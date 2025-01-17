John Milton had decided that his years of study now required a field trip – a trip to the continent, a visit to the home of his Latin and Greek studies, to Italy and to Greece!

“At my father’s country place, whither he had retired to spend his declining years, I devoted myself entirely to the study of the Greek and Latin writers, completely at leisure, not, however, without sometimes exchanging the country for the city, either to purchase books or to become acquainted with some new discovery in mathematics or music, in which I then took the keenest pleasure. When I had occupied five years in this fashion, I became desirous, my mother having died, of seeing foreign parts, especially Italy, and with my father’s consent I set forth, accompanied by a single attendant. On my departure, Henry Wotton, a most distinguished gentleman who had long served as King James’ ambassador to the Venetians, gave signal proof of his esteem for me, writing a graceful letter which contained good wishes and precepts of no little value to one going abroad.” [from ‘Second Defence of the English People’ (translated by Helen North) pg. 82-83]

And Milton’s first stop on his trip was in France, where he was able to meet with Hugo Grotius.

“On the recommendation of others I was warmly received in Paris by the noble Thomas Scudamore, Viscount Sligo, legate of King Charles. He, on his own initiative, introduced me, in company with several of his suite, to Hugo Grotius, a most learned man (then ambassador from the Queen of Sweden to the King of France) whom I ardently desired to meet. When I set out for Italy some days thereafter, Scudamore gave me letters to English merchants along my projected route, that they might assist me as they could. Sailing from Nice, I reached Genoa, then Leghorn and Pisa, and after that Florence.” [ibid, pg. 83-84]

Milton now arrives at his favorite stop - Florence, with his acceptance into their academies.

“In that city, which I have always admired above all others because of the elegance, not just of its tongue, but also of its wit, I lingered for about two months. There I at once became the friend of many gentlemen eminent in rank and learning, whose private academies I frequented – a Florentine institution which deserves great praise for not only promoting humane studies but also for encouraging friendly intercourse. Time will never destroy my recollection – ever welcome and delightful – of you Jacopo Gaddi, Carlo Dati, Frescobaldi, Coltellini, Buonmattei, Chimentelli, Francini, and many others.” [ibid, pg. 84]

In his pamphlet ‘Areopagitica’, we learn that it was during this memorable summer of 1638 in Florence, that the 29-year-old Milton, was able to meet the 77-year-old Galileo.

“There it was that I found and visited the famous Galileo grown old, a prisoner to the Inquisition, for thinking in Astronomy otherwise then the Franciscan and Dominican licencers thought.” [Areopagitica, pg. 23]

Then Milton arrives at Rome where he became friends with Lukas Holste, and then at Naples where he befriended Manso.

“From Florence I traveled to Siena and thence to Rome. When the antiquity and venerable repute of that city had detained me for almost two months and I had been graciously entertained by Lukas Holste, and other men endowed with both learning and wit, I proceeded to Naples. There I was introduced by a certain Eremite Friar, with whom I had made the journey from Rome, to Giovanni Battista Manso, Marquis of Villa, a man of high rank and influence, to whom the famous Italian poet, Torquato Tasso, dedicated his work on friendship. As long as I was there I found him a very true friend. He personally conducted me through the various quarters of the city and to the Viceregal Court, and more than once came to my lodgings to call. When I was leaving he gravely apologized because even though he had especially wished to show me many more attentions, he could not do so, since I was unwilling to be circumspect in regard to religion.” [‘Second Defence of the English People’, pg. 84-85]

But Milton deliberately cut short his trip because of news of impending civil war in England, and he never was able to travel to the home of his beloved Greek authors. And he also learned of intrigues against him by the Jesuits!

“Although I desired to cross to Sicily and Greece, the sad tidings of civil war from England summoned me back. For I thought it base that I should travel abroad at my ease for the cultivation of my mind, while my fellow-citizens at home were fighting for liberty. As I was on the point of returning to Rome, I was warned by merchants that they had learned through letters of plots against me by the English Jesuits, should I return to Rome, because of the freedom with which I had spoken about religion. For I had determined within myself that in those parts I would not indeed begin a conversation about religion; but if questioned about my faith would hide nothing, whatever the consequences. And so, I nonetheless returned to Rome. What I was, if any man inquired, I concealed from no one. For almost two more months, in the very stronghold of the Pope, if anyone attacked the orthodox religion, I openly, as before, defended it.” [ibid, pg. 85-86]

While in Rome, nonetheless, Milton again met Lukas Holste [Holstenius] who was the secretary and librarian for Cardinal Barberini, the chief counsellor to his uncle, Pope Urban VIII. Milton was able to visit the Barberini library and was also able to meet the Cardinal.

“At once courteously admitted to the Library, I was permitted to browse through the invaluable collection of Books, and also the numerous Greek Authors in manuscript annotated by your nightly toil. Some of these, as yet unseen by our generation, seemed as if in readiness for action, like Vergil’s – ‘souls shut deep within a green valley, and about to cross the threshold of the upper world’ – they seemed to demand only the ready hands of the Printer and a delivery into the world. Some, already edited by your labor, are being eagerly received everywhere by the learned; and I am sent forth enriched by your gift of two copies of one of these. Next, I could not help believing it the result of your mentioning me to Cardinal Francesco Barberini, that when, a few days later, he gave that public Musical entertainment with truly Roman magnificence, he himself, waiting at the door, singled me out in so great a throng and, almost seizing me by the hand, welcomed me in an exceedingly honorable manner. When on this account I paid my respects to him the following day, it was again you yourself who gained both access for me and an opportunity to converse – an opportunity which, considering how important the man (though certainly no one of highest rank could be more kindly nor more courteous) and considering the time and place, was really rather ample than scant.” [a letter to Lukas Holste, March 30, 1639, translated by Arthur and Alberta Turner]

Milton would return to Florence and prepare his return home to England.

“Thus by the will of God, I returned again in safety to Florence, revisiting friends who were anxious to see me as if it were my native land to which I had returned. After gladly lingering there for as many months as before (except for an excursion to Lucca) I crossed the Apennines and hastened to Venice by way of Bologna and Ferrara. When I had spent a month exploring that city and had seen to the shipping of the books which I had acquired in Italy, I proceeded to Geneva, by way of Verona, Milan, and the Pennine Alps, and then along Lake Leman. Geneva, since it reminds me of the slanderer of More, impels me once again to call God to witness that in all these places, where so much licence exists, I lived free and untouched by all the slightest sin or reproach, reflecting constantly that although I might hide from the gaze of men, I could not elude the sight of God. In Geneva I conversed daily with John Diodati, the learned professor of theology. Then by the same route as before, through France, I returned home after a year and three months, more or less …” [‘Second Defence of the English People’ ibid, pg. 86-87]

Milton returned from his trip to Italy, having met Grotius, Manso, and Galileo!!! Not a bad trip for an unknown young man from England, who must have truly impressed his visitors, and his new friends.

“I myself, seeking a place to become established, could I but find one anywhere in such upset and tumultuous times, rented a house in town, sufficiently commodious for myself and my books, and there, blissfully enough, devoted myself to my interrupted studies, willingly leaving the outcome of these events, first of all to God, and then to those whom the people had entrusted with this office.” [ibid, pg. 87-88]

On returning to London, Milton set up a private academy, first for his two nephews, and then he added more students. Milton became a school teacher!

