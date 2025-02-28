In 1654, while Alexander More was penning his reply to Milton’s ‘Second Defence’, More suddenly left the Netherlands for France, and his incomplete manuscript that he left behind was quickly published, ‘Fides Publica contra calumnias Joannis Miltoni, Scurrae’ – translated as ‘A Public Testimony in Reply to the Calamnies of John Milton, Buffoon’, that claimed that More hadn’t had anything to do with the writing of the ‘Regii Sanguinis Clamor’ – translated as ‘Cry of the Royal Blood’, and that attacked Milton personally.

While the name of the actual author, Dr. Peter Du Moulin, was kept secret (it wasn’t admitted for another 20 years) it was true that his manuscript had been sent to More, who had delivered it to the printer and who had oversaw the printing, and who had written a dedication to Charles II – which is why everyone considered him to be the author.

By August 1655, Milton had replied to his attacker’s ‘Fides Publica’, by writing ‘Joanni Miltoni Angli, Pro Se Defensio Contra Alexandrum Morum’ – translated as ‘John Milton Englishman, His Defence of Himself against Alexander More’.

Milton begins his ‘Defence of himself’, that it is a continuation of his defence of liberty:

“When I first took up the cause of liberty’s defence, I thought, indeed, that nothing either before unheard of or then unexpected of me would befall if I, who, beyond all others, had publicly praised the liberators of their country, my fellow citizens, and had refuted the unlimited and lawless power of tyrants, should have the hatred of all the reprobate flow and surge over me almost alone. I foresaw even then, Englishmen, that your war with the enemy would not be long, but that mine with the fugitives and their hirelings would be almost endless, since those whose weapons you had snatched from their hands would even more hotly shower their curses and insults upon me. Against you, then, the fury and violence of the enemy have left off their raging; for me, as it appears, for me alone it remains to fight the rest of this war …” [from ‘Defence of Himself’, translated by Paul Blackford, pg. 1-2]

First, Milton exposes More’s feigned innocence:

“That all men may now know that this report about you is not a lie, but the truth, or at least that it is not unfounded, take this, I say: that I have discovered not by report alone, but by that testimony than which nothing can be more certain, that you supervised the publication and corrected the press work of that libel which is entitled The Cry of the Royal Blood, and that you composed that epistle to Charles II, which bears Vlacq’s name [i.e. the printer], either alone or ‘with one person or another’.” [from ‘Defence of Himself’, translated by Paul Blackford, pg. 22-23]

And then he replies to More’s calling him a ‘buffoon’:

“And so, if I am, in your opinion, a ‘buffoon’, I am not disturbed; the less so since he whom the oracle named wisest was called the Athenian Buffoon [i.e. Socrates] by a man such as you.” [from ‘Defence of Himself’, translated by Paul Blackford, pg. 36]

After this defence, and with no more attacks forthcoming, Milton had time now to return to some of unfinished projects, and he dictated two more chapters (chapters 5 & 6) for his ‘History of Britain’.

In chapter 6, he writes of the story of King Canute, with a different (and more thoughtful) ending than we have been told:

“I must not omit one remarkable action done by him, as Huntingdon reports it, [i.e. Huntingdon’s ‘History of the English’] with great Scene of circumstance, and emphatical expression, to shew the small power of Kings in respect of god; which, unless to Court-Parasites, needed no such laborious demonstration. He caus’d his Royal Seat to be set on the shoar, while the Tide was coming in; and with all the state that Royalty could put into his countenance, said thus to the Sea: Thou Sea belongs to me, and the Land whereon I sit is mine; nor hath any one unpunish’d resisted my commands: I charge thee come no furder upon my Land, neither presume to wet the Feet of thy Sovran Lord. But the Sea, as before, came rowling on, and without reverence, both wet and dash’d him. Whereat the King quickly riseing, wish’d all about him to behold and consider the weak and frivolous power of a King, and that none indeed deserv’d the name of King, but he whose Eternal Laws both Heav’n, Earth, and Sea obey. A truth so evident of it self, as I said before, that unless to shame his Court Flatterers who would not else be convinc’t, Canute needed not to have gone wet-shod home: The best is, from that time forth he never would wear a Crown, esteeming Earthly Royalty contemptible and vain.” [from ‘History of Britain’, Chapter 6, ‘Canute’, pg. 272-273]

And he ends chapter 6, by discussing the loss of England’s independence under the Norman invasion, and he tells of how the virtue of the English people had become so decayed that it gave William the Conqueror ‘so easy a conquest’.

