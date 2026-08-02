The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

15. To Sally [Hemings]

The man in righteousness array’d,

A pure and blameless liver,

Needs not the keen Toledo blade,

Nor venom-freighted quiver.

What though he wind his toilsome way

O’er regions wild and weary—

Through Zara’s burning desert stray;

Or Asia’s jungles dreary:

What though he plough the billowy deep

By lunar light, or solar,

Meet the resistless Simoon’s sweep,

Or iceberg circumpolar.

In bog or quagmire deep and dank,

His foot shall never settle;

He mounts the summit of Mont Blanc,

Or Popocatapetl.

On Chimborazo’s breathless height,

He treads o’er burning lava;

Or snuffs the Bohau Upas blight,

The deathful plant of Java.

Through every peril he shall pass,

By Virtue’s shield protected;

And still by Truth’s unerring glass

His path shall be directed.

Else wherefore was it, Thursday last,

While strolling down the valley

Defenceless, musing as I pass’d

A canzonet to Sally;

A wolf, with mouth protruding snout,

Forth from the thicket bounded—

I clapped my hands and raised a shout

He heard — and fled — confounded.

Tangier nor Tunis never bred

An animal more crabbed;

Nor Fez, dry nurse of lions, fed

A monster half so rabid.

Nor Ararat so fierce a beast

Has seen, since days of Noah;

Nor strong, more eager for a feast,

The fell constrictor boa.

Oh! place me where the solar beam

Has scorch’d all verdure vernal;

Or on the polar verge extreme,

Block’d up with ice eternal—

Still shall my voice’s tender lays

Of love remain unbroken;

And still my charming Sally praise,

Sweet smiling and sweet spoken.

[I have changed the title of this poem of John Quincy Adams, from its original ‘To Sally’ to ‘To Sally (Hemings)’. To explain my reason, please follow our story that begins with a letter (of October 5th 1802) that our poet wrote to his younger brother, Thomas:

“My dear brother. The apt and excellent quotation from Horace’s epistles, in your letter of 26th ulto, made me turn over all the editions and translations of the old poet, that came within my reach, to find the context — When once a man takes up Horace, it is not easy to lay him down again — So in turning over the leaves, I stumbled by the strangest accident imaginable upon the fourth Ode of the second book — But what is yet more surprizing, and indeed almost incredible to myself, is, that upon opening the book again, the enclosed imitation, drop’d out from between the leaves — I send it you for your opinion with regard to its authenticity; and also of its merit as an imitation — It strikes me that if it be really genuine, Pain’s poetry is better than his prose — The great difficulty seems to be that the tender tale of Sally has not yet been long enough known to have made its way across the Atlantic, and back again — But indeed Pain being so much in the philosopher’s confidence may have been acquainted with the facts earlier than the American public in general — In short I cannot find my way out of the critical labyrinth, and leave it to your taste and ingenuity to discover the clue…”

John Quincy seems to tell us a wonderful story, that after seeing his brother quote from Horace in his last letter, our poet then recalls his fondness for the writings of Horace, especially his Odes, and how when he picked up his book of Horace, it somehow — strangely and accidentally — opened up to an ode of Horace — Book 2, Ode 4)!!! This ode is about Horace’s approval of his friend’s love for his maid!!! and tells of other examples like this, of the ancient Greeks — Achilles, Ajax and Agamemnon!!!

[The following translation of Horace’s Ode, Book 2, No. 4, is by A.S. Kline]

Phocian Xanthis, don’t be ashamed of love

for your serving-girl. Once before, Briseis

the Trojan slave with her snow-white skin stirred

angry Achilles:

and captive Tecmessa’s loveliness troubled

her master Ajax, the son of Telamon:

and Agamemnon, in his mid-triumph, burned

for a stolen girl,

while the barbarian armies, defeated

in Greek victory, and the loss of Hector,

handed Troy to the weary Thessalians,

an easier prey.

You don’t know your blond Phyllis hasn’t parents

who are wealthy, and might grace their son-in-law.

Surely she’s royally born, and grieves at her

cruel household gods.

Believe that the girl you love’s not one who comes

from the wicked masses, that one so faithful

so averse to gain, couldn’t be the child of

a shameful mother.

I’m unbiased in praising her arms and face,

and shapely ankles: reject all suspicion

of one whose swiftly vanishing life has known

its fortieth year.

Our poet continues the wonderful story that somehow — surprising and incredible — at this ode about a friend’s love for his maid, that a paper dropped out of his book, and upon this piece of paper was written an ode ‘To Sally’ that appears to have been written by a ‘Thomas Pain’ [hint: our poet’s pen-name] and done in imitation of another of Horace’s odes (Book 1, Ode 22), and that it is about ‘the tender tale of Sally’ — Sally Hemings, the slave servant of Thomas Jefferson!!! that he had brought with him to France.

[The following excerpt is from Volume 4, ‘To Shining Sea’, chapter 21]

A Note concerning the relationship of Thomas Jefferson and James Callender: On June 13th 1798, the day before President Adams had signed into law the Sedition Act, James Callender left Philadelphia and moved to Richmond, Virginia. Being broke, Jefferson loaned him $50 to help him get back on his feet and, Callender soon was able to secure a job, writing for the Richmond Examiner, whose editor was Meriwether Jones - Jefferson’s close friend. [Jefferson and Callender did exchange letters, but without signatures – to keep the correspondence secret.] Callender began writing essays that attacked Adams and supported Jefferson becoming the next president. In January 1800, these essays were collected and published as a pamphlet, ‘The Prospect Before Us’, and Jefferson wrote to Callender that they ‘cannot fail to produce the best effect’. On May 24th, Callender was indicted for publishing the pamphlet in violation of the Sedition Act, and on June 4th, he was found guilt and sentenced to a $200 fine and 9 months in jail. [The Sedition Act was set to expire on March 3rd 1801.] Callender was released on March 3rd – the last day of John Adams’s presidency. Jefferson would pardon Callender on March 16, 1801. But, when Callender asked Jefferson to appoint him as the Postmaster for Richmond, Jefferson refused. Callender then switched horses and became the editor of the Richmond Recorder – a ‘federalist’ newspaper! In September 1802, Callender would write in his paper about Jefferson that: “it is well known that the man, whom it delighteth the people to honor, keeps, and for many years past has kept, as his concubine, one of his own slaves. Her name is Sally…” Thus began the story of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings! After the death of Jefferson’s wife, Martha, in 1782, he was ‘inconsolable’. Since Jefferson’s wife and her slave, Sally Hemings, had the same father, it was said that their looks bore a very close resemblance. And here lies the supposition for Jefferson’s affection for Sally - she reminded him of his lost love, Martha. At this time, in 1802, Sally Hemings had a 4 year-old son and a 1 year-old daughter, and would later have 2 more sons. Sally’s four surviving children were granted their freedom upon coming of age (as agreed to by Jefferson) and Sally was given her freedom by Jefferson’s daughter, after his death.

And so, on discovering the clue, we see that this wonderful ode is about Thomas Jefferson and his love for Sally Hemings - his ‘sweet smiling and sweet spoken’ Sally.]

[next week - To E— B—]