (John Francis) Hamtramck was well suited to be the new commandant, as he was born in Canada, joined the Continental army in 1775 and fought throughout the Revolutionary war. [for more, please read ‘Colonel J. F. Hamtramck’ volume 1 and 2, by the late William Otten, who passed away before writing volume 3.]

Fort Ontario at Oswego was evacuated on July 15th and fort Niagara was evacuated on August 10th. General Wayne left Greene Ville on July 16th to inspect forts Miamis and Lernoult, and he arrived at Detroit on August 13th, and then sent Major Burbeck from Detroit with a 110-man detachment to fort Mackinac, taking command there on September 6th.

On July 25th, McHenry informed President Washington that the 3 commissioners - Hawkins, Clymer and Pickens, had negotiated a treaty of peace with the Creek Indians on June 29th.

The treaty would honour the treaty of New York of August 7th 1790; a boundary line would be drawn from the Currahee mountain to the source of the main south branch of the Oconee river, and down the middle of that river; and the President would have power to establish a military post on the south side of the Altamaha river, to prevent the violation of any of the provisions or regulations. The Creeks relinquished all claims to any part of the territory, inhabited or claimed by the citizens of the United States, according to the treaties of Hopewell (with the Choctaws and Chicksaws) and Holston (with the Cherokees). The commissioners would give goods to the value of $6,000 and would send 2 blacksmiths, to be employed for the Upper and Lower Creeks, with the necessary tools. All animosities, for past grievance, should cease, except for persons now under arrest in the State of Georgia, for a violation of the treaty of New York.

On September 20th, General Wayne was now able to proudly write to the new Secretary of War, James McHenry:

“to announce to you the complete possession of all the posts on the American side of the line of demarcation agreeably to treaty, viz. Michilimackinac, Detroit, Miamis, Niagara & Oswego with their dependencies inclusive, which have all been surrendered up to the troops of the United States, by the respective British Commandants … An event that must naturally afford the highest pleasure and satisfaction to every friend of order and good government, and I trust will produce a conviction to the world – that the measures adopted and pursued by that great and first of men, the President of the United States – were founded in wisdom, and that the best interests of his country have been secured by that unshaken fortitude, patriotism and virtue, for which he is so universally and justly celebrated (a few Democrats excepted – and even they in their hearts must acknowledge his worth).”

Before returning to Pittsburgh for the winter, on November 13th General Wayne left Detroit to sail on lake Erie to visit Presqu’ Isle, arriving on the 18th - showing to the citizens of the United States and to the whole world, that the great lakes were now open to the Americans!!!

Sadly and most unfortunately, General Wayne was stricken by his recurring gout and an intestinal disorder at Presqu’ Isle, where our hero passed away on December 15th 1796, just shy of his fifty-first birthday, after having served the patriots’ cause all of his adult life and having become one of Washington’s most trusted generals.

Note: In 1765, 20 year-old Anthony Wayne was sent by Benjamin Franklin to work for a year surveying land in Nova Scotia and he assisted with starting a settlement the following year at the Township of Moncton.

Earlier on May 15th, President Washington had written to his trusted friend, Alexander Hamilton, to ‘redress a certain paper which you had prepared’. This referred to his earlier farewell address that Madison had written for him in June 1792. But, no longer having the confidence in Madison, he now asked Hamilton to help in preparing a new address, to include the changes that had taken place since 1792. By July 30th, Hamilton had sent him his first draft.

On September 19th 1796, in the Daily American Advertiser of Philadelphia, President Washington had published an address to the people of the United States (his ‘Farewell Address’) that:

“for a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States … I should now apprise you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom a choice is to be made.”

He wrote that:

“the unity of government … is a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence … In contemplating the causes which may disturb our Union, it occurs as matter of serious concern that any ground should have been furnished for characterizing parties by geographical discriminations – northern and southern – Atlantic and western ... Promote then, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge. In proportion as the structure of government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened. As a very important source of strength and security, cherish public credit.”

He added, at length, that:

“permanent, inveterate antipathies against particular nations and passionate attachments for others should be excluded and that in place of them just and amicable feelings toward all should be cultivated … Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake ... Hence therefore it must be unwise in us to implicate ourselves, by artificial ties, in the ordinary vicissitudes of her (Europe’s) politics or the ordinary combinations and collisions of her friendships or enmities … In relation to the still subsisting war in Europe, my proclamation of the 22nd of April 1793 is the index to my plan … that our country, under all the circumstances of the case, had a right to take – and was bound in duty and interest to take – a neutral position … With me, a predominant motive has been to endeavor to gain time to our country to settle and mature its yet recent institutions and to progress without interruption to that degree of strength and consistency which is necessary to give it, humanly speaking, the command of its own fortunes.”

Between November 4th and December 7th 1796, the citizens of the United States voted in their third presidential election. Each of the 138 electors voted twice (at that time they did not specify which vote was for president and which vote was for vice-president), and John Adams received 71 votes, Jefferson 68, Thomas Pinckney 59 and Aaron Burr 30.

On March 4th 1797, in a peaceful transfer of power between citizens, Adams was sworn in as President and Jefferson as Vice-president, and the now, private citizen, George Washington, would retire to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

On December 14th 1799, he passed away, at the age of sixty-seven. When news of his death was announced, Congress immediately adjourned. The next day, the House of Representatives resolved to shroud the Speaker’s chair and have members wear black during the remainder of the session, and a monument was planned for the capital city of Washington. A funeral procession was organized through the streets of Philadelphia, the current capital city, where soldiers fired minute guns for one hour, while church bells tolled, and musicians performed Handel’s ‘Dead March’. The oration was delivered by Congressman Henry Lee, saying that General Washington was “first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

Public testimonials of grief and reverence were displayed in every part of the Union – as many as 300 ceremonies. But, Vice President Jefferson would not attend any of the memorial services !?!

Of all the American presidents who were slaveholders, only President Washington freed all of his own slaves - by Virginia law, he could not free those slaves that his wife had inherited. Martha Washington signed the deed of manumission for her deceased husband’s slaves and they became free on January 1st 1801.

It took me a while to realize what had actually just happened - George Washington, the American who in 1753 was tasked to lead the fight for the Ohio country, who in 1775 was assigned to lead the Continental Army to victory over the British Empire, who in 1789 was elected to lead the new republic as its first president, on his deathbed, as his last act as a mortal human being, did, in effect, join the emancipation movement - to free the slaves - the next path forward in the American revolution!!!

[note: a copy of this painting hangs on the wall in front of me, as I sit at my desk writing this.]

In 1772, Charles Willson Peale painted a portrait of the 40 year-old George Washington – the only likeness of him before the Revolutionary War. At his side is the same sword that he was to wear when he resigned his commission as commander-in-chief in 1783, and when he was inaugurated as president in 1789. And in his front pocket is a paper headed ‘Order of March’ – the 1753 letter from Governor Dinwiddie!

On November 1st 1753, twenty-one year-old Major George Washington, on orders from Virginia Governor Dinwiddie, left Virginia to travel to fort Le Boeuf to demand that the French remove their forts from the Ohio country, on a journey that would begin the American fight for the Ohio, and that would become the fight for independence.

On March 1st 1803 - almost 50 years later - Ohio would become the 17th state of the United States of America.

[So ends my Volume 3 - 'The Storming of Hell', and next week I should like to begin posting chapters from my Volume 4 - 'To Shining Sea - Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 - 1804']

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

And hopefully,

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796, and

Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 – 1814.

Merci, et amusez-vous, mes amis.