“… Thus the English, while they agreed not about the choice of thir native King, were constrein’d to take the Yoke of an out-landish Conqueror. With what minds and by what course of life they had fitted themselves for this servitude, William of Malmsbury spares not to lay op’n. [i.e. Malmsbury’s ‘History of the Kings of England’] Not a few years before the Normans came, the Clergy, though in Edward the Confessor daies, had lost all good literature and Religion, scarse able to read and understand thir Latin Service: he was a miracle to others who knew his Grammar. The Monks went clad in fine stuffs, and made no difference what they eat; which though in it self no fault, yet to their Consciences was irreligious. The great men giv’n to gluttony and dissolute life, made a prey of the common people, abuseing thir Daughters whom they had in service, then turning them off to the Stews [i.e. the brothels], the meaner sort tipling together night and day, spent all they had in Drunk’ness, attended with other Vices which effeminate men’s minds. Whence it came to pass, that carried on with fury and rashness more then any true fortitude or skill of War, they gave to William thir Conqueror so easie a Conquest. Not but that some few of all sorts were much better among them; but such was the generality. And as the long suffering of God permits bad men to enjoy prosperous daies with the good, so his severity oft times exempts not good men from thir share in evil times with the bad.” [from ‘History of Britain’, Chapter 6, The crowning of William the Conqueror, pg. 307]

And also, in 1655, he wrote his famous sonnet on his blindness, that is really about looking at how his light [i.e. his life] had been spent.

When I consider how my light is spent

Ere half my days in this dark world and wide.

And that one Talent which is death to hide

Lodged with me useless, though my soul more bent

To serve therewith my Maker, and present

My true account, lest He returning chide,

“Doth God exact day-labour, light denied?”

I fondly ask. But Patience, to prevent

That murmur, soon replies, “God doth not need

Either man’s work or his own gifts. Who best

Bear his mild yoke, they serve him best. His state

Is kingly: thousands at his bidding speed.

And post o’er land and ocean without rest;

They also serve who only stand and wait.”

Some have remarked how this sonnet reminds them of Matthew 25, and the parable of the talents. Or, that Milton is thinking of his dream – to be remembered for writing an English epic, and he’s wondering if that dream may now too be lost, because of his lost eyesight. But still he knows that he cannot hide that ‘talent’ of his.

And that, whether he is asked first or is asked last, or whether he has many talents or has just one, nonetheless, his master (God) expects him to use that ‘talent’. And so, he asks himself whether he is still expected to use that ‘talent’ now that he is blind.

And Patience answers him – ‘they also serve who only stand and wait’ – that when one stands and waits, one may still serve if one is Preparing to use that talent when called. But also, ‘stand and wait’ implies there is a HOPE that one will be called.

In 1656, Milton would marry again, to twenty-eight-year-old Katherine Woodcock, and a year later, another daughter, named Katherine after her mother, was born. But his young wife, Katherine, died a few months later and his daughter Katherine died a month after that.

Though only married for a short time, Milton wrote a loving poem for his wife -

Methought I saw my late espoused saint

Brought to me like Alcestis from the grave.

Whom Jove's great son to her glad husband gave.

Rescued from Death by force, though pale and faint.

Mine, as whom washed from spot of childbed taint

Purification in the Old Law did save.

And such as yet once more I trust to have

Full sight of her in Heaven without restraint.

Came vested all in white, pure as her mind.

Her face was veiled; yet to my fancied sight

Love, sweetness, goodness, in her person shined

So clear as in no face with more delight.

But, oh ! as to embrace me she inclined,

I waked, she fled, and day brought back my night.

Although Milton couldn’t have ever seen her (because of his blindness) he thought he saw her as he imagined her to be - in his dream - as he would see her one day in heaven. But as she went to hug him, he woke from his dream (in which he could see) and on waking, his blindness returned - ‘the day brought back my night’.

During this same time, he began to put his religious studies and views into a structured form (later titled ‘On Christian Doctrine’) since if he was to someday write an epic using a story from the Bible, he must have his reasonings all in order.

“But the height of his noble fancy and invention began now to be seriously and mainly employed in a subject worthy of such a muse – a heroic poem”.

It was now (nearing fifty years of age) that Milton decided that he would begin the work needed to create his epic poem – ‘Paradise Lost & Regained’.

[next week - part 19 - A Defence of Religious Reform]