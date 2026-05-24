The Poems of John Quincy Adams
5. Retrospection
The Poems of John Quincy Adams
John Quincy Adams [age 29] by John Singleton Copley (1796).
5. Retrospection
When life’s fair dream has passed away
To three score years and ten,
Before we turn again to clay
The lot of mortal men,
‘Tis wise a backward eye to cast
On life’s revolving scene,
With calmness to review the past
And ask what we have been.
The cradle and the mother’s breast
Have vanish’d from the mind,
Of joys the sweetest and the best,
Nor left a trace behind.
Maternal tenderness and care
Were lavished all in vain—
Of bliss, whatever was our share
No vestiges remain.
Far distant, like a beacon light
On ocean’s boundless waste,
A single spot appears in sight
Yet indistinctly traced.
Some mimic stage’s thrilling cry,
Some agony of fear,
Some painted wonder to the eye,
Some trumpet to the ear.
These are the first events of life
That fasten on the brain,
And through the world’s incessant strife
Indelible remain.
They form the link with ages past
From former worlds a gleam;
With murky vapors overcast,
The net-work of a dream.
[What should have been our fondest recollections - those of being a new-born babe, loved and cradled in our mother’s arms - are not remembered by us at all. But those youthful thrills, and fears, and wonders, become our first memories of life - what now seems like but a dream. But those memories can be our ‘link with ages past’.
Our poet’s dreaming of (in the future) looking back over seventy years of our life, may also be seen as dreaming of looking back over seventy years of the life of our nation - and whether our life would be seen as ‘like a beacon light on ocean’s boundless waste’.
John Quincy Adams would pass away in 1848, at the age of 81, but he did live long enough to see his beloved country turn 70 years of age.
[next week - To the Sun-dial]