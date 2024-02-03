The Unveiling of Canadian History, Volume 3.

The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 - 1796.

During the American Revolution, when General Washington had asked General Wayne to undertake an extremely perilous enterprise – the storming of Stony Point, Wayne replied : “General, I will storm Hell, if you will only plan it.”

Part 3 - Peace on the Frontier

Chapter 23 - The Insurrection in Western Pennsylvania, July 17th 1794

At the same time as the British were threatening to launch a new Indian war - to break out in the Northwest Territory, coincidentally (?) other foreign-influenced forces were threatening a western insurrection. President Washington, relying on the advice of his cabinet and of the government in Pennsylvania, and on the opinion of the Supreme Court, moved decisively to preserve the people’s confidence in their government.

The Burning of General John Neville’s House at Bower Hill, July 17th 1794

Earlier in July 1794, an insurrection broke out in western Pennsylvania, supposedly, because of the excise (whiskey) tax, that threatened the authority of the President and of the federal government itself.

Note: As shown by historian, Jacob E. Cooke, in his ‘The Whiskey Insurrection: A Re-evaluation’ (1963), the insurrection was not about whiskey.

For example, on June 23, 1794, the Democratic Society of the County of Washington met and adopted four resolutions which expressed their grievances - not one of them dealt with the whiskey tax; on April 26, 1794, delegates from Allegheny County expressed their complaints in a series of resolutions, not one of which mentioned the excise tax.

The issues which dominated these meetings, as well as others, were:

1. acquiring the navigation of the Mississippi River;

2. retention of Western posts by the British;

3. Washington's refusal to allow Pennsylvania to lay out a town at Presqu'ile;

4. insufficient energy in the prosecution of war against the Indians.

Furthermore, Hamilton wrote in 1792 that:

“more money has, in the course of the last year, been sent into the Western country, from the treasury, in specie, and bank bills, which answer the same purpose, for the pay of the troops and militia, and for quartermaster's supplies, than the whole amount of the tax in the four western counties of Pennsylvania, and the district of Kentucky, is likely to equal in 4 or 5 years.”

On July 15th, the Revenue Inspector, (General) John Neville and the United States Marshall David Lenox finished serving processes against distillers who had not registered (in the fourth survey of western Pennsylvania).

On July 17th, a mob of 500 armed men attacked and burned the home and property of Neville. The next day, Neville was forced to resign as inspector, and Lenox was ordered to surrender the writs he had served. But, with the help of Major Butler, the commandant at fort Fayette at Pittsburgh, Neville and Lenox were able to escape, and they arrived at Philadelphia on August 8th.

On July 26th, the mail from Pittsburgh that was destined for Philadelphia, was stopped and seized by some of the rebels, to try and find out what was being written to persons in the government.

On August 2nd, President Washington and his cabinet (Secretary of State Edmund Randolph, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General William Bradford) met with government officials from Pennsylvania (Governor Thomas Mifflin, Chief Justice Thomas McKean, Attorney General Jared Ingersoll and Alexander Dallas, the secretary of the commonwealth). The President presented them with a packet of letters - from Inspector Neville, from his son (Colonel) Presley Neville, the inspector of militia for Allegheny county, from Marshal Lenox, and from Major Butler; and a deposition of the Post Rider whose mail had been stopped – informing them of the events that had occurred in western Pennsylvania, and the President asked their advice.

McKean ‘expressed it as his positive opinion, that the judiciary power was equal to the task of quelling and punishing the riots, and that the employment of a military force, at this period, would be as bad as anything that the rioters had done – equally unconstitutional and illegal’.

Hamilton replied to that argument and ‘insisted upon the propriety of an immediate resort to military force … that the crisis was arrived when it must be determined whether the government can maintain itself, and that the exertion must be made, not only to quell the rioters, but to protect the officers of the Union in executing their offices, and in compelling obedience to the laws’.

On August 4th Knox wrote to President Washington that ‘the interests of humanity and good order will be combined by preventing the deluded people from entertaining hopes of a successful resistance. The power of the government to execute the laws will be demonstrated both at home and abroad’, and advised him on the number of troops that would be necessary, and on the proclamation to be issued.

On August 5th, Hamilton wrote a lengthy report to President Washington providing a detailed history of the opposition to the excise laws in the four most western counties of Pennsylvania. And on August 5th, Randolph wrote to President Washington of his objections to military coercion by the militia, and to ‘banish every idea of calling them into immediate action’. And also on August 5th, Mifflin wrote to President Washington that ‘the Military power of the Government ought not to be employed until its Judiciary authority, after a fair experiment, has proved incompetent to enforce obedience, or to punish infractions of the law.’

