With the new Parliament dissolved and the Rump Parliament restored, many a pamphlet and many a debate would arise over a constitution for a commonwealth – between the army officers and the landed gentry, the state church and the sectaries, the radical democrats and the royalists. On October 12th 1659, the Rump Parliament unsuccessfully challenged the authority of the army, and the Parliament was closed.

Prior to this, as we read in Milton’s letter to a friend (October 20th1659), Milton had thought differently now, than he had before:

“I began to consider more intensely thereon then hitherto I had bin wont, resigning my selfe to the wisedome & care of those who had the government, & not finding that either God or the publick required more of me then my prayers for them that govern.”

Milton feared the demands of the ‘commonwealth’s men’ [i.e. the democrats] who claimed that only Parliament had the right to govern. But as we saw earlier, the majority were the presbyterian [i.e. Calvinist] gentry who were willing to pledge support to the king, if they were only given control of the state church. The Army, on the other hand, argued that parliament only had power that was given to them by the people, and since parliament had failed to establish a constitution, the power still resided in the army that had raised up the common people to abolish Kingship and the House of Lords.

Milton wrote of his proposal for a Senate to govern, and of only two principles needed for its support: freedom of conscience, and no kingship:

“Being now in Anarchy without a counselling & governing power & the Army I suppose finding themselves insufficient to discharge at once both military & civill offices, the 1st thing to be found out with all speed, without which no commonwealth can subsist, must be a Senate or General Councell of State in whom must be the power 1st to preserve the publick peace, next the commerce with forraigne nacions, & lastly to raise moneys for the managing of these affaires … The termes to be stood on are Liberty of Conscience ... and the Abjuration of a single person [i.e. kingship].”

The Committee of Safety now ruled, but the leaders of the Rump [i.e. the Democrats] drew up plans for insurrection, while the royalists also planned an insurrection. Amid all the confusion, by December 24th, the Lord Mayor of London authorized the return to power of the Rump Parliament, and a new Council of State was elected, and debate began on a restoration of the full parliament, and whether it would take an oath against kingship – of a single person.

Worried of the danger of a civil war, Milton now began work on his next short (18-page) pamphlet – ‘The Ready and Easy Way to Establish a Commonwealth’. But while it was being prepared for printing, everything again changed.

General George Monck, the governor of the army in Scotland, who had received a letter through his brother, from ‘your affectionate friend, Charles R.’, but who had claimed to be against the restoration of the monarchy, now began marching his army south to London. On February 21st 1660, Monck restored the Long Parliament – those members who had been purged in 1648 because of their support for kingship. The ‘democrats’ were now swept away by the ‘royalized presbyterians’. Parliament then voted to dissolve itself and new elections were called.

Milton was one of the last to stand against the tide of royalty, and he now expanded and revised his 18 page pamphlet into a 108 page book, as a last-ditch attempt to save the Commonwealth.

Portrait of Milton, by William Faithorne (1670)

The title page contained the motto “et nos consilium Syllae, demus populo nunc” – i.e ‘We have advised Sulla, now let us advise the People’. Since Sulla was a Roman Dictator, later to be emulated by the Caesars, perhaps Milton may be implying that he no longer trusted the new rulers of Parliament and their claim of support for a Commonwealth, but is warning that they may be leading the people to tyranny.

Milton begins with a bold defence of the actions leading to the establishment of the Commonwealth:

“The Parliament of England, assisted by a great number of the people who appeerd and stuck to them faithfullest in defence of religion and thir civil liberties, judging kingship by long experience a government unnecessarie, burdensome and dangerous, justly and magnanimously abolishd; turning regal bondage into a free Commonwealth, to the admiration and terrour of our of our emulous neighbours.” [pg. 6]

And he lists the crimes of the king against the people’s safety and liberty and why it was right to remove him:

“therefor not bound by any statute of preceding Parlaments, but by the law of nature only, which is the only law of laws truly and properly to all mankind fundamental; the beginning and end of all Government; to which no Parliament or people that will thoroughly reforme, but may and must have recourse …” [pg. 9-10]

And that the real power was not in numbers but in right reason:

“The best affected also and best principl’d of the people, stood not numbring or computing on which side were most voices in Parliament, but on which side appeerd to them most reason …” [pg. 11]

“but a great, though not the greatest, number of thir chosen Patriots, who might be more in waight, then the others in number; there being in number little virtue, but by waight and measure, wisdom working all things …” [pg. 14]

And he warns of the loss of the commonwealth for their posterity:

“And what will they at best say of us and of the whole English name, but scoffingly as of that foolish builder, mentioned by our Saviour, who began to build a tower, and was not able to finish it. Where is this goodly tower of a Commonwealth, which the English boasted they would build to overshaddow kings, and be another Rome in the west? The foundation indeed they laid gallantly; but fell into a wors confusion, not of tongues, but of factions, then those at the tower of Babel; and have left no memorial of thir work behind them remaining, but in the common laughter of Europ.” [pg. 21]

“Besides this, if we return to Kingship … we may be forc’d perhaps to fight over again all that we have fought, and spend over again all that we have spent, but are never like to attain thus far as we are now advanc’d to the recoverie of our freedom, never to have it in possession as we now have it, never to be voutsaf’t hereafter the like mercies and signal assistances from heaven in our cause, if by our ingrateful backsliding we make these fruitless … making vain and viler then dirt, the blood of so many thousand faithful and valiant English men, who left us this libertie, bought with thir lives … [and] hereby lost, which never any of our kings could conquer …” [pgs. 23-25]

“but he that is greatest among you, let him be as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that serveth … And what government coms neere to this precept of Christ, then a free Commonwealth; wherein thay who are greatest, are perpetual servants and drudges to the public at thir own cost and charges, neglect thir own affairs; yet are not elevated above thir brethren; live soberly in thir families, walk the streets as other men, may be spoken to freely, familiarly, friendly, without adoration. Whereas a king must be ador’d like a Demigod, with a dissolute and haughtie court about him, of vast expence and luxurie, masks and revels, to the debaushing of our prime gentry both male and female; not in thir passetimes only, but in earnest, by the loos imploiments of court service, which will be then thought honorable.” [pgs. 27-28]

“The happiness of a nation must needs be firmest and certainest in a full and free Councel of thir own electing, where no single person, but reason only swaies.” [pg.33]

“I doubt not but all ingenuous and knowing men will easily agree with me, that a free Commonwealth without single person [i.e. king] or house of lords, is by far the best government, if it can be had …” [pg. 40]

“Writs are sent out for elections, and which is worth observing in the name, not of the king, but of the keepers of our libertie, to summon a free Parlament: which then only will indeed be free, and deserve the true honor of that supreme title, if they preserve us a free people.” [pg. 42]

Milton would also talk of not using the name, Parliament, any more - since it was a French word that came to England with the invasion by the Normans! He preferred a General Council. And instead of a House of Lords, he preferred a Senate.

However …

The new Parliament met on April 25th 1660, and on May 1st voted that ‘according to the ancient and fundamental laws of this kingdom, the Government is, and ought to be, by Kings, Lords, and Commons’ – the King and the House of Lords were being restored. Bishops would be restored to the House of Lords, episcopacy would be restored as the state-run church, and censorship of the press would again be restored.

[Note: General Monck too was rewarded, and he was made the Lord of Albemarle, and also a shareholder in the newly created Royal Africa Company!]

Milton began to be attacked in pamphlets and in books, and on June 16th an order for his arrest was issued, and for two of his books to be burned – the ‘Eikonoklastes’ and the ‘First Defence of the People of England’. Milton went into hiding, as the names of those regicides and republicans to be put to death were being debated in Parliament.

Under the Act of Pardon, all acts of treason were to be pardoned EXCEPT for the 59 commissioners who signed the death warrant for Charles I. Parliament voted that the names of 10 more court officials be added to the list, and then voted that ‘twenty, and no more’ additional names of republicans would be added, and would be punished - ‘short of death’.

It was during the debate on the final, twentieth name, that Milton’s name was proposed, but there was no seconder, and so his supporters remained silent, and his name was not put to a vote.

Of the total of 89 names to be tried for treason, some of them had already died, some of them had fled to the continent, a few of them were pardoned, and some of them were given life imprisonment instead of death. In October, ten men were found guilty and were hanged, drawn and quartered. Four men, who had already died – Cromwell, Bradshaw, Ireton and Pride, would have their bodies exhumed, and were given a posthumous execution – hanged and beheaded, with their heads placed on a spike!!! And like those four men, the Commonwealth was tossed into a pit, and the royalists’ revenge was restored.

Within five years of the restoration, the plague would also be restored to the City of London, and Daniel Defoe would later write about the great plague in London of 1665 in ‘A Journal of the Plague Year’ (1722). And, the next year, the city would be burned to the ground, in the Great Fire of 1666!!!

Nonetheless, although he was not named, Milton was arrested, but since he was not named as exempted from the Act of Pardon, he sued for a pardon. There must have been some negotiations between his friends and the government – ‘that Milton must submit to the public disgrace of having two of his books burned by the common hangman but that he should suffer no other punishment.’ [from ‘Milton in 1660’ by Godfrey Davies]

Also, one of his enemies wrote of Milton that he was only ‘a blind beetle that durst affront the Royal Eagle’. And perhaps, his friends may also have argued that an old blind man couldn’t possibly be seen as a threat, as someone to be feared by the king! Milton was later released after some months in prison, by an order of the House of Commons, on December 15th.

[Note: Also imprisoned at that time, was a non-conformist preacher, named John Bunyan, who refused to become subservient to the state-run church, and who would remain in prison for 12 years, and during his time in prison, he would write a book - ‘The Pilgrim’s Progress’.]

