This is a presentation that I gave for the Rising Tide Foundation, to show the historical and cultural importance, for Russia, of Donbass and Novorossiya - the region around the Sea of Azov, the home of the Rus people. The presentation is about an hour and a half and then there’s another hour of Q & A.

You may watch the video, and/or you may read the full transcript with images to this lecture.

The Chronicles of Novgorod

Today, I want to present a glimpse into the story of Ancient Russia – to find out who were the Rus people, who were the Varangians, what happened to the Khazarians, and what about the Mongols, what about the crusades, and about the start of the slave trade. I’ll be covering about 500 years or so of this history, so I hope you’ll be able to follow the story.

Because I thought that with a new, incoming administration in the United States government, maybe something could be done to end NATO’s crusade against Russia. And I thought that maybe it might help if we try to imagine the world from a Russian standpoint and to try to see it through their eyes.

And I thought, why don’t we go back to February of this past year, to an interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Tucker Carlson, where people were puzzled when Putin starting the interview by first giving a 20-minute overview of Russian history. And even Carlson said “I just don’t know how it’s relevant.” So let’s see if it really is relevant for us, in trying to understand Russia today.

Putin: “Let’s look where our relationship with Ukraine started from. Where does Ukraine come from? The Russian state started to exist as a centralized state in 862. This is considered to be the year of creation of the Russian state because this year the townspeople of Novgorod (a city in the North-West of the country) invited Rurik, a Varangian prince from Scandinavia to reign. In 1862, Russia celebrated the 1000th anniversary of its statehood, and in Novgorod there is a memorial dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of the country.” [transcription by the Kremlin]

It’s called the Millennium Monument of Russia, and we’ll talk about it later. But first, we might ask, who were the Varangians? and who was Rurik? I think that we might want to look at the story of Russia, a little it before Rurik came, and I found this very nice map – that I think may us help to visualize our story.

This is a map, that is a view from around the 9th century, of the eastern part of Europe, and it’s the area that we’re going to be looking at, of all the different Slavic tribes that are east of the Frankish Empire, and west of the Ural mountains, and it lists all the different tribes and clans found there.

In the north is the Varangian Sea (today’s Baltic Sea) and the Niva river (that’s also where St. Petersburg is today), and Lake Ladoga, and the Volkhov river, and Lake Ilmen, and the Lovat river, and along this trade route is the town of Novgorod.

And another trade route into that area is the West Dniva river, that with a small portage connects to the Volga river that flows into the Sea of Khvalis (today’s Caspian Sea). And with another short portage, the west Dniva river connects to the Dnieper river, that flows into the Russian Sea (today’s Black Sea).

So this is the area that I’m going to be talking about, and it was an important trade route between the peoples around the Black Sea, with the peoples around the Varangian Sea, and of course, that’s where we’ll find those Varangians, who were known as the Vikings, the Norsemen, the Normans – peoples that today are known as Norwegians, Swedes, and Danes, Jutlanders and Gotlanders, peoples that were from this Baltic Sea area of Scandinavia.

And why did they come to this area? And why was Rurik invited to come to Novgorod? Now for that, we’ll have to look back a few centuries, to learn more about the early story of the Rus.

The oldest histories of Russia are called the ‘Chronicles’ that were written starting in the 11th century, and the earliest chronicle, called ‘Tales of Bygone Years’ tells the story of Russia beginning around the year 852. And that’s around the time that Putin starts talking about when Rurik came to Novgorod.

But to find out the story of Russia before then, I found a very good book, called Ancient Russia, that was written by a man named George Vernadsky – and it turns out that he’s the son of the famous Russian scientist, Vladimir Vernadsky.

There’s a picture of George on the left, with his uncle, his mother, his sister, and his father, Vladimir.

There's a picture of George on the left, with his uncle, his mother, his sister, and his father, Vladimir.

