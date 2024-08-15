I read two very curious stories, that at first I thought were totally separate, but that I later suspected were closely related.

First, I read a story about cyber attacks in Canada – ‘Trump returns to X, interviewed by Musk’ and that tells about how the interview with Mr. Trump was delayed:

“The online event, which was delayed 40 minutes after Musk cited a ‘DDOS attack’ on X's servers, lasted nearly two hours.”

But, no, it says we weren’t attacked, but apparently we were doing the attacking!!! And it then shows that Canada was part of this attack!!!

“Monitoring data indicates that the four botnet controllers launched at least 34 waves of DDoS attacks. The four command servers were primarily located in the UK, Germany and Canada. The attack period coincides with the delay in the interview start time, XLab said in its official WeChat account.”

Although the interview was delayed, it was able to continue nonetheless, and one very important quote came from Mr. Trump, when he was asked about his concern for ‘global warning’, he said that instead he’s more concerned about ‘nuclear warming’, [i.e. the danger of nuclear war].

Second, I read a bizarre story about some robberies near where I live, here in Canada - ‘Butter stolen from 2 stores in Guelph’, that someone robbed a store of $500 worth of butter!!! but then an hour later, someone robbed another store of $300 of butter!!!

And I was left scratching my head about why someone would rob two stores of butter? and then a little birdie chirped that maybe it was a diversion!

And so I pondered over that, until I deduced that, of course, it was a diversion! While all of Canada’s different security forces - from CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) to the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) to provincial and regional and municipal police forces were intensely investigating the nefarious butter heist, our Canadian cyber sleuths were able to attack ‘X’ undetected.

My feathered friend chirped that it all makes sense. And I thought that maybe some day they’ll make a movie about it - the Great Canadian Butter Robbery.

Have fun. unbutteredly.