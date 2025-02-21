In June 1652, Milton received a letter from Leonard Philaras, an Athenian by birth, who at that time was ambassador to France from the Duke of Parma. Philaras wrote that he admired Milton’s ‘Defence of the English People’, and he hoped that Milton could some day write in defence of Athens – to be freed from the Ottoman Empire.

Milton answered that:

“… Since so many of the most eloquent men have come from that city [i.e. Athens], I gladly confess that whatever literary proficiency I have achieved, I learned chiefly by reading their writings from my youth onwards. But if I had received from them and absorbed such power of persuasion that I could call forth our army and navy to free Greece, land of eloquence, from the Ottoman tyrant – an honourable act for which you seem almost to implore our aid – truly there is nothing which I should rather or sooner do. For what did either the bravest or the most eloquent men of old consider more glorious or more worthy of them than ‘to make the Greeks free and independent’, either by persuasion or by brave action? But there is another thing to be attempted, in my opinion the most important, that someone should stir and ignite the ancient courage, diligence, and endurance in the souls of Greeks by singing of their bygone zeal. If anyone could accomplish this … I am confident that neither would the Greeks fail themselves, nor any nation fail the Greeks.’

… someone to stir the ancient courage in their souls. Someone needed to do the same for the souls of England.

While there were also a number of negative replies to his ‘Defence of the People of England’, Milton didn’t feel that they were important enough to answer, as he was saving his strength for a reply from Salmasius – although his health was improving.

Since the medical cures at that time for blindness would today be considered barbaric, with his blindness Milton could now stop taking those torturous medicines and snake-oil remedies prescribed for his perpetual sore eyes and headaches.

During that summer of 1652, Milton received a copy of an anonymous pamphlet - ‘A Cry to Heaven of the King’s Blood against the English Parricides’, written by an unknown person that Milton’s friends had said was Alexander More, but that later turned out to be an Englishman, Dr. Peter Du Moulin, who attacked Milton’s ‘Defence of the People of England’. At first, Milton wasn’t inclined to answer this scurrilous pamphlet, that contained some personal attacks on him, but when he learned that Salmasius had died, but that before he had died, this anonymous author had sent the manuscript to Salmasius to be printed, then Milton chose to answer this reply, since he would never receive an answer from Salmasius.

But unlike his first ‘Defence’ that was very scholarly written to rebut Salmasius’s book, Milton’s ‘Second Defence of the People of England’ was now the poet Milton speaking - literally, it was Milton speaking, as he dictated his answer to his assistant to record! The ‘Second Defence of the English People’ was printed in May of 1654.

And if you were to read any of Milton’s prose, this ‘Second Defence’ is the piece to read! It’s Milton unbound.

[The Oxford translation by Helen North (in the Complete Prose Works of John Milton, Volume 4, Part1), that I am using, can be found at Internet Archive.]

Milton begins by giving us his reason for writing his ‘Second Defence’:

“First that I was born at the time in the history of my country when her citizens, with pre-eminent virtue with a nobility and steadfastness surpassing all the glory of their ancestors, invoked the Lord, followed his manifest guidance, and after accomplishing the most heroic and exemplary achievements since the foundation of the world, freed the state from grievous tyranny and the church from unworthy servitude. Secondly, that when a multitude had sprung up which in the wonted manner of a mob venomously attacked these noble achievements, and when one man above all, swollen and complacent with his empty grammarian’s conceit and the esteem of his confederates, had in a book of unparalleled baseness attacked us and wickedly assumed the defence of all tyrants, it was I and no other who was deemed equal to a foe of such repute and to the task of speaking on so great a theme, and who received from the very liberators of my country this role, which was offered spontaneously with universal consent, the task of publicly defending (if anyone ever did) the cause of the English people and thus of Liberty herself.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 2]

And why he was privileged to be asked to write it.

