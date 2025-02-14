John Milton would labor away as Secretary of Foreign Tongues of the Commonwealth for the next ten years.

a portrait of Milton (from the British Museum)

After the publication of his ‘Observations on the Irish Situation’, his second assignment was to answer a forged book ‘Eikon Basilike’ [Image of the King] a supposed collection of prayers and meditations of the late King, written as a sentimental defence of the late oh-so-well-meaning king.

“Bidden to reply to this, I opposed to the ‘Eikon’, the ‘Eikonoklastes’, not, as I am falsely charged ‘insulting the departed spirit of the king’ but thinking that Queen Truth should be preferred to King Charles.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 94]

Milton’s reply was published in October 1649, and he titled it ‘Eikonoklastes’ [Image Breaker] after the Greeks:

“… the famous surname of many Greek Emperors, who in thir zeal to the command of God, after long tradition of Idolatry in the Chirch, took courage, and broke all the superstitious Images to peeces.” [from the Preface to the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North]

By this time, Milton had already lost the use of his left eye, and was being warned by his doctors that he would lose the use of his right eye with his continuous work.

“But in the precarious health I still enjoy, I must work at intervals and hardly for an hour at a time, though the task calls for continuous study and composition ...” [from the Preface to the ‘Defence of the People of England’, translated by Donald Mackenzie]

Milton nonetheless undertook his next task – to ‘prepare something in answer to the book of Salmasius’ - a French scholar, teaching in the Netherlands, who composed his defence of King Charles, for the price of 100 gold coins!

In opposition to Salmasius’s ‘Defence of the King of England’, Milton titled his reply ‘Defence of the People of England’, and he began with this appeal:

“Let us then approach this cause, so righteous with hearts lifted up by a sure faith, that on the other side stand deception, lies, ignorance and savagery, on our side light, truth, reason, and the hopes and teachings of all the great ages of mankind.” [from the Preface to the ‘Defence of the People of England’ translated by Donald Mackenzie]

and he then proceeded, point by point, to answer the 12 chapters of Salmasius’s book, with his own 12 chapters.

“My discourse, indeed, will be of matters neither small nor mean: a king in all his power, ruling according to his lust after he had overthrown our laws and oppressed our religion, at length overcome in battle by his own people which had served a long term of slavery; after that put under guard; and, when neither in word nor deed had he given the slightest ground for hope of his improvement, condemned to capital punishment by the highest court of the realm and beheaded before the very gates of the palace … For what majesty of an high-enthroned king ever shone with brilliance such as that which flashed forth from the people of England when they had shaken off this ancient and enduring superstition, and caused the king himself (or rather that enemy who had once been king, and who alone among men asserted a divine right of freedom from punishment) to be caught in the meshes of his own laws and to tremble at the bar of justice?” [from the Preface to ‘Defence of the People of England’, translated by Donald Mackenzie]

and in it, Milton shows his disdain for Salmasius:

“… now that you, a half-pint peregrinatory professor have turned from your pigeonholes and carpetbags stuffed with a mass of nonsense, which you might better have been putting in order, and have chosen to become a nasty busybody in the affairs of a country where you have no business …” [ from the Preface to the ‘Defence of the People of England’, translated by Donald Mackenzie]

Prior to this, Salmasius had been warmly received at the royal court of Sweden, but after Milton’s devastating reply, Salmasius left the court in disgrace.

“… when Salmasius had been courteously summoned by Her Most Serene Majesty, the Queen of the Swedes (whose devotion to the liberal arts and to men of learning has never been surpassed) and had gone thither, there in the very place where he was living as an honored guest, he was overtaken by my ‘Defence’, while he was expecting nothing of the kind. Nearly everyone read it immediately, and the Queen herself, who had been among the first to do so, having regard only for what was worthy of her, omitted nothing of her earlier kindness and generosity towards her guest. But for the rest, if I may report what is frequently mentioned and is no secret, so great a reversal of opinion suddenly took place that he who the day before yesterday had flourished in the highest favor now all but withered away. When he departed, not much later, with good leave, there was but one doubt in many minds, namely, whether he came more honored or went more despised. Nor in other places, it is certain, did less harm befall his reputation.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’ translated by Helen North, pg 11-12]

Salmasius was unable to answer Milton’s ‘Defence’ and died a few years later.

Salmasius, who had but recently basked in the warmest favor, now, as if the mask beneath which he had lurked was snatched away, suddenly sank both in reputation and in spirits. And even though he strove with every muscle as long as he lived, he could not afterwards re-establish himself.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’ translated by Helen North, pg 69-70]

Milton’s ‘Defence of the People of England’ was published in February 1651 and Milton became known throughout all of Europe as the defender of the English Republic. And even though he would become more limited in his ability to serve the State Council due to his increasing blindness, the fame that he had achieved with his ‘Defence’ would guarantee his re-appointment as their Foreign Secretary - although his presence at State Council meetings would only be expected on special requests.

Happily the next month, his son, John, was born. Although Milton’s eyesight would not last another year, he would be content knowing that at least he had seen his son. His third daughter, Deborah, was born in May 1652, but sadly his twenty-seven-year old wife, Mary, passed away shortly after giving birth. And then, his young son, John, passed away in July.

1652 would be a very trying year for Milton - he would lose his wife and his son, he would lose his eyesight, but he would also become good friends with Roger Williams, who would teach Milton the Dutch language, while Milton would teach him ‘many more languages’.

In 1630, the twenty-seven-year-old Williams had sailed to America. He was a contemporary with John Cotton and John Winthrop, became the founder of Rhode Island and the Providence Plantations, and was the noted author of ‘A Key to the Language of America’ (1643) - his defence of the Native Americans, and of ‘The Bloudy Tenet of Persecution for Cause of Conscience’ (1644) - his defence of separation of church and state.

We can only wonder about the stories that Williams must have told to Milton, of the Natives in the New World - of their languages, their customs and their way of life, and also of life in New England and of their experiments in self-government.

And while Milton would now need to take care of his three young daughters, he would also need to continue to defend the young Commonwealth.

[next week - part 17 - a second defence of the commonwealth]