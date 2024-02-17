The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 3.

The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 - 1796.

During the American Revolution, when General Washington had asked General Wayne to undertake an extremely perilous enterprise – the storming of Stony Point, Wayne replied : “General, I will storm Hell, if you will only plan it.”

Part 3 - Peace on the Frontier

Chapter 25 - The Signing of the Treaty of Greenville and of Jay’s Treaty, August 1795

As well as ending the domestic threats of an Indian war and of an insurrection, President Washington now had to turn to the threat of foreign entanglements in the affairs of Europe.

The 1795 Greenville Treaty of Peace with the western Indian nations

On November 19th 1794, a ‘Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation’ – of 28 articles – was signed in London, by John Jay and William Grenville, the American and British negotiators.

Upon receiving news of Jay’s mission to London, the Spanish government became very worried about a possible British-American alliance, that:

“England was already acting as if she intended to declare war on us [Spain] on some pretext or other, as soon as she should have taken possession of the enemy [French] islands and all the commerce of France, and to throw herself on our possessions in America … if they [United States] were with us against England, in addition to insuring our possessions on that continent and depriving the English of the great assistance which they got from those provinces in the war before the last, could enable us to count on them for our own defence, and for offence against the enemy.”

The king of Spain was now willing to settle the boundary question and of the navigation of the Mississippi on the basis of a Spanish-American alliance. This was occurring even while the Spanish attache in Philadelphia was conspiring with the ‘whiskey’ rebels.

On November 21st, in response to a request from Spain that they were ready to treat with the United States but that it was impossible to conclude anything with the current commissioners, William Short and William Carmichael, President Washington nominated Thomas Pinckney to be the United States Commissioner Plenipotentiary to Spain ‘for the purpose of negotiating of and concerning the navigation of the river Mississippi, and such other matters relative to the confines of their territories.’

Thomas Pinckney had been the American minister to Great Britain and he had assisted Jay in whatever way he could with his treaty negotiations. After Jay left London on April 12th 1795 to return to the United States, Pinckney, who was now the United States Commissioner Plenipotentiary to Spain, left London on May 15th to travel to Madrid to begin negotiations with the Spanish court, under Manuel de Godoy, Duque de la Alcudia.

In Philadelphia, on December 1st, Alexander Hamilton would resign as the Secretary of the Treasury, but not before he had presented to Congress, on January 20th 1795, his plan for the further support of public credit as a continuation of the financial system that he had designed for the nation. Oliver Wolcott was appointed the new treasury secretary. And on December 28th 1794, Henry Knox would resign as the Secretary of War – ‘the natural and powerful claims of a numerous family will no longer permit me to neglect their essential interests.’ Timothy Pickering was appointed the new secretary of war.

On February 17th 1795, President Washington sent to Congress ‘two acts of the State of Georgia[(passed on December 28th 1794 and January 7th 1795] for appropriating and selling the Indian lands within the territorial limits claimed by the state’.

The first act laid out the process for sale and survey of six new districts – one district in the Tallassee country, lying between the rivers Altamaha and St. Mary’s; and five districts in the territory lying between the rivers Oconee and the Oakmulgee. It also enacted that the Representatives and Senators of the state of Georgia, in the Congress of the United States, ‘to apply for a treaty to be held with such tribes or nations of Indians who may claim the right of soil to such lands’ and ‘that three commissioners be appointed to attend any treaty to be held under the authority of the United States, for the purpose of extinguishing the Indian claims to the territory’.

However, the second supplementary act asserted that ‘the right of pre-emption to vacant and unappropriated lands lying westwardly and southwestwardly of the present Indian temporary line … is in the state of Georgia only’. And therefore, that the state of Georgia could sell 34 million acres of land for a cent and a half per acre to four companies – the Upper Mississippi Company, the Tennessee Company, the Georgia Mississippi Company and the Georgia Company (for $250,000) – for $500,000.

In response to these acts, on February 27th, the Senate passed an act ‘to prevent depredations on the Indians south of the river Ohio’, but the act was rejected by the House of Representatives. And, on March 2nd the House passed an act to ‘authorize the President of the United States to obtain a cession of claim to certain territory’ in the state of Georgia, but the act was not passed in the Senate.

With Congress unable to resolve this issue of land sales in Georgia, on March 5th, President Washington would write to Pickering that:

“Congress having closed their late session without coming to any specified determination with respect to the Georgia sale of Lands and the application for the extinguishment of the Indian rights to those Lands … it has become indispensably necessary for the Executive to take up the subject upon a full & comprehensive scale, that some systematic plan may be resolved on, & steadily pursued during the recess.”