George Vernadsky came to the United States in 1927, and he would translate some of his father’s scientific writings into English, and he’d also become a professor of Russian History at Yale University, and in his book called, Ancient Russia, the first volume of his History of Russia series, he writes about the area around the Azov Sea, and George says that,

“… the Rukhs-As clan, or Rukhs clan, was considered the most prominent clan among the north Caucasian Alans. Thus the Ros (Rus’, Ros’) whose name was to be in the course of time assumed by Norse newcomers, were originally an Irano-Slav tribe ... Since the As and the Rus had settlements both in the lower Don region and at the Kuban delta, it may be suggested that they must have had boats to sail across the Sea of Azov or along its shores … Under the protection of the Khazars, the Rus-As of the Azov area enjoyed peace and prosperity for about a century, except for having to help the master-nation to protect the Caucasian mountain passes against the Arabs.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 259]

So, the Rus were originally an Irano-Slavic tribe that were living around the Azov Sea. And George goes on to say that,

“In the seventh and eighth centuries the Antes and the Rus’ helped the Khazars to ward off Arab raids on the Caucasus. Under the auspices of the Khazars the Antian Slavs took active part in international commerce, and from Mas’udi and other Oriental authors we know that Antian-Slavic merchants had permanent quarters in the Khazarian capital Itil and presumably in other Khazar cities as well. Antian-Slavic troops constituted an important element in the Khazar army.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 20]

So, the original Rus people were part of the Khazar kingdom.

But, there is one interesting thing that Vernadsky mentions about the Khazars, and that is their conversion to Judaism, over Islam or Christianity.

But, there is one interesting thing that Vernadsky mentions about the Khazars, and that is their conversion to Judaism, over Islam or Christianity.

“Representatives of each of these three great religions tried to convert the kagan [king] to their respective faiths. Owing to considerations of a political nature the kagans proved reluctant to accept either Christianity or Islam, since conversion to Christianity would mean recognition of the supreme authority of the Byzantine emperor rather than merely that of the patriarch, while conversion to Islam would equally make the kagan a vassal of the caliph, at least nominally. On the other hand, Judaism was politically neutral and conversion to this faith would not involve political commitments to any of his neighbors. And so Judaism eventually became the religion of the kagan and his court [of Khazaria].” [Ancient Russia, pg. 291]

And there the Rus lived, along the Kuban river and along the shores of the Azov Sea area, and under the protection of, and in alliance with the Khazar Kingdom – until the coming of the Vikings!

Around the end of the 6th century, the Varangians began settling among the Slavic tribes at the mouth of the West Dvina river on the Baltic Sea. And with a short portage, they began to explore the Dnieper and Volga rivers.

The Varangians were looking for a route to the Black Sea and the lucrative trade there. They found no barriers to their conquests on the upper Volga river and on the Oka river, but the lower Volga river was controlled by the Bulgars and the Khazars. The Donets and Don rivers were controlled by the Magyars. The Slavic tribes along the Dnieper river must have been too well-organized for the Varangians to go further there too. So the Varangians decided to attack the Magyars. And with the defeat of the Magyars, the Varangians could now have use of the Don riverway for their way to the Sea of Azov.

The Varangians now had a trade route from the West Dvina river area on the Baltic Sea, to the upper Volga and Oka rivers, and on to the Don river area on the Azov Sea of the southern Varangians [the southern Rus].

Over time some of these Varangians remained and settled along the Azov Sea area, and merged with the Slavic Rus tribes living there, and these southern Varangians also came to be called Rus. Soon new bands of these Viking adventurers followed, travelling from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

But, it was said of these Varangian Rus that:

“the Rus go out to raid the Slavs in boats and they take the Slavs prisoner and sell them to the Khazars and the Bulgars. They have no cultivated lands, and obtain grain from the Slavs.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 285]

This trade in Slavs came to be called the slave trade, and slaves were forced into the buyer’s army. So, the Varangians were not exactly a civilizing people, but rather, an invading and occupying people.

Soon conflicts and altercations would spring up between the Khazars and the southern Rus. And with the death of Charlemagne in 814, that century of peace that the original Irano-slavic Rus had enjoyed, between the Byzantine empire, the Abbasid Caliphate and the Khazar Kingdom, would soon end.

And the Khazars would begin to see the Rus as a menace.

