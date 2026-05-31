The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

6. To the Sun-Dial

Under the window of the hall of the House of Representatives of the United States

Thou silent herald of Time’s silent flight!

Say, could’st thou speak, what warning voice were thine!

Shade, who canst only show how others shine!

Dark, sullen witness of resplendent light

In day’s broad glare, and when the moontide bright

Of laughing fortune sheds the ray divine,

Thy ready favors cheer us — but decline

The clouds of morning and the gloom of night.

Yet are thy counsels faithful, just, and wise;

They bid us seize the moments as they pass

Snatch the retrieveless sunbeam as it flies,

Nor lose one sand of life’s revolving glass—

Aspiring still, with energy sublime,

By virtuous deeds to give eternity to Time.

[The sun-dial may be silent, but it can ‘herald’ the passing of time, and the sun-dial may not shine but it can be a ‘witness’ to the light of day (and of the moon too). And it bids us to ‘snatch the retrieveless sunbeam’ - as our way ‘to give eternity to time’.]

[next week - Version of the 107th Psalm]