The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

8. The Hour-Glass

Alas! how swift the moments fly!

How flash the years along!

Scarce here, yet gone already by,

The burden of a song.

See childhood, youth, and manhood pass,

And age, with furrowed brow;

Time was— Time shall be— drain the glass—

But where in Time is now ?

Time is the measure but of change;

No present hour is found;

The past, the future, fill the range

Of Time’s unceasing round.

Where, then, is now? In realms above,

With God’s atoning Lamb

In regions of eternal love,

Where sits enthroned I AM.

Then, pilgrim, let thy joys and tears

On Time no longer lean;

But henceforth all thy hopes and fears

From earth’s affections wean:

To God let votive accents rise;

With truth, with virtue, live;

So all the bliss that Time denies

Eternity shall give.

[If time in the hour glass measures only change - the change from the past to the future - then where is ‘now’? Our poet says it’s in the realms above, in infinity.]

[next week - Sabbath Morning]