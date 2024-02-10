The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 3.

The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 - 1796.

During the American Revolution, when General Washington had asked General Wayne to undertake an extremely perilous enterprise – the storming of Stony Point, Wayne replied : “General, I will storm Hell, if you will only plan it.”

Part 3 - Peace on the Frontier

Chapter 24 - Subduing the Insurrection, November 13th 1794

President Washington now took steps to put down the armed insurrection, using the militia under Virginian Governor Henry Lee, and also to put down the Jacobin clubs - the ‘self created societies’ - and earning the wrath of Virginians Jefferson, Madison and Monroe.

Governor and General Henry Lee

On September 25th, President Washington issued a second proclamation that:

“Now therefore, I, George Washington, President of the United States, in obedience to that high and irresistible duty consigned to me by the Constitution ‘to take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ … but resolved … to reduce the refractory to a due subordination to the law … do hereby declare and make known … that a force, which according to every reasonable expectation is adequate to the exigency, is already in motion to the scene of the disaffection.”

President Washington left Philadelphia on September 30th, accompanied by Secretary Hamilton, ‘having determined from the Report of the Commissioners, who were appointed to meet the Insurgents in the Western Counties in the State of Pennsylvania, and from other circumstances - to repair to the places appointed for the Rendezvous’ of the Militias.

That evening, he received letters ‘from Genl. Wayne & the Western Army’:

“containing official & pleasing accounts of his engagement with the Indians near the British Post at the Rapids of the Miami of the Lake and of his having destroyed all the Indian Settlements on that River in the vicinity of the said Post quite up to the grand Glaize - the quantity not less than 5000 acres - and the Stores &ca. of Colo. McGee the British Agent of Indian Affairs, a mile or two from the Garrison.”

President Washington arrived at Carlisle on October 4th, reviewed the assembled troops and met with Governor Mifflin of Pennsylvania and Governor Howell New Jersey.

On October 2nd, the delegates of the western Pennsylvania townships had again met and appointed William Findley and David Redick as commissioners to the President, to give assurances of submission, and to explain the state of the western country, ‘in order to enable him to judge whether an armed force would be necessary to support civil authority in the western counties’.

On October 9th, Findley and Redick arrived in camp with the resolutions, and met with the President, along with Hamilton and Howell. After listening to what both men had to report, President Washington told them that:

“as I considered the support of the Laws as an object of the first magnitude, and the greatest part of the expense had already been incurred, that nothing Short of the most unequivocal proofs of absolute Submission should retard the March of the army into the Western counties, in order to convince them that the government could, & would enforce obedience to the laws—not suffering them to be insulted with impunity.”

And, he stated further, that:

“I assured them that every possible care should be taken to keep the Troops from offering them any insult or damage and that those who always had been subordinate to the Laws, & such as had availed themselves of the amnesty, should not be injured in their persons or property; and that the treatment of the rest would depend upon their own conduct. That the Army, unless opposed, did not mean to act as executioners, or bring offenders to a Military Tribunal; but merely to aid the civil Magistrates, with whom offences would lie.”

On October 10th, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey militia began its march from Carlisle to rendezvous at Bedford, Pennsylvania. President Washington left Carlisle and travelled to Cumberland, Maryland, arriving on the 16th, reviewed the Maryland and Virginia militias that had rendezvoused there, and then travelled back to Bedford, with General Lee.

On October 20th, President Washington, in a letter to Lee, wrote a farewell address to the militia army, that:

“no citizens of the United States can ever be engaged in a service more important to their country. It is nothing less than to consolidate and to preserve the blessings of that revolution which, at much expense of blood and treasure, constituted us a free and independent nation … that the essential principles of a free government confine the province of the military when called forth on such occasions, to these two objects. First – to combat, and subdue all who may be found in arms in opposition to the National Will and authority. Secondly – to aid and support the civil magistrate in bringing offenders to justice.”

Then the President ‘prepared for my return to Philadelphia in order to meet Congress, and to attend to the Civil duties of my Office’, arriving there on August 28th.

Hamilton prepared the final instructions to the commander-in-chief, General Lee, that:

“the objects for which the militia have been called forth are: 1. To suppress the combinations which exist in some of the western counties of Pennsylvania, in opposition to the laws laying duties upon spirits distilled within the United States, and upon stills; 2. To cause the laws to be executed. These objects are to be effected in two ways: 1. By military force; 2. By judicial process, and other civil proceedings. The objects of the military force are two-fold: 1. To overcome any armed opposition which may exist; 2. To countenance and support the civil officers in the means of executing the law.”

And that:

“the objects of judiciary process and other civil proceedings shall be: 1. To bring offenders to justice; 2. To enforce penalties on delinquent distillers by suit; 3. To enforce the penalties of forfeiture on the same persons by the seizure of their stills and spirits. The better to effect these purposes, the Judge of the district, Richard Peters, Esq., and the Attorney of the district, William Rawl, Esq., accompany the army.”