But, on August 4th, Justice James Wilson of the Supreme Court had submitted the opinion to the President that:

“from evidence, which has been laid before me, I hereby notify to you, that in the counties of Washington and Allegheny, in Pennsylvania, laws of the United States are opposed, and the execution thereof obstructed by combinations too powerful to be suppressed by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, or by the powers vested in the marshal of that district”.

Armed with Wilson’s opinion of the court, President Washington issued a proclamation on August 7th, that:

“it is in my Judgment necessary under the circumstances of the case to take measures for calling forth the militia in order to suppress the Combinations aforesaid and to cause the Laws to be duly executed, and I have accordingly determined so to do, feeling the deepest regret for the occasion, but withal the most Solemn conviction, that the essential interests of the Union demand it, that the very existence of Government and the fundamental principles of social order are materially involved in the issue, and that the patriotism and firmness of all good Citizens are seriously called upon, as occasion may require, to aid in the effectual suppression of so fatal a Spirit”, [or force would be used] “to suppress such combinations and to cause the laws to be duly executed.”

On August 8th, United States Senator from Pennsylvania James Ross (who was elected to replace Albert Gallatin after he had been removed), Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Jasper Yates and Attorney General William Bradford were appointed commissioners ‘to proceed to the scene of the insurrection, and to confer with any bodies of men or individuals, with whom you shall think proper to confer, in order to quiet and extinguish it.’

They were instructed that:

“you are to declare that, with respect to the excise law, the President is bound to consider it as much among the laws which he is to see executed, as any other. That as to the repeal of it, that being a subject consigned by the Constitution to the Legislature, from whom alone a change of legislative measures can be obtained”.

The President continued that:

“he is willing to grant an amnesty and perpetual oblivion for everything which has past… but upon the following conditions: that satisfactory assurances be given that the laws be no longer obstructed in their execution … and that the offenders against whom process shall issue for a violation of or an opposition to the laws, shall not be protected from the free operation.”

President Washington had tolerated much criticism and personal attacks on himself and on his administration, from the ‘republican’ party and their press, but, it must be remembered, that for the past forty years, he had been a leading part of the fight to secure the Ohio country as America’s gateway to the west, and with the threat of a war with Britain and a war with the western Indians, he must have a united nation behind him in order to deal with this crisis. An insurrection against the federal government could not be allowed, or allowed to spread.

On August 14th, 226 delegates from Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties (including 6 delegates from Ohio county in Virginia) met at Parkinson’s Ferry, and ‘a committee of three members from each county be appointed to meet any commissioners that have been or may be appointed by the government’. (Gallatin was chosen as the committee’s secretary.)

On August 17, the commissioners appointed by President Washington wrote to Randolph, concerning the Parkinson’s Ferry meeting, that:

“there appears to us to have been three parties … one of which was at that time disposed to renounce all connection with the Government and to maintain their present opposition by violence without further appeals to Congress. This was not numerous, nor open … A second party is disposed to remain a part of the nation, but at the same time to resist at all hazards, the execution of the excise acts. These were numerous and violent, and evidently overawed the third or moderate party, which consisted of men of property, who whatever might be their opinions of the excise, are disposed to submit to the national will, rather than hazard the convulsions of a civil contest … One of them had prepared resolves demanding a repeal of the excise acts, an act of oblivion, and a suspension of all measures of coercion until the sense of Congress was known, as the most moderate measure that could have been carried.”

On August 21st, the committee members met, at Pittsburgh, with the government commissioners, who had been joined by two commissioners sent from the governor of Pennsylvania, and it was agreed that if the committee of safety of the four counties shall give satisfactory assurances to the commissioners that ‘they will at all times be obedient and submit to the laws of the State, and also of the United States of America’ and if the people ‘shall keep the peace, and be of good behavior’ then they would be promised ‘an act of free and general pardon and oblivion of all treasons, insurrections, arsons, riots, and other offences.’

From August 23rd to September 2nd, Hamilton wrote 4 letters to the American Daily Advertiser, signed Tully, that exposed those ‘republicans’ who, while opposing the ‘disorderly conduct of the insurgents’, instead placed the blame on the excise laws, ‘pernicious things, very hostile to liberty … that the government had been imprudent enough to pass laws so contrary to the genius of a free people’.

And to those ‘republicans’ who opposed any use of force by the federal government ‘because the execution of it will produce civil war’, he wrote that:

“Civil War is undoubtedly a great evil. It is one that every good man would wish to avoid, and will deplore if inevitable. But it is incomparably a less evil than the destruction of Government … This would be to give a Carte Blanche to ambition - to licentiousness; to foreign intrigue; to make you the prey of the gold of other nations - the sport of the passions and vices of individuals among yourselves. The Hydra Anarchy would rear its head in every quarter.”