“Having from early youth been especially devoted to the liberal arts, with greater strength of mind than body, I exchanged the toils of war, in which any stout trooper might outdo me, for those labors which I better understood, that with such wisdom as I owned I might add as much weight as possible to the counsels of my country and to this excellent cause, using not my lower but my higher and stronger powers. And so I concluded that if God wished those men to achieve such noble deeds, He also wished that there be other men by whom these deeds, once done, might be worthily praised and extolled, and that truth defended by arms be also defended by reason – the only defence truly appropriate to man. Hence it is that while I admire the heroes victorious in battle, I nevertheless do not complain about my own role. Indeed I congratulate myself and once again offer fervent thanks to the heavenly bestower of gifts that such a lot has befallen me – a lot that seems much more a source of envy to others than of regret to myself.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 7-8]

Milton addresses this ‘Defence’ to the world!!!

“… I have in the ‘First Defence’ spoken out and shall in the ‘Second’ speak again to the entire assembly and council of all the most influential men, cities, and nations everywhere. I seem now to have embarked on a journey and to be surveying from on high, far-flung regions and territories across the sea, faces numberless and unknown, sentiments in complete agreement with mine … Wherever liberal sentiment, wherever freedom, or wherever magnanimity either prudently conceals or openly proclaims itself, there some in silence approve, others openly cast their votes, some make haste to applaud, others conquered at last by the truth, acknowledge themselves my captives. Now, surrounded by such great throngs, from the Pillars of Hercules all the way to the farthest boundaries of Father Liber [i.e. India] I seem to be leading home again everywhere in the world, after a vast space of time, Liberty herself, so long expelled and exiled.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 9-10]

Milton hid nothing of what he thought or who he was. He took fourteen pages [pg. 81-95] to give us a short autobiographical picture of his life (that we read in parts of our earlier posts) and he also took ten pages [pg. 43-53] to openly talk of his blindness - that his enemies had tried to slander him as a punishment from God.

“Not blindness but the inability to endure blindness is a source of misery. Why should I not bear that which every man ought to prepare himself to bear with equanimity, if it befall him – that which I know may humanly befall any mortal and has indeed befallen certain men who are the most eminent and virtuous in all history?” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 43]

And he goes on to speak of the blindness of ‘those ancient bards and wise men of the most distant past’ - of Tiresias and Phineus, of Timoleon of Corinth, Appius Claudius and Caecilius Metellus.

“Finally, as to my blindness, I would rather have mine, if it be necessary, than either theirs, More, or yours [i.e. his attackers]. Your blindness, deeply implanted in the inmost faculties, obscures the mind, so that you may see nothing whole or real. Mine, which you make a reproach, merely deprives things of color and superficial appearance. What is true and essential in them is not lost to my intellectual vision.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 49-50]

“So long as I find in God and man, consolation for my blindness, let no one mourn for my eyes, which were lost in the cause of honor.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 53]

Milton shows that he is a republican, not a democrat.

“For nothing is more natural, nothing more just, nothing more useful or more advantageous to the human race than that the lesser obey the greater, not the lesser number the greater number, but the lesser virtue the greater virtue, the lesser wisdom the greater wisdom. Those whose power lies in wisdom, experience, industry, and virtue, will, in my opinion, however small their number, be a majority and prove more powerful in balloting everywhere than any mere number, however great.” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 104-105]

And he ends with his appeal for Cromwell, the new Protector of the Commonwealth.

“Cromwell, we are deserted! On you has fallen the whole burden of our affairs. On you alone they depend. In unison we acknowledge your unexcelled virtue. No one protest save such as seek equal honors, though inferior themselves, or begrudge the honors assigned to one more worthy, or do not understand that there is nothing in human society more pleasing to God, or more agreeable to reason, nothing in the state more just, nothing more expedient, than the rule of the man most fit to rule. All know you to be that man, Cromwell!” [from the ‘Second Defence of the English People’, translated by Helen North, pg. 150-151]

