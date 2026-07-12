The Poems of John Quincy Adams
12. Hymn for the Twenty-Second of December
The Poems of John Quincy Adams
John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).
12. Hymn for the Twenty-Second of December
When o’er the billow-heaving deep,
The fathers of our race,
The precepts of their God to keep,
Sought here their resting-place—
That gracious God their path prepared,
Preserved from every harm,
And still for their protection bared
His everlasting arm.
His breath, inspiring every gale,
Impels them o’er the main;
His guardian angels spread the sail,
And tempests howl in vain.
For them old ocean’s rocks are smoothed
December’s face grows mild;
To vernal airs her blasts are soothed,
And all their rage beguiled.
When Famine rolls her haggard eyes,
His ever-bounteous hand
Abundance from the sea supplies,
And treasures from the sand.
Nor yet his tender mercies cease;
His overruling plan
Inclines to gentleness and peace
The heart of savage man.
And can our stony bosoms be
To all these wonders blind?
Nor swell with thankfulness to thee,
O Parent of mankind?
All-gracious God, inflame our zeal;
Dispense one blessing more;
Grant us thy boundless love to feel,
Thy goodness to adore.
[A poem to commemorate the pilgrims landing at Plymouth in 1620, and not accomplished by manifest destiny but by divine providence - inspiring and protecting their voyage past the rocks and gales to find a ‘resting-place’, and also across their stony bosoms and savage hearts to find ‘gentleness and peace’.]
[next week - O God, with goodness all thy own.]