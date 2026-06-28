The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

10. The Death of Children

Sure, to the mansions of the blest

When infant innocence ascends,

Some angel brighter than the rest

The spotless spirit’s flight attends.

On wings of ecstasy they rise,

Beyond where worlds material roll

Till some fair sister of the skies

Receives the unpolluted soul.

There, at the Almighty Father’s hand,

Nearest the throne of living light,

The choirs of infant seraphs stand,

And dazzling shine, where all are bright.

That inextinguishable beam,

With dust united at our birth,

Sheds a more dim, discolored gleam,

The more it lingers upon earth.

Closed in this dark abode of clay,

The stream of glory faintly burns,

Nor unobscured the lucid ray

To its own native fount returns.

But when the Lord of mortal breath

Decrees his bounty to resume,

And points the silent shaft of death,

Which speeds an infant to the tomb—

No passion fierce, no low desire,

Has quenched the radiance of the flame;

Back to its God the living fire

Returns unsullied, as it came.

[Our poet says our soul is an ‘inextinguishable beam’ but that it becomes dimmer, the longer it remains on earth. And that the soul of the ‘innocent’, is brighter - ‘dazzling shine, where all are bright’.]

[next week - Written in sickness]