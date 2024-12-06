After we read ‘L’Allegro’ last week, now we shall read its counterpoint ‘Il Penseroso’.

‘Il Penseroso’ begins with a ‘so-called’ attack on Mirth:

“Hence vain deluding Joys, The brood of Folly without father bred…”

and then he begins his ode to melancholy. But Milton’s melancholy is not that ‘forlorn’ and ‘brooding’ melancholy he attacked in ‘L’Allegro’, (and that most of us attach to melancholy today) but his melancholy is pensive and contemplative!

“But hail thou goddess, sage and holy, Hail divinest Melancholy … Come pensive nun, devout and pure, Sober, stedfast, and demure … And looks commercing with the skies, Thy rapt soul sitting in thine eyes … Sweet bird that shunn'st the noise of folly, Most musical, most melancholy!

Although the beginnings of the two poems, ‘L’Allegro’ and ‘Il Penseroso’ appear to represent opposites, they are like Shakespeare’s plays of comedy and tragedy, simply opposite sides of the same coin, and both are filled with that same youthful combination of a sense of humor, a sense of innocence, and a sense of wonder.

So now, let’s begin to read Milton’s other English poem - to Melancholy.

John Milton at age 20.

Hence vain deluding Joys,

The brood of Folly without father bred,

How little you bested,

Or fill the fixed mind with all your toys;

Dwell in some idle brain,

And fancies fond with gaudy shapes possess,

As thick and numberless

As the gay motes that people the sunbeams,

Or likest hovering dreams,

The fickle pensioners of Morpheus’ train.

But hail thou goddess, sage and holy,

Hail divinest Melancholy,

Whose saintly visage is too bright

To hit the sense of human sight;

And therefore to our weaker view,

O'er-laid with black, staid Wisdom's hue;

Black, but such as in esteem,

Prince Memnon's sister might beseem,

Or that starr'd Ethiop queen that strove

To set her beauty's praise above

The sea nymphs, and their powers offended.

Yet thou art higher far descended,

Thee bright-hair'd Vesta long of yore,

To solitary Saturn bore;

His daughter she (in Saturn's reign,

Such mixture was not held a stain)

Oft in glimmering bow'rs and glades

He met her, and in secret shades

Of woody Ida's inmost grove,

While yet there was no fear of Jove.

Come pensive nun, devout and pure,

Sober, stedfast, and demure,

All in a robe of darkest grain,

Flowing with majestic train,

And sable stole of cypress lawn,

Over thy decent shoulders drawn.

Come, but keep thy wonted state,

With ev'n step, and musing gait,

And looks commercing with the skies,

Thy rapt soul sitting in thine eyes:

There held in holy passion still,

Forget thyself to marble, till

With a sad leaden downward cast,

Thou fix them on the earth as fast.

And join with thee calm Peace, and Quiet,

Spare Fast, that oft with gods doth diet,

And hears the Muses in a ring,

Aye round about Jove's altar sing.

And add to these retired Leisure,

That in trim gardens takes his pleasure;

But first, and chiefest, with thee bring

Him that yon soars on golden wing,

Guiding the fiery-wheeled throne,

The cherub Contemplation;

And the mute Silence hist along,

'Less Philomel will deign a song,

In her sweetest, saddest plight,

Smoothing the rugged brow of night,

While Cynthia checks her dragon yoke,

Gently o'er th' accustom'd oak.

Sweet bird that shunn'st the noise of folly,

Most musical, most melancholy!

Thee, chauntress, oft the woods among,

I woo to hear thy even-song;

And missing thee, I walk unseen

On the dry smooth-shaven green,

To behold the wand'ring Moon,

Riding near her highest noon,

Like one that had been led astray

Through the heav'ns wide pathless way;

And oft, as if her head she bow'd,

Stooping through a fleecy cloud.

Oft on a plat of rising ground,

I hear the far-off curfew sound,

Over some wide-water'd shore,

Swinging slow with sullen roar;

Or if the air will not permit,

Some still removed place will fit,

Where glowing embers through the room

Teach light to counterfeit a gloom,

Far from all resort of mirth,

Save the cricket on the hearth,

Or the bellman's drowsy charm,

To bless the doors from nightly harm.

