The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 3.

The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 - 1796.

During the American Revolution, when General Washington had asked General Wayne to undertake an extremely perilous enterprise – the storming of Stony Point, Wayne replied : “General, I will storm Hell, if you will only plan it.”

Part 3 - Peace on the Frontier

Chapter 26 - The Recall of Monroe, July 8th 1796

The republicans in Congress and in the press began their partisan campaign to stop the signing of Jay’s treaty, first at home and then from France, until President Washington finally had to confront Jefferson and Monroe.

James Monroe, American minister to France

Often the President had sought the help of Madison when he was preparing his address to Congress, but no longer having that same confidence in Madison’s opinion, this time he turned instead to Hamilton for assistance. On August 31st, President Washington wrote to Hamilton that:

“Altho’ you are not in the Administration - a thing I sincerely regret - I must, nevertheless, (knowing how intimately acquainted you are with all the concerns of this country) request the favor of you to note down such occurrences as, in your opinion, are proper subjects for communication to Congress at their next Session; and particularly as to the manner in which this treaty should be brought forward to that body; as it will, in any aspect it is susceptible of receiving, be the source of much declamation; and will, I have no doubt, produce a hot Session.”

Hamilton replied that:

“I beg Sir that you will at no time have any scruple about commanding me. I shall always with pleasure comply with your commands.”

President Washington provided Hamilton with an outline of subjects for his address at the opening of Congress. He would also ask Hamilton’s advice on appointing a new Secretary of State – since the resignation of Randolph on August 20th, Pickering was acting (ad interim) Secretary; and on appointing a new Attorney General – William Bradford suddenly died on August 23rd.

On December 8th, President Washington addressed Congress and reported:

that “the termination of the long, expensive, and distressing war in which we have been engaged with certain Indians northwest of the Ohio is placed in the option of the United States by a treaty which the commander of our army has concluded provisionally with the hostile tribes in that region …”; that “the Creek and Cherokee Indians, who alone of the southern tribes had annoyed our frontiers, have lately confirmed their pre-existing treaties with us, and were giving evidence of a sincere disposition to carry them into effect by the surrender of the prisoners and property they had taken …”; that “the Emperor of Morocco announces to me his recognition of our treaty with his father, the late Emperor, and consequently the continuance of peace with that power …”; that “the latest advices from our envoy at the Court of Madrid give, moreover, the pleasing information that he had assurances of speedy and satisfactory conclusion of his negotiation …”; [see Note] that you “are apprised of a treaty of amity, commerce, and navigation has been negotiated with Great Britain, and that the Senate have advised and consented to its ratification upon a condition which excepts part of one article …”; and that “the part of our country which was lately the scene of disorder and insurrection now enjoys the blessings of quiet and order. The misled have abandoned their errors, and pay the respect to our Constitution and laws which is due from good citizens to the public authorities of the society.”

Note: After Spain and France signed a secret treaty of Peace at Basle on July 22nd, that effectively ended the Spanish-British alliance, Godoy quickly began negotiations with Pinckney, and a ‘Treaty of Friendship, Limits and Navigation’ was signed on October 27th at San Lorenzo. The treaty gave United States a southern boundary at the 31st degree latitude, and a western boundary of the Mississippi river, and that all Spanish garrisons and troops within the American territory would be evacuated. The treaty also provided the United States with the free navigation of the Mississippi river ‘in its whole breadth from its source to the Ocean.’ The treaty would be ratified by the Senate on March 7th 1796.

The President invited Congress:

“to join with me, in profound gratitude to the Author of all Good, for the numerous and extraordinary blessings we enjoy…”, and “to unite our efforts to preserve, prolong, and improve our immense advantages. To cooperate with you in this desirable work is a fervent and favorite wish of my heart…”, and he ended by stating that “temperate discussion of the important subjects which may arise in the course of the session and mutual forbearance where there is a difference of opinion are too obvious and necessary for the peace, happiness, and welfare of our country to need any recommendation of mine.”

His hopes of uniting and cooperating, with temperate discussion and mutual forbearance, would not be accepted by the ‘republicans’.