Before the Senate adjourned on March 3rd, President Washington had asked the Senate to attend a special session on June 8th, to deal with ‘certain matters affecting the public good’, by which time he hoped that the treaty that was negotiated by Jay would have arrived.

Four days later, after a long delay caused by a harrowing, three-month voyage, on March 7th 1795, President Washington received a copy of the treaty that was negotiated by Jay. Jay conceded to President Washington that ‘to do more was impossible.’

When Jay arrived back in New York on May 28th, he found that during his absence in London, he had been elected Governor of New York. In consequence, he resigned the office of Chief Justice of the United States.

When the Senate returned for the special session on June 8th, President Washington asked that they would ‘in their wisdom, decide whether they will advise and consent that the said treaty be made between the United States and his Britannic Majesty’.

One of the contentious articles of the treaty stated that ‘His Majesty will withdraw all his troops and garrisons from all posts within the boundary lines assigned by the treaty of peace to the United States ... to take place on or before the 1st day of June, 1796.’ It also agreed to negotiations to establish the north-west boundary between the Lake of the Woods and the source of the Mississippi; and the north-east boundary line between Maine and New Brunswick. Americans would be reimbursed for the ships and cargoes that had been seized by the order-in-council, but (article 12) they would be allowed to trade with the West Indies, but only in ships of 70 tons and under.

Because there was considerable danger that opposition to Article 12 might prevent the approval of the entire treaty, on June 17th, a motion was proposed that:

“they do consent to, and advise the President of the United States, to ratify the Treaty of Amity, Commerce, and Navigation, between His Britannic Majesty and the United States of America, concluded at London, the 19th day of November, 1794, on condition that there be added to the said Treaty an article whereby it shall be agreed to suspend the operation of so much of the 12th article as respects the trade which his said Majesty thereby consents may be carried on between the United States and his Islands in the West Indies, in the manner, and on the terms and conditions therein specified. And the Senate recommend to the President, to proceed without delay, to further friendly negotiations with his Majesty, on the subject of the said trade, and of the terms and conditions in question.”

On June 22nd, after another week of debate on this motion, Senator (NY) Aaron Burr proposed:

“that the further consideration of the treaty concluded at London … be postponed, and that it be recommended to the President of the United States, to proceed without delay to further friendly negotiations with his Britannic Majesty, in order to effect alterations in the said treaty.”

After debate on this motion, it was defeated by a vote of 20 to 10.

Then, on June 24th, a motion was made to postpone a vote on the first (June 17th) motion and instead to vote ‘that the Senate will not consent to the ratification of the treaty of amity, commerce and navigation.’ But a vote was now taken on the original (June 17th)motion - the first paragraph, to consent to ratify the treaty, was agreed to by the necessary two-thirds majority, by a vote of 20 to 10; and the second paragraph, to recommend further negotiations, was unanimously agreed to.

The following day, June 25th, President Washington would inform the Senate that he was acceding to the request from the State of Georgia for a treaty to be held with the Indians, on condition that ‘any cession or relinquishment of the Indian claims shall be made in the general terms of the treaty of New York [of August 7th 1790]’; and that he nominated Benjamin Hawkins, George Clymer and Andrew Pickens as commissioners.

The Senate adjourned on June 26th but now the President had to decide not only, whether or not he should sign the treaty (with the added article); but also, whether or not he could sign the treaty – whether or not the treaty would have to be re-negotiated.

Then, a few days later, one of the senators sent a copy of Jay’s treaty to be published in a leading opposition paper in Philadelphia – Benny Bache’s ‘Aurora’, on June 29th. Organized opposition to the treaty now came bursting forth from the ‘republican’ party, with meetings being held in a number of cities, to demand ‘NO’ to its ratification.

President Washington wrote to Hamilton on July 3rd, and included with the letter, a copy of the treaty and of the Senate resolution, to ask his opinion of Jay’s treaty, that:

“It is not the opinions of those who were determined (before it was promulgated) to support, or oppose it, that I am sollicitous to obtain; for these I well know rarely do more than examine the side to which they lean; without giving the reverse the consideration it deserves; possibly without a wish to be apprised of the reasons, on which the objections are founded. My desire is to learn from dispassionate men, who have knowledge of the subject, and abilities to judge of it, the genuine opinion they entertain of each article of the instrument; and the result of it in the aggregate.”

Hamilton immediately replied to the President in three letters, written July 9th to 11th, giving his reasoning of the treaty - article by article, which was then followed by a general conclusion. Regarding the controversial article 12, he wrote that:

“this article is in my judgment an exceptionable one. The principle of a restriction upon anything which is not the produce of the Treaty itself is unprecedented & wrong. Had it been confined to articles from the British Islands it would have been justified, but extending to articles from other Countries and according to the letter to one which is the growth of our own Country, it appeared to me from the beginning inadmissible … I do justice to Mr. Jays reasoning on this subject … that it was of importance by a formal Treaty to establish the precedent of a breach in the navigation system of Great Britain which might be successively widened.”

