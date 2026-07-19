The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

13. O God, with Goodness all thy Own

O God, with goodness all thy own,

In mercy cause thy face to shine;

So shall thy ways on earth be known,

Thy saving health and power divine:

O, let the gladdening nations sing,

And praise thy name with hallowed mirth,

For thou of righteousness art King,

And rulest all the subject earth.

O, let the people praise the Lord;

The people all thy praise express;

And earth her plenty shall afford,

And God, yea, our own God, shall bless;

Our God his blessing shall bestow;

His power, his goodness, shall appear;

And all the ends of earth shall know

And worship him with holy fear.

[Another of our poet’s many hymns, where he talks to his God with ‘hallowed mirth’ (joy) and ‘holy fear’ (reverence).]

[next week - Justice. An Ode.]