Although, with the revenge of the royalists, Milton had lost all his savings, he was able to move into a residence near St. Giles Cripplegate and was re-united with his three daughters. But needing a stepmother for his three young daughters and someone to manage his household, he again married, to twenty-four-year-old Elizabeth Minshull, whom he called Betty.

At a time when education was considered for males only, Milton taught his daughters to read and write English, and also to be able read foreign languages correctly, although they didn’t understand what they were reading, they could pronounce it correctly – something that would greatly help him in composing his next book, ‘Paradise Lost’.

Milton also kept to a definite routine in his later life. He would wake at four o-clock in the morning, and have someone (perhaps one of his daughters) read to him for half an hour from the Old testament in Hebrew. After this, he contemplated for two hours or so. By seven, Milton had someone come again, to write verses for him until dinner. After a noon dinner, weather permitting, he liked to walk for three or four hours at a time, in the afternoon. In the evenings, he enjoyed playing his bas-viol or organ, or he would sit and talk with some of his many visitors, and he also liked to have someone read poetry to him, or read to him some of the ‘new’ writers.

[Note: He did not like Thomas Hobbes – ‘their interests and tenets were diametrically opposite’, or John Dryden – ‘a good rimist, but no poet’.]

After a light supper, he would smoke his pipe and then go to bed about nine – not sleeping more than 6 or 7 hours.

By 1665, ‘Paradise Lost’ was finished, and Milton lent it to his young Quaker friend, Tom Ellwood, to read. Upon returning it, Ellwood told Milton that ‘thou hast said much here of paradise lost, but what hast thou to say of paradise found?’ Milton remained silent as the remark made him start to think of his next project – ‘Paradise Regained’.

Milton was able to somehow get his book, ‘Paradise Lost’, past the censor, and he was able to find a printer - the nephew of his former printer and friend, and a printer that had not been touched by the great fire in London. Milton was to receive £5, and an addition £5 when a printing of 1300 copies were sold. ‘Paradise Lost’ was published in 1667 (the same year that Jonathan Swift was born) and ‘Paradise Regained’ was published in 1671.

Milton was also worried that he needed to provide some financial security for his wife and daughters. He sent his daughters to be trained at gold and silver lace making and embroidery, so that they would have a trade to support themselves. To pay for this, Milton began selling off his books, and he would also publish some of his earlier writings, like his book on Latin grammar, his book on logic, his History of Britain, his drama ‘Samson Agonistes’, and a new publication of his poems.

Milton died November 8th 1674, a month before his sixty-sixth birthday. His wife would give his remaining papers to his nephew, Edward Phillips, who had attended Milton’s small academy as a young man. And although all of his library books would be sold, Betty did keep a few cherished ones – his ‘two books of Paradise’, as she called them, as well as two portraits of him.

I will not give a long description of these ‘two books of paradise’ but I’ll leave it to you, dear readers, to read them for yourselves, although I have found a very good book by C.S. Lewis – ‘A Preface to Paradise Lost’, to be a good introductory look.

As you read his ‘Paradise Regained’, when Jesus answers the temptations of Satan for fame and glory, and his thought turns to Socrates:

“Poor Socrates …

By what he taught and suffered for so doing,

For truth’s sake suffering death unjust, lives now

Equal in fame to proudest conquerors.”

And while you are reading ‘Paradise Lost’, you’ll come upon Book III, and suddenly our author leaves his story, and gives us a wonderful little ode to light, that seems so fanciful coming from someone who is blind:

“Hail holy Light, ofspring of Heav’n first-born,

Or of th’ Eternal Coeternal beam

May I express thee unblam’d? since God is light,

And never but in unapproached light

Dwelt from Eternitie, dwelt then in thee,

Bright effluence of bright essence increate.

Or hear’st thou rather pure Ethereal stream,

Whose Fountain who shall tell? before the Sun,

Before the Heavens thou wert, and at the voice

Of God, as with a Mantle didst invest

The rising world of waters dark and deep,

Won from the void and formless infinite.

Thee I re-visit now with bolder wing,

Escap’t the Stygian Pool, though long detain’d

In that obscure sojourn, while in my flight

Through utter and through middle darkness borne

With other notes then to th’ Orphean Lyre

I sung of Chaos and Eternal Night,

Taught by the heav’nly Muse to venture down

The dark descent, and up to reascend,

Though hard and rare: thee I revisit safe,

And feel thy sovran vital Lamp; but thou

Revisit’st not these eyes, that rowle in vain

To find thy piercing ray, and find no dawn;

So thick a drop serene hath quencht thir Orbs,

Or dim suffusion veild. Yet not the more

Cease I to wander where the Muses haunt

Cleer Spring, or shadie Grove, or Sunnie Hill,

Smit with the love of sacred Song; but chief

Thee Sion and the flowrie Brooks beneath

That wash thy hallowd feet, and warbling flow,

Nightly I visit: nor somtimes forget

Those other two equal’d with me in Fate,

So were I equal'd with them in renown,

Blind Thamyris and blind Maeonides,

And Tiresias and Phineus Prophets old.

Then feed on thoughts, that voluntarie move

Harmonious numbers; as the wakeful Bird

Sings darkling, and in shadiest Covert hid

Tunes her nocturnal Note. Thus with the Year

Seasons return, but not to me returns

Day, or the sweet approach of Ev’n or Morn,

Or sight of vernal bloom, or Summers Rose,

Or flocks, or herds, or human face divine;

But cloud in stead, and ever-during dark

Surrounds me, from the chearful wayes of men

Cut off, and for the Book of knowledg fair

Presented with a Universal blanc

Of Natures works to mee expung’d and ras’d,

And wisdome at one entrance quite shut out.

So much the rather thou Celestial light

Shine inward, and the mind through all her powers

Irradiate, there plant eyes, all mist from thence

Purge and disperse, that I may see and tell

Of things invisible to mortal sight.”

‘That I may see and tell of things invisible to mortal sight’, often reminds me of the beginning of Geoffrey Chaucer’s Tale of the Wife of Bath:

In the olden days of King Arthur,

Of which Britons speak with great honor,

All this land was filled full of faerie ... But now, no man sees elves any more.

Perhaps, we too, should ask that Celestial light to shine inward, so that we may be able to see things that are invisible to mortal sight, and perhaps, we may somehow see those elves and faeries again, like John Milton could, in his ‘two books of paradise’.

And that is the end of 'The Poetics of John Milton'. I hope you have enjoyed reading it, as much as I have, in writing it.