Hamilton concluded that:

“the truly important side of this Treaty is that it closes and, upon the whole as reasonably as could have been expected, the controverted points between the two Countries - and thereby gives us the prospect of repossessing our Western Posts, an object of primary consequence in our affairs - of escaping finally from being implicated in the dreadful war which is ruining Europe - and of preserving ourselves in a state of peace for a considerable time to come ... It is conceived therefore upon the whole to be the true interest of the United States to close the present Treaty with Great Britain in the manner advised by the Senate.”

The situation now became more complicated when it was reported that the British navy had begun to capture cargoes of grain in American ships sailing to France, under the new British order-in-council of April 25th.

On July 12th, Randolph proposed to President Washington that he would inform Hammond, the British minister to the United States, that the President was willing to sign the treaty without submitting the new version of article 12 to the Senate, but that he would not sign it as long as the new British order-in-council remained in effect. The President approved this plan, and Randolph met with Hammond the next day.

On July 15th, President Washington left for Mount Vernon, without having taken any action on the treaty, and on July 22nd President Washington wrote to Randolph that:

“My opinion respecting the treaty is the same now that it was, namely, not favorable to it, but that it is better to ratify it in the manner the Senate have advised, and with the reservation already mentioned, than to suffer matters to remain as they are, unsettled.”

By July 22nd, Hamilton would begin writing 28 letters (along with 10 other letters written by Rufus King) signed Camillus, and published in the New Daily Advertiser and, later, in the New York Herald, to answer the ‘republican’ opposition to the treaty.

In the first ‘Defense’, Hamilton noted that perhaps, besides the treaty with Britain, there was another motive for attacking Jay, that:

“there are three persons prominent in the public eye as the successor of the actual President of the United States in the event of his retreat from the station: Mr. Adams, Mr. Jay, Mr. Jefferson. No one has forgotten the systematic pains which have been taken to impair the well earned popularity of the first gentleman. Mr. Jay has been repeatedly the objects of attacks with the same view.”

President Washington wrote to Hamilton, on July 29th, that:

“I have seen with pleasure, that a writer in one of the New York papers under the Signature of Camillus, has promised to answer - or rather to defend the treaty which has been made with Great Britain. To judge of this work from the first number, which I have seen, I auger well of the performance; and shall expect to see the subject handled in a clear, distinct and satisfactory manner.”

On July 31st, the Secretary of War, Timothy Pickering, wrote to President Washington, who was at Mount Vernon, to entreat ‘that you return with all convenient speed to the seat of government’. The President arrived in Philadelphia on August 11th and was shown a dispatch from the French minister, related to the western insurrection.

Note: A dispatch to his government, written by Jean Antoine Joseph Fauchet, the French minister to America, had been found on board a French corvette, that had been captured by a British frigate on March 28th, and which was transmitted to the British government. Lord Grenville, finding that it contained passages relating to the intercourse of Mr. Randolph, the American secretary of state, with Mr. Fauchet, had sent it to Mr. Hammond, the British minister in Philadelphia. Hammond put it into the hands of Mr. Wolcott, the secretary of the treasury, who had shown it to the secretary of war, Mr. Pickering, and the attorney general, Mr. Bradford. The translation read That:

“Two or three days before the proclamation was published, and of course before the cabinet had resolved on its measures, the secretary of state came to my house. All his countenance was grief. He requested of me a private conversation. It was all over, he said to me; a civil war is about to ravage our unhappy country. Four men, by their talents, their influence, and their energy, may save it. But, debtors of English merchants, they will be deprived of their liberty if they take the smallest step. Could you lend them instantaneously funds to shelter them from English prosecution?”

But first, on August 12th, President Washington met with his cabinet about the question of immediate ratification of Jay’s treaty. All the members were in favor, excepting Randolph, who pronounced it unadvisable until the British order-in-council was revoked, and there should be an end of the war between France and England. After a debate on what should be done, and since Hammond was set to leave the United States on August 15th to return to London, the cabinet agreed to send a letter to Hammond that:

“the President … has after duly appreciating the importance of closing all differences, determined to ratify the treaty in the manner advised and consented to by the Senate.”

On August 14th, President Washington ‘having seen and considered the Treaty and additional Article aforesaid, do in pursuance of the aforesaid advice and consent of the Senate of the United States of America, by these presents, ratify, accept and confirm the said Treaty and the said Additional Article’ (i.e. to suspend part of the 12th article), signed the treaty of amity, commerce and navigation between the United States and Great Britain.

