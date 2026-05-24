The Poems of John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).

5. Retrospection

When life’s fair dream has passed away

To three score years and ten,

Before we turn again to clay

The lot of mortal men,

‘Tis wise a backward eye to cast

On life’s revolving scene,

With calmness to review the past

And ask what we have been.

The cradle and the mother’s breast

Have vanish’d from the mind,

Of joys the sweetest and the best,

Nor left a trace behind.

Maternal tenderness and care

Were lavished all in vain—

Of bliss, whatever was our share

No vestiges remain.

Far distant, like a beacon light

On ocean’s boundless waste,

A single spot appears in sight

Yet indistinctly traced.

Some mimic stage’s thrilling cry,

Some agony of fear,

Some painted wonder to the eye,

Some trumpet to the ear.

These are the first events of life

That fasten on the brain,

And through the world’s incessant strife

Indelible remain.

They form the link with ages past

From former worlds a gleam;

With murky vapors overcast,

The net-work of a dream.

[What should have been our fondest recollections - those of being a new-born babe, loved and cradled in our mother’s arms - are not remembered by us at all. But those youthful thrills, and fears, and wonders, become our first memories of life - what now seems like but a dream. But those memories can be our ‘link with ages past’.

Our poet’s dreaming of (in the future) looking back over seventy years of our life, may also be seen as dreaming of looking back over seventy years of the life of our nation - and whether our life would be seen as ‘like a beacon light on ocean’s boundless waste’.

John Quincy Adams would pass away in 1848, at the age of 81, but he did live long enough to see his beloved country turn 70 years of age.

[next week - To the Sun-dial]