Or let my lamp at midnight hour,

Be seen in some high lonely tow'r,

Where I may oft out-watch the Bear,

With thrice great Hermes, or unsphere

The spirit of Plato, to unfold

What worlds, or what vast regions hold

The immortal mind that hath forsook

Her mansion in this fleshly nook:

And of those dæmons that are found

In fire, air, flood, or under ground,

Whose power hath a true consent

With planet, or with element.

Sometime let gorgeous Tragedy

In sceptr'd pall come sweeping by,

Presenting Thebes', or Pelop's line,

Or the tale of Troy divine,

Or what (though rare) of later age,

Ennobled hath the buskin'd stage.

But, O sad Virgin, that thy power

Might raise Musæus from his bower,

Or bid the soul of Orpheus sing

Such notes as, warbled to the string,

Drew iron tears down Pluto's cheek,

And made Hell grant what love did seek.

Or call up him that left half told

The story of Cambuscan bold,

Of Camball, and of Algarsife,

And who had Canace to wife,

That own'd the virtuous ring and glass,

And of the wond'rous horse of brass,

On which the Tartar king did ride;

And if aught else, great bards beside,

In sage and solemn tunes have sung,

Of tourneys and of trophies hung,

Of forests, and enchantments drear,

Where more is meant than meets the ear.

Thus, Night, oft see me in thy pale career,

Till civil-suited Morn appear,

Not trick'd and frounc'd as she was wont,

With the Attic boy to hunt,

But kerchief'd in a comely cloud,

While rocking winds are piping loud,

Or usher'd with a shower still,

When the gust hath blown his fill,

Ending on the rustling leaves,

With minute-drops from off the eaves.

And when the Sun begins to fling

His flaring beams, me, goddess, bring

To arched walks of twilight groves,

And shadows brown that Sylvan loves,

Of pine, or monumental oak,

Where the rude axe with heaved stroke,

Was never heard the nymphs to daunt,

Or fright them from their hallow'd haunt.

There in close covert by some brook,

Where no profaner eye may look,

Hide me from Day's garish eye,

While the bee with honied thigh,

That at her flow'ry work doth sing,

And the waters murmuring

With such consort as they keep,

Entice the dewy-feather'd sleep;

And let some strange mysterious dream,

Wave at his wings, in airy stream

Of lively portraiture display'd,

Softly on my eye-lids laid.

And as I wake, sweet music breathe

Above, about, or underneath,

Sent by some spirit to mortals good,

Or th' unseen Genius of the wood.

But let my due feet never fail

To walk the studious cloister's pale,

And love the high embowed roof,

With antique pillars massy proof,

And storied windows richly dight,

Casting a dim religious light.

There let the pealing organ blow,

To the full-voic'd quire below,

In service high, and anthems clear,

As may with sweetness, through mine ear,

Dissolve me into ecstasies,

And bring all Heav'n before mine eyes.

And may at last my weary age

Find out the peaceful hermitage,

The hairy gown and mossy cell,

Where I may sit and rightly spell

Of every star that Heav'n doth shew,

And every herb that sips the dew;

Till old experience do attain

To something like prophetic strain.

These pleasures, Melancholy, give,

And I with thee will choose to live.

Note (for our Irish friends): In the year 1741, Georg Frederic Handel was asked by his good friend Charles Jennens to set to music Milton’s two poems - ‘L’Allegro’ and ‘Il Penseroso’, and Jennens had James Harris arrange the two poems as a dramatic dialogue. And Handel asked Jennens to write a third poem, ‘Il Moderato’, to complete the piece. So then, Handel wrote the music for ‘L’Allegro, Il Penseroso and Il Moderato’.

[And you may want to read the libretto or to listen and watch this version, conducted by John Eliot Gardiner.]

The next year, in 1742, using selections from the Bible, Charles Jennens would write the libretto, and Georg Handel would write the music, for an oratorio - the ‘Messiah’. The ‘Messiah’ was performed for the very first time, in April 1742 at the Musick Hall in Dublin, Ireland - using the choir of St. Patrick’s Church - with the permission of the Dean, Jonathan Swift!

And there’s a wonderful tale, for our Irish friends - a meeting of the minds of Milton, Handel, and Swift.

[next week - on his three and twentieth year]