On August 25th, Hamilton (acting as Secretary of War, while Knox was absent on family matters in Maine) wrote to Governor Henry Lee of Virginia, that the 3,300 Virginia militia should assemble at fort Cumberland, Maryland, on the last day of September, where they would be joined by the 2,350 Maryland militia, under Governor Thomas Lee; while the 2,100 New Jersey militia, under Governor Richard Howell, and the 5,200 Pennsylvania militia, under Governor Thomas Mifflin, would assemble at Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and that President Washington requested that ‘you will come forth in the command of the Militia … against the Insurgents in the Western parts of Pennsylvania … You will have the command of the whole force that may be employed upon that Enterprise.’

On August 26th, President Washington had written to Lee that:

“I consider this insurrection as the first formidable fruit of the Democratic Societies; brought forth I believe too prematurely for their own views, which may contribute to the annihilation of them. That these societies were instituted by the artful & designing members (many of their body I have no doubt mean well, but know little of the real plan,) primarily to sow the Seeds of Jealousy & distrust among the people, of the government, by destroying all confidence in the Administration of it; and that these doctrines have been budding ever since, is not new to anyone who is acquainted with the characters of their leaders, and have been attentive to their maneuvers. I early gave it as my opinion to the confidential characters around me, that if these Societies were not counteracted (not by prosecutions, the ready way to make them grow stronger) or did not fall into disesteem from the knowledge of their origin, & the views with which they had been instituted by their father, Genet, for purposes well known to the Government; that they would shake the government to its foundation.”

On August 28th, the committee reported the results of their meeting to the delegates’ committee of safety, and it was approved by a vote of 34 to 23. A new committee of conference was appointed to again meet with the commissioners, to ask for ‘an indemnity to all persons as to the arrearages of excise’ and, to ask them to give ‘to the 11th day of October next, to take the sense of the people at large … whether they will accede to the resolution’.

On September 1st, the committee met with the government commissioners. The commissioners stated that assurances from the committee of safety ‘of their explicit determination to submit to the laws of the United States … have not been given’, and that:

“Our expectations have been unfortunately disappointed; the terms required have not been acceded to. You have been sent hither to demand new terms … It is difficult to decide what manner the said declarations and determinations of the people to submit peaceably, should be taken and ascertained. We … are fully satisfied that a decision by ballot will be wholly unsatisfactory, and that it will be easy to produce by these means an apparent but delusive unanimity … It remains with you to say … the manner in which the sense of the people may be publicly taken, and written assurances of submission obtained … you request … that an indemnity shall be granted, as to the arrears of excise to all persons that have not entered their stills to this date. If it were proper to remit all arrears of duty, we cannot conceive why those who have entered their stills should not receive a similar indulgence with those who have refused to do so; nor why you demand peculiar favors for the opposers of the acts, while you abandon those who have complied to the strictness of the laws.”

They also stated that:

“you require also that time be given until the 11th day of October, in order to ascertain the sense of the people. That is wholly inadmissible. On the day of the conference, the time allowed was deemed sufficiently long; and we are sorry to perceive that delay only tends to produce an indisposition to decide … Nothing is required but a declaration of that duty which every man owes to his country, and every man before this day must have made up his mind on the subject.”

The next day, the committee agreed that:

“it is the interest and duty of the people of the western counties of Pennsylvania to submit to the execution of the laws of the United States, and of the State of Pennsylvania, upon the principles and terms stated by the commissioners … we are ready to enter into detail with you of fixing and ascertaining the time, place and manner of collecting the sense of the people upon this very momentous subject.”

An agreement was reached, to hold township meetings by September 11th, and to openly propose to the people assembled the following questions:

“Do you now engage to submit to the laws of the United States, and that you will not hereafter, directly or indirectly, oppose the execution of the acts for raising the revenue upon distilled spirits and stills? And do you also undertake to support, as far as the laws require, the civil authority in according the protection due to all officers and other citizens? Yea, or nay?”

On September 24th, the commissioners submitted their report of their conferences, and of the results of the township meetings and the test of submission, to the President. In their report, the commissioners wrote that:

“with extreme regret, [we] find themselves obliged to report, that in the returns made to them, no opinions are certified that there is so general a submission in any one of the counties, that an office of inspection can be immediately and safely established therein, on the contrary … But notwithstanding these circumstances, [we] believe that there is a considerable majority of the inhabitants in the fourth survey [i.e. the western counties of Pennsylvania] who are now disposed to submit to the execution of the laws, at the same time, they conceive it their duty explicitly to declare their opinion that such is the state of things in that survey, that there is no probability that the acts for raising a revenue on distilled spirits and stills can at present be enforced by the usual course of civil authority, and that some more competent force is necessary to cause the laws to be duly executed, and to ensure to the officers and well-disposed citizens that protection which it is the duty of government to afford.”