“The new united Rus [meaning the southern Varangians and Rus] must at first have recognized the authority of the Khazars but eventually, around 825, broke with them and founded their own kaganate. Around 833 the Khazars retaliated by building the fortress of Sarkel, the object of which was to cut off the Russians from the Don riverway.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 331]

And the Byzantine Empire, because of its possessions in Crimea, also saw the Rus as a menace.

“The Norse drive to the south affected the fortunes not only of the South Russian As, or Antes, but also of the Khazars, the Magyars, and the Byzantines, and as was always the case in years of trouble, Byzantine diplomacy was active in spreading intrigues among the Pontic peoples.” [i.e. the peoples around the Black Sea area] [Ancient Russia, pg. 262]

The Byzantine Emperor assisted the Khazars in building the fortress at Sarkel on the Don river – to prevent any new Varangian bands from coming out of the north to assist the Rus in the south.

The southern Rus were now separated from the northern Rus. And the southern Rus would send envoys to Constantinople for negotiations to try to solve the conflict, but the Byzantine Emperor refused and wouldn’t even allow the envoys to return home. Plus, this disruption of north-south trade also painfully affected the economic life of the northern Rus in the Novgorod area.

“New bands of Varangians who kept coming from Scandinavia and stopped in North Russia on their way to the Azov region, now — being prevented from going south — began to loot the native population of North Russia.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 335]

In 852 Varangians seized Novgorod.

“Some Danes sailed, in 852, across the Baltic Sea and seized a city in the land of the Slavs. This city should be identified as Novgorod. Receiving a large ransom, the Danes went home.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 335]

But it seems that the people of Novgorod at a certain point said enough of this ransoming. In the Chronicles, it says that:

“And they [the Novgorodians] chased the Varangians away and did not give them tribute, and set out to govern themselves.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 335]

Here is our first reference to the ‘republicanism’ of Novgorod, and the right to govern themselves. And Novgorod has a very interesting history in asserting its right to elect or appoint its own prince. And it was these republicans of Novgorod who invited Rurik to come and be their prince.

“While the Danes were repulsed, the situation in the Novgorod area did not improve so long as the road south was not cleared. Therefore the crisis continued and there was no justice in the administration, and clan rose against clan, and a civil war started.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 335]

And so, to end this continuing conflict, Novgorod saw that it had to do something.

“The leader of the Rus [Varangians] who accepted the invitation to come to rule over the Ilmen tribes, was called Riurik.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 337]

As Putin said in the interview, “the townspeople of Novgorod invited Rurik, a Varangian prince from Scandinavia to reign”. OK, but a Varangian prince coming to protect Novgorod from the Varangians must have been someone very special and very different from the other Varangians. Perhaps it was the connection of Rurik’s father with Charlemagne!

“His father, of the clan of Skioldung, had been ousted from Jutland and had pledged allegiance to Charlemagne, from whom around 782 he received Friesland as his fief.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 337]

So, Rurik’s father broke from the other Vikings and allied himself with Charlemagne, and in return was given Friesland, the northern part of the Netherlands, to rule!!! However, after the death of Louis, Charlemagne’s son, Friesland was given to Louis’s son, Lothaire, as part of his portion of the empire, and so Rurik lost his fiefdom. Rurik was no longer a ruling prince, and it seems that he went back to his Viking roots.

“During the next few years Rurik led the life of an adventurer, taking part in several raids both on the continent and on England. In the annals of those years, he became known as the ‘gall of Christendom’. In the next years he turned his attention to the mouth of the Rhine and to Friesland. Lothaire [Charlemagne’s grandson] was compelled to compromise, and returned Friesland to Rurik on condition that he would defend the shores of the empire from the attacks of other Vikings. Since Rurik was now prevented from looting the shores of the North Sea, he must have thenceforth shifted his attention to the Baltic … Riurik’s interest in the Baltic area must have received a new impetus when he was forced by Lothaire to give up Friesland once more, and was granted in its place another fief in Jutland. Becoming master of southern Jutland, Riurik acquired direct access to the Baltic Sea, and was thus in an even better position than before to take active part in Baltic affairs.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 338]

Until he was invited to come to Novgorod.

“And there he stayed as the prince and assigned other cities to his barons, instructing them to build castles … Busy with the organization