Secondly, with the matter of the treaty being settled, on August 19th, when Randolph entered the cabinet, the President handed Randolph the intercepted dispatch and asked for an explanation. Randolph would not answer until he should have time to examine the letter at his leisure, but observed that after the treatment he had experienced (that the inquiry had not first been made of him in private), that he could not think of remaining in office a moment longer, and on August 20th, Randolph resigned as Secretary of State.

On September 11th, President Washington would be informed by Pickering of the welcome news that Wayne had negotiated a peace treaty with the western Indian nations!!!

The winter of 1794-95 had been extremely hard for the Miamis and Shawanees, whose villages and corn-fields along the Maumee river valley had been destroyed by Wayne’s Legion, and who were now huddled together (2500 of them) at Swan creek, and receiving inadequate provisions from the depleted stores of the British Indian Department at Detroit. Even after their meeting at Big Rock with Simcoe, they had a growing distrust of any promises of military assistance from the equivocating British, and a growing desire to negotiate a peace with Wayne and the United States. A message was sent to Wayne from some of the chiefs and sachems at Sandusky ‘to know their sentiments from the bottom of their hearts and upon what terms they would make peace with us the Indians.’

Wayne sent back a message, showing them how the British had been lying to them and that:

“the promise you make that you will tell your warriors to lay down their hatchets and not to strike us any more is very pleasing to me. I will now on my part order my warriors not to strike any of your peaceable people but to receive them with friendship and treat them with kindness … In order to convince you how you have been imposed upon by Governor Simcoe, Colonel McKee and others at the Foot of the Rapids of the Miamis of the Lake, I herewith transmit to you a copy of a letter from Lord Dorchester the British Governor of all Canada dated Quebec 6th October 1794 … you will see that what Governor Simcoe, Colonel McKee and Captain Brant told you on or about the 10th of the same month at the Big Rock at the mouth of the Detroit river was not true, you therefore cannot come forward too soon in order to agree with the chiefs of other nations upon the time of holding a general treaty, for the purpose of removing all causes of controversy, and establishing a permanent peace between the United States of America and the Indians northwest of the Ohio.”

On January 19th 1795, a delegation of Chippewas, Potawatomies, Sacs and Miamis arrived at Greene Ville for a conference with Wayne. The delegates were feted and given gifts of clothing for themselves and their wives. They agreed that ‘until articles for a permanent peace shall be adjusted, agreed to, and signed, all hostilities shall cease’ and they would meet at Greene Ville on June 15th to consult and conclude upon terms of amity and peace.

On February 7th, Blue Jacket, the Shawnee war chief, along with 50 of his warriors from Swan creek arrived at Greene Ville to meet Wayne, signed the preliminary treaty to end hostilities and agreed to the conference in June.

By the middle of June, Brant arrived at the Huron village at Big Rock for the council with the western Indian confederacy, but no one was there!!! – all the important men of the tribes had gone to the council at Greene Ville. Brant now realized that he would have no influence with the western Indians and he returned home.

By early June, a number of Delaware, Ottawa, Potawatomie, and Eel River Indians had begun arriving at Greene Ville and General Wayne met them in general council for the first time on June 16th. More delegates arrived each day and were again greeted by Wayne. After the celebrations on the 4th of July, the council was again held on July 9th and it was agreed to await the arrival of the Wyandots of Sandusky, who arrived on the 12th, and the Shawanese, who arrived on the 18th, led by Blue Jacket. The council finally began on July 20th.

Wayne opened by reading his message to the northwest Indians of August 13th 1794, and he read and explained to them the treaty of fort Harmar. Wayne later also read the part of the treaty of 1783 showing that Great Britain had surrendered this land to the United States; and read the part of Jay’s treaty where the British promised to retire from all places south of the lakes. Wayne read and commented upon the articles of the proposed treaty, and the Indian delegates began their deliberations. There were now over 1130 Indians present – 240 Potawatomie, 180 Wyandot, 381 Delaware, 143 Shawanee, 73 Miami and Eel River, 45 Ottawa, 46 Chippewa, 12 Wea and Piankeshaw, and 10 Kaskaskia.

On August 3rd the treaty was signed that:

“henceforth, all hostilities shall cease; peace is hereby established, and shall be perpetual; and a friendly intercourse shall take place between the said United States and Indian Tribes.”

The boundaries were agreed to and the United States delivered to the Indian tribes a quantity of goods to the value of $20,000, and promised every year like useful goods of the value of $9,500.

President Washington and General Wayne had found a peace for the western frontier!

[next week - chapter 26 - The Recall of Monroe, July 8th 1796]

