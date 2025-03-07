On September 3rd 1658, Oliver Cromwell, ‘our chief of men’, died, and a new Parliament was to be called. Earlier, in 1652, Milton had written a sonnet to Cromwell, on the fight for religious freedom – ‘To the Lord General Cromwell, on the Proposals of Certain Ministers at the Committee for Propagation of the Gospel’, knowing that it was religious differences that were tearing apart the Commonwealth.

Cromwell, our chief of men, who through a cloud

Not of war only, but detractions rude,

Guided by faith and matchless fortitude.

To peace and truth thy glorious way hast ploughed.

And on the neck of crowned Fortune proud

Hast reared God's trophies, and his work pursued.

While Darwen stream, with blood of Scots imbrued.

And Dunbar field, resounds thy praises loud,

And Worcester's laureate wreath: yet much remains

To conquer still; Peace hath her victories

No less renowned than War: new foes arise.

Threatening to bind our souls with secular chains.

Help us to save free conscience from the paw

Of hireling wolves, whose Gospel is their maw.

Milton took up this fight for religious freedom, to try to reason with the anticipated Presbyterian [i.e. Calvinist] majority in England’s Parliament. The Presbyterians in Ireland and in Scotland had previously made agreements with the king, to support his cause if they were made rulers of the state-run church, and he feared that the English Presbyterians would also side with the Royalists.

So, Milton wrote his next book as advice for this new parliament – ‘A Treatise of Civil Power in Ecclesiastical Causes: Shewing that it is not Lawful for any power on earth to compel in matters of Religion’, in which Milton argues against this idea of a state-run church. He begins by stating that:

“Two things there be which have ever bin found working much mischief to the church of God, and the advancement of truth; force on the one side restraining, and hire on the other side corrupting the teachers thereof.” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pg. 1]

This first book looks at the first mischief: the force restraining the truth. And he talks about how the governors of the commonwealth have used the least force in religion, and have most favored religious liberty. By conscience or religion, Milton means:

“such things as belong chiefly to the knowledge and service of God: and are either above the reach and light of nature [i.e. sense certainty] without revelation from above [i.e. the forms or ideas] and therefore liable to be variously understood by human reason.” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pgs. 3-4]

And to be secure in our religious beliefs and practices:

“that for belief or practice in religion according to this conscientious persuasion, no man ought to be punished or molested by any outward force on earth whatsoever … that no man or body of men in these times can be the infallible judges or determiners in matters of religion to any other men’s conscience but thir own.” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pgs. 5-6]

And how can you criticize as ignorant and irreligious in the papist as ‘believing only as the church believes’ when as a protestant you are ‘believing only as the state believes’?

“For if the church be not sufficient to be implicitly believed, as we hold it is not, what can there else be named of more authority than the church but the conscience; than which God only is greater. But if any man shall pretend, that the scripture judges to his conscience for other men, he makes himself greater not only than the church, but also than the scripture, than the consciences of other men; a presumption too high for any mortal …” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pgs. 8-9]

“But some will object, that this overthrows all church-discipline, all censure of errors, if no man can determine. My answer is, that what they hear is plane scripture; which forbids not church-sentence or determining, but as it ends in violence upon the conscience unconvinced. Let who so will interpret or determine, so it be according to true church-discipline; which is exercised on them only who have willingly joined themselves in that covenant of union, and proceeds only to a separation from the rest, proceeds never to any corporal inforcement or forfeiture of monie; which in spiritual things are the two arms of the Antichrist, not of the true church; the one being an inquisition, the other no better then a temporal indulgence of sin for monie, whether by the church exacted or by the magistrate.” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pgs. 13-14]

“Thus then if church-governors cannot use force in religion, though but for this reason, because they cannot infallibly determine to the conscience without convincement, much less have civil magistrates authority to use force where they can less judge ...” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pg. 15]

Because it cannot be forced upon a free conscience, it must be through convincement:

“our whole practical dutie in religion is contained in charitie, or the love of God and our neighbor, no way to be forced … How can such religion as this, admit of force from man.” [from ‘A Treatise of Civil Power’, pgs. 39-40]

Quite notable among the comments to Milton in regard to this latest book, was a letter from ‘your faithful Friend and Servant, Moses Wall’ who wrote Milton to warn of the real economic problem in England, that although England was, finally, free from the Norman kingship, it was still under the Norman system of feudalism!!!:

“… but yet let us pity human Frailty when those who had made deep Protestations of their Zeal for our Liberty both spiritual and civil, and made the fairest offers to be asserters thereof , and whom we thereupon trusted; when those being instated in power, shall betray this good thing committed to them, and lead us back to Egypt, and by that force which we gave them, to win us Liberty, hold us fast in Chains; what can poor people do …

Besides whilst people are not free but straitened in accommodations for life, their spirits will be dejected and servile; and conducing to that end there should be an improving of our native commodities, as our manufactures, our fishery, our fens, forests, and commons, and our trade at sea and which would give the body of the nation a comfortable subsistence, and the breaking that cursed yoke of Tythes would much help. Also another thing I cannot but mention, which is that the Norman Conquest and Tyranny is continued upon the nation without any thought of removing it; I mean the tenure of lands by Copy-hold, and holding for life under a lord (or rather tyrant) of a manor; whereby people care not to improve their land by cost upon it, not knowing how soon themselves or theirs may be outed it, not what the house is in which they live for the same reason; and they are far more enslaved to the lord of the Manor, than the rest of the nation is to a King or supreme Magistrate!”

And Moses Wall ends his letter by asking that Milton would now write about the other thing that he had mentioned in his book – ‘that Hire doth greatly impede Truth and Liberty’. And so, that would be Milton’s next book – ‘Consideration touching the Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings out of the Church’.

Milton begins by telling us his reason for writing this book:

“to help undeceive the people, and … to deliver us … from the oppressions of a Simonious decimating clergy … in a point of covetousness and unjust claim to other men’s goods … till which grievances be removed and religion set free from the monopoly of hirelings, I dare affirm, that no model whatsoever of a commonwealth will prove successful or undisturbed.” [from the preface to ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’]

And he gives his reasons for why tithes and fees for ceremonies should be abolished:

“What recompence ought be given to church-ministers, God hath answerably ordain’d according to that difference which he hath manifestly put between those his two great dispensations, the law [i.e. the old testament] and the gospel [i.e. the new testament]. Under the law he gave them tithes; under the gospel, having left all things in his church to charity and Christian freedom, he hath given them only what is justly given them.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 15]

And why it is, that only certain English protestants that demand tithes:

“And who knows not that this law of tithes was enacted by those kings and barons upon the opinion that had of thir divine right …” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 58]

“If then these laws were founded upon the opinion of divine autoritie, and that autoritie be found mistaken and erroneous, as hath bin fully manifested, it follows, that these laws fall of themselves with thir fals foundation.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 60]

“But these our Protestant, these our new reformed English presbyterian divines, against thir own cited authors, and to the shame of thir pretended reformation, would engross to themselves all tithes by statute; and supported more by thir wilful obstinacie and desire of filthy lucre then by these both insufficient and impertinent authorities, would perswade a Christian magistracie and parlament, whom we trust God hath restor’d for a happier reformatin, to impose upon us a Judaical ceremonial law, and yet from that law to be more irregular and unwarrantable, more complying with a covetous clergy, then any of thos Popish kings and parlaments alleaged.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pgs. 60-61]

“yet thus is the church, for all noise of reformation, left still unreformed, by the censure of thir own synods, thir own favorers, a den of theeves and robbers.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 74]

But then Milton asserts that civil magistrates should only be concerned with civil matters, and not with each man’s individual conscience:

“And least it be thought that these revenues withdrawn and better imploid, the magistrate ought instead to settle by statute some maintenance of minsters, let this be considered first, that it concerns every man’s conscience to what religion he contributes; and that the civil magistrate is intrusted with civil rights only, not with conscience.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pgs. 108-109]

“… that no maintenance of ministers, whether tithes or any other, can be settl’d by statute; but must be given by them who receive instruction; and freely given, as God hath ordained ... whether almes or willing oblations …” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 125]

And Milton shows his genius and gives his proposal for how best to defend men’s freedom of conscience:

“… to erect in greater number all over the land, schooles and competent librairies to those schools, where languages and arts may be taught free together … so all the land would be soone better civiliz’d, and they who are taught freely at the publick cost, might have thir education given them on this condition, that therewith content, they should not gadd for preferment out of thir country, but continue there thankful for what they receiv’d freely, bestowing it as freely on thir country, without soaring above the means wherein they were born.” [from ‘Likeliest Means to Remove Hirelings’, pg. 97]

What a brilliant idea, that the best way to maintain religious freedom, and the separation of church and state, and the best way to remove hirelings from the church, is for the state to build FREE public schools and FREE public libraries, as befits a FREE commonwealth!