Earlier on September 21st 1795, Jefferson had written to Madison that he had received 6 dozen copies of Jay’s treaty and that he also was concerned about a piece in the newspapers written by ‘Curtius’, that:

“it is evidently written by Hamilton, giving a first & general view of the subject that the public mind might be kept a little in check till he could resume the subject more at large, from the beginning, under his second signature of ‘Camillus’ … Hamilton is really a colossus to the antirepublican party. Without numbers, he is an host within himself. They have got themselves into a defile, where they might be finished; but too much security on the Republican part, will give time to his talents & indefatigableness to extricate them. We have had only midling performances to oppose to him. In truth, when he comes forward, there is nobody but yourself who can meet him … For god’s sake take up your pen, and give a fundamental reply to Curtius & Camillus.”

On October 12th 1795, a lengthy petition, that was drafted by Madison and that listed the republicans’ objections to the treaty with Great Britain, was presented to the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia, asking ‘that such measures towards a remedy may be pursued’.

In December, Virginia’s General Assembly resolved on four proposals for amendments to the constitution, one of which was that ‘no treaty containing any stipulation upon the powers vested in Congress by the 8th section of the 1st article of the Constitution shall become law without approval of the House of Representatives.’ These proposals were sent to the other 14 states, but found little favour. But, this argument would now become the basis for an attempt to challenge Jay’s treaty from becoming the law of the land, as proclaimed by President Washington.

On March 1st 1796, President Washington sent copies of the ratified treaty with Great Britain to both Houses of Congress, and on March 2nd, Congressman Edward Livingston (NY) moved a resolution that:

“the President be requested to lay before this House a copy of the instructions given to the Minister of the United States who negotiated the treaty with Great Britain … together with the correspondence and other documents relative to the said treaty.”

Those opposed to this resolution requested that he give the reason ‘why the application for papers was to be made’, wanting to know if the real motive was for impeachment or for inquiry into fraud, and questioning the constitutionality of the doctrine that the House had a right to adjudge, to adopt or to reject treaties. Livingston sophistically answered that ‘he did it for the sake of information’ and that ‘it was impossible, however, to say’ to what point this information was to apply, ‘without a recurrence to those very papers’.

This resolution was intensely debated for 14 days, from March 7th until March 24th, when they voted in favour of the resolution, by 62 to 37, and the resolution was sent to the President.

Regarding this debate over the powers of Congress, on March 27th Jefferson wrote to Madison about his growing dissatisfaction with President Washington, that:

“I see no harm in rendering their sanction necessary, and not much harm in annihilating the whole treaty making power, except as to making peace. If you decide in favor of your right to refuse cooperation in any case of treaty, I should wonder on what occasion it is to be used, if not on one where the rights, the interest, the honor & faith of our nation are so grossly sacrificed, where a faction has entered into conspiracy with the enemies of their country to chain down the legislature at the feet of both; where the whole mass of your constituents have condemned this work in the most unequivocal manner, and are looking to you as their last hope to save them from the effects of the avarice & corruption of the first agent, the revolutionary machinations of others, and the incomprehensible acquiescensce of the only honest man who has assented to it. I wish that his honesty and his political errors may not furnish a second occasion to exclaim ‘curse on his virtues, they’ve undone his country’.”

President Washington answered the House resolution, on March 30th, that:

“the nature of foreign negotiations requires caution; and their success must often depend on secrecy … the necessity of such caution and secrecy was one cogent reason for vesting the power of making treaties in the President with the advice and consent of the Senate … To admit, then, a right in the House of Representatives to demand, and to have, as a matter of course, all the papers respecting a negotiation with a foreign power, would be to establish a dangerous precedent.”

He continued that:

“it does not occur that the inspection of the papers asked for can be relative to any purpose … except that of an impeachment; which the resolution has not expressed … I have no disposition to withhold any information … and, in fact, all the papers affecting the negotiation with Great Britain were laid before the Senate, when the treaty itself was communicated for their consideration … it is essential to the due administration of the government, that the boundaries fixed by the constitution between the different departments should be preserved – a just regard to the constitution and to the duty of my office, under all the circumstances of this case, forbid a compliance with your request.”

In response to the President’s message, on April 7th, the House responded with 2 resolutions:

that “the constitution has vested the power of making treaties exclusively in the President and the Senate and that the House of Representatives do not claim an agency in making or ratifying them when made”; and that “when a treaty is made, which requires a law or laws to be passed to carry it into effect, that, in such case, the House of Representatives have a constitutional right to deliberate the propriety or impropriety of passing such laws, and to act thereon as the public good shall require”.

On April 13th, Congressman Sedgwick (MA) now proposed the resolution that ‘provision ought to be made by law for carrying into effect, with good faith, the treaties lately concluded between the Dey and Regency of Algiers, the King of Great Britain, the King of Spain, and certain Indian tribes northwest of the Ohio’.

On April 15th, resolutions were passed by the Committee of the Whole to carry into effect the treaties with the King of Spain, with the Indian tribes and with the Dey and Regency of Algiers. After 12 days of debate (April 15th to 29th) the resolution to carry into effect the treaty with Great Britain was voted on and the House was divided, 49 to 49; but Chairman Muhlenberg broke the tie and voted for the resolution. A bill to make appropriations for expenses was then passed by the House on May 3rd and by the Senate on May 4th.

On May 6th, President Washington signed into law 4 acts - making appropriations to carry into effect the treaty with the King of Great Britain, the treaty with the King of Spain, the treaty with the Dey and Regency of Algiers, and the treaty with certain Indian tribes northwest of the Ohio.

Although the republicans’ fight in Congress over Jay’s treaty was now ended, a new political attack against the treaty was somehow coming from France.

On June 13, Pickering informed the President that he had written a letter to Pierre Auguste Adet, French Minister to the United States, that:

“the merchants of Philadelphia are extremely alarmed by the conduct of a small Privateer called the Flying Fish, bearing, it is understood, a Commission from the French republic ... on the 9th instant, she seized on the Ship Mount Vernon … took possession of all her papers, and forced the master, mate, and all her crew, save two men to leave her.”

The next day, June 14th, Bache’s ‘Aurora’ published an article from ‘a Citizen’ (as an apology or hypothesis for the actions of the French privateer) that:

“the dispositions of France towards us are sufficiently known to convince us that it is neither their wish nor their interest to engage in hostilities with this country, but from the dissatisfaction and evident disgust which they have manifested at our late treaty with Great Britain and other acts of our government, we ought to be on our guard against such measures (short of actual hostility) as their resentment might induce them to pursue.”

Then, on June 16th, Hamilton wrote to Washington about a conversation he had with a client of his who had seen a letter of Sonthonax (the French commissioner at Santo Domingo) that:

“a plan was adopted to seize all American vessels carrying to any English Port provisions of any kind to conduct them into some French Port … with a view to retaliate the conduct of Great Britain, to keep supplies from her, and to obtain them for themselves, and was also bottomed on some political motives not necessary to be explained.”

Hamilton added that:

“it seems to become more and more urgent that the U States should have some faithful organ near the French Government to explain their real views and ascertain those of the French. It is all important that the people should be satisfied that the Government has made every exertion to avert Rupture as early as possible.”

President Washington responded by writing to Pickering, on June 24th, sending a copy of the letter from Hamilton, stating that:

“the information contained … may serve as a comment upon the conduct of the owner of the privateer Flying Fish; and as a development also of the intentions of the French government so far as it relates to the Commerce of the United States with Great Britain”;

and also commenting that:

“the communications in the last numbers of the Aurora (that I have seen) afford still further evidence of this system, and are calculated most evidently to prepare the public mind for this event, at the same time that they labour to make it appear that the Treaty with that Country is the cause of such conduct in France.”

He asked Pickering that:

the cabinet “after mature deliberation, to report to me your opinions of the measures which you conceive ought to be adopted under such information and circumstances.”

On July 2nd, Pickering reported to the President of the cabinet’s opinion to recall Monroe, that:

“the great interests of the United States require that they have near the French Government some faithful organ to explain their real views and to ascertain those of the French.”

Pickering also enclosed a copy of a private letter from Monroe that had been received in confidence, writing that:

“this letter corresponds with other intelligence of his political opinions & conduct. A minister who has thus made the notorious enemies of the whole system of the government his confidential correspondents in matters which affect that government, cannot be relied on to do his duty to the latter.”

This letter, written by Monroe to George Logan on June 23rd 1795 (and also to other recipients, that included Aaron Burr, Edward Livingston, George Clinton and Thomas Jefferson), was then printed in Bache’s ‘Aurora’ as ‘A letter from an American gentleman in France’ on August 31st 1795. (This showed that Monroe was the author of the ‘anonymous’ letters from France that would appear in the ‘Aurora’.)

Additionally, earlier, on June 9th, one of the articles in Bache’s ‘Aurora’ (articles that sought to damage the president’s reputation by presenting evidence that the administration was following a vitriolic, anti-French policy) had included an unauthorized copy of a memorandum of 13 questions on neutrality and the alliance with France that President Washington had confided to his Cabinet on April 18th 1793, just prior to the publication of the Proclamation of Neutrality.

On June 19th, Jefferson wrote to President Washington - to deny any involvement in providing Bache with the private cabinet memo, and to desperately try to cover-up his part in Madison’s attempt to abort the treaty with Great Britain, and also to provide his excuse for his involvement with Madison’s petition to the Virginia assembly - that:

“I attest everything sacred and honorable to the declaration, that it has got there neither thro’ me nor the paper confided to me … No mortal ever knew from me that these questions had been proposed … from a very early period of my life, I had laid it down as a rule of conduct never to write a word for the public papers. From this I have never departed in a single instance ... I can say with truth that not a line for the press was ever communicated to me by any other: except a single petition referred for my correction; which I did not correct however, tho the contrary, as I have heard, was said in a public place, by one person through error, thro’ malice by another. I learn that this last has thought it worth his while to try to sow tares between you and me, by representing me as still engaged in the bustle of politics, and in turbulence and intrigue against the government.”

What is true in his letter, is that although Jefferson did write political letters in abundance, he did not write political articles, the fraud of the ‘so-called’ great intellectual is that he never tried to educate or to inform the citizens of the republic.

On July 6th, President Washington, no longer concealing his true feelings to Jefferson, replied that:

“if I had entertained any suspicions before, that the queries which have been published in Bache’s Paper proceeded from you, the assurances you have given of the contrary, would have removed them; but the truth is, I harboured none … As you have mentioned the Subject yourself, it would not be frank, candid, or friendly to conceal, that your conduct has been represented as derogating from that opinion I had conceived you entertained of me. That to your particular friends & connexions, you have described, and they have announced me, as a person under a dangerous influence; and that, if I would listen more to some other opinions all would be well.” “My answer invariably has been ... that if he would retrace my public conduct while he was in the Administration, abundant proofs would occur to him, that truth and right decisions were the sole objects of my pursuit; that there were as many instances within his own knowledge of my having decided against, as in favor of the opinions of the person evidently alluded to; and moreover, that I was no believer in the infallibility of the politics, or measures of any man living. In short, that I was no party man myself, and the first wish of my heart was, if parties did exist, to reconcile them.” “To this I may add, and very truly, that, until within the last year or two, I had no conception that Parties would, or even could go, the length I have been witness to; nor did I believe until lately, that it was within the bounds of probability - hardly within that of possibility, that while I was using my utmost exertions to establish a National character of our own, independent, as far as our obligations, and justice would permit, of every Nation of the earth; and wished, by steering a steady course, to preserve this Country from the horrors of a desolating war, that I should be accused of being the enemy of one Nation, and Subject to the influence of another; and to prove it, that every act of my Administration would be tortured, and the grossest, & most insiduous misrepresentations of them be made (by giving one side only of a subject, and that too in such exagerated, & indecent term as could scarcely be applied to a Nero; a notorious defaulter; or even to a common pickpocket).”

This would be the last personal letter that President Washington would ever write to Jefferson.

On July 8th, President Washington then replied to Pickering that:

“after that serious consideration which the subject required, I have determined to recall the American Minister at Paris; and am taking measures to supply his place … By this I mean one, who will promote, not thwart the Neutral policy of the government, and at the same time will not be obnoxious to the People among whom he is sent.”

After Charles Pinckney had accepted the offer from President Washington to be the new minister to France, on August 22nd, Pickering wrote to Monroe to inform him of his recall. Monroe wrote an infuriated reply to Pickering, and then began work on a book to attack President Washington’s reputation.

[next week - chapter 27 - Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19th 1796]

