The Poems of John Quincy Adams
8. The Hour-Glass
The Poems of John Quincy Adams
John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).
8. The Hour-Glass
Alas! how swift the moments fly!
How flash the years along!
Scarce here, yet gone already by,
The burden of a song.
See childhood, youth, and manhood pass,
And age, with furrowed brow;
Time was— Time shall be— drain the glass—
But where in Time is now?
Time is the measure but of change;
No present hour is found;
The past, the future, fill the range
Of Time’s unceasing round.
Where, then, is now? In realms above,
With God’s atoning Lamb
In regions of eternal love,
Where sits enthroned I AM.
Then, pilgrim, let thy joys and tears
On Time no longer lean;
But henceforth all thy hopes and fears
From earth’s affections wean:
To God let votive accents rise;
With truth, with virtue, live;
So all the bliss that Time denies
Eternity shall give.
[If time in the hour glass measures only change - the change from the past to the future - then where is ‘now’? Our poet says it’s in the realms above, in infinity.]
[next week - Sabbath Morning]