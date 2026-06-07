The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

7. Version of the One Hundred Seventh Psalm

O that the race of men would raise

Their voices to their heavenly King,

And with the sacrifice of praise

The glories of Jehovah sing!—

Ye navigators of the sea,

Your course on ocean’s tides who keep,

And there Jehovah’s wonders see,

His wonders in the briny deep!

He speaks; conflicting whirlwinds fly;

The waves in swelling torrents flow;

They mount, aspire to heaven on high;

They sink, as if to hell below:

Their souls with terror melt away;

They stagger as if drunk with wine

Their skill is vain,— to thee they pray;

O, save them, Energy divine!

He stays the storm; the waves subside;

Their hearts with rapture are inspired;

Soft breezes waft them o’er the tide,

In gladness, to their port desired:

O that mankind the song would raise,

Jehovah’s goodness to proclaim!

Assembled nations shout his praise,

Assembled elders bless his name!

[Our poet takes lines 21-31 of Psalm 107, and makes then into a ‘song’ - as instructed to do - ‘O that mankind the song would raise’.]

[next week, the Hour-glass]