Findley and Redick had returned, and on October 24th, the delegates were again called to a new meeting at Parkinson’s Ferry to hear their report of their mission and of their meeting with the President. The delegates then passed resolutions that ‘the civil authority is now fully competent to enforce the laws’, that ‘all persons who may be charged, or suspected of having committed any offence … ought immediately to surrender themselves to the civil authority’, and that ‘offices of inspection may be immediately opened’. Four delegates were appointed to deliver these resolutions to the President, but since the President had returned to Philadelphia, the resolutions were presented to General Lee.

On November 1st, Lee answered the delegates that:

“the resolutions… manifest strongly a change of sentiment in the inhabitants of this district. To what cause may truly be ascribed this favorable turn in the public mind, it is of my province to determine. Yourselves, in the conversation last evening, imputed it to the universal panic which the approach of the army of the United States had excited in the lower order of the people. If this be the ground of the late change … the moment the cause is removed, the reign of violence and anarchy will return … I shall therefore, as soon as the troops are refreshed, proceed to some central and convenient station, where I shall patiently wait until the competency of the civil authority is experimentally and unequivocally proved.”

The militia army would travel in two wings, the left wing, the militia of Virginia under General Daniel Morgan and the militia of Maryland under General Smith; and the right wing, the militia of New Jersey under Governor Howell and the militia of Pennsylvania under General Irvine. After having crossed the mountains, the two wings converged upon the Youghiogheny river, near Parkinson’s Ferry, where Peters and Rawl began the process of making preliminary investigations, obtaining witnesses and testimony.

It was estimated that 2,000 men had fled the country upon the approach of the army. Fearing another exodus from the country, if arrests were made in a haphazard fashion, a concerted effort would have to be made. Lists of suspects and witnesses were sent to army officers in the various sections where the arrests were to be made.

On November 13th, about 200 suspects were arrested, and sent to be confined by the garrison at Pittsburgh, until they were to appear before the judiciary. Of these, 17 men were sent as prisoners to stand trial in Philadelphia.

On November 19th, the army began its return march to Philadelphia, with General Morgan remaining behind with 1200 men. The army arrived at Philadelphia on December 25th with the 20 prisoners, who were put in prison, along with 5 other insurgents. Of these 25 men, only 10 would be tried for treason, and 2 would be found guilty, to be hung. A year later, on November 2nd 1795, President Washington would pardon both of them.

In his speech on the opening of Congress on November 19th, President Washington was able to inform them of the commencement, progress and putting down the insurrection in western Pennsylvania (with a condemnation of certain ‘self created societies’) and also to announce, with great satisfaction, the successful campaign of General Wayne against the hostile Indians northwest of the Ohio.

The Senate’s reply to the President’s speech echoed his attack on the ‘self created societies’, that:

“our anxiety arising from the licentious and open resistance to the laws in the western counties of Pennsylvania has been increased by the proceedings of certain self created societies … founded in political error, calculated, if not intended, to disorganize the government, and which, by inspiring delusive hopes of support, have been influential in misleading our fellow citizens in the scene of insurrection ... our warm and cordial acknowledgements are due to you, Sir, for the wisdom and decision with which you arrayed the militia, to execute the public will.”

The House of Representatives’ reply to the President’s address (written by Madison) made no mention of placing blame on the ‘self created societies’, but instead expressed their concern, regret, grief, lamenting and deploring that the insurrection happened, that:

“we learn, with the greatest concern, that any misrepresentations whatever, of the government and its proceedings, either by individuals or combinations of men, should have been made … we feel, with you, the deepest regret at so painful an occurrence … as men regardful of the tender interests of humanity, we look with grief at scenes which might have stained our land with civil blood. As lovers of public order, we lament that it has suffered so flagrant a violation; as zealous friends of republican government, we deplore every occasion which, in the hands of its enemies, may be turned into a calumny against it.”

Madison wrote in a letter to James Monroe on December 4th, that:

“you will readily understand the business detailed in the newspapers, relating to the denunciation of the ‘Self created Societies’. The introduction of it by the President was perhaps the greatest error of his political life. For his sake, as well as for a variety of obvious reasons, I wish’d it might be passed over in silence by the H. of Reps. The answer was penned with that view.”

Jefferson wrote in a letter to Madison on December 28th, a diatribe against the attack on the societies that:

“the denunciation of the democratic societies is one of the extraordinary acts of boldness of which we have seen so many from the faction of Monocrats. It is wonderful indeed that the President should have permitted himself to be the organ of such an attack on the freedom of discussion, the freedom of writing, printing & publishing ... the excise-law is an infernal one. The first error was to admit it by the constitution. The 2d. to act on that admission. The 3d. & last will be to make it the instrument of dismembering the Union, & setting us all afloat to chuse which part of it we will adhere to.”

Between January 19th and April 1st 1795, Randolph would write 13 letters, signed Germanicus, to the American Daily Advertiser, that defended the government’s actions and attacked the Democratic societies.

[next week, chapter 25 - The Signing of the Treaty of Greenville and of Jay’s Treaty, August 1795]

