The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

12. Hymn for the Twenty-Second of December

When o’er the billow-heaving deep,

The fathers of our race,

The precepts of their God to keep,

Sought here their resting-place—

That gracious God their path prepared,

Preserved from every harm,

And still for their protection bared

His everlasting arm.

His breath, inspiring every gale,

Impels them o’er the main;

His guardian angels spread the sail,

And tempests howl in vain.

For them old ocean’s rocks are smoothed

December’s face grows mild;

To vernal airs her blasts are soothed,

And all their rage beguiled.

When Famine rolls her haggard eyes,

His ever-bounteous hand

Abundance from the sea supplies,

And treasures from the sand.

Nor yet his tender mercies cease;

His overruling plan

Inclines to gentleness and peace

The heart of savage man.

And can our stony bosoms be

To all these wonders blind?

Nor swell with thankfulness to thee,

O Parent of mankind?

All-gracious God, inflame our zeal;

Dispense one blessing more;

Grant us thy boundless love to feel,

Thy goodness to adore.

[A poem to commemorate the pilgrims landing at Plymouth in 1620, and not accomplished by manifest destiny but by divine providence - inspiring and protecting their voyage past the rocks and gales to find a ‘resting-place’, and also across their stony bosoms and savage hearts to find ‘gentleness and peace’.]

[next week - O God, with goodness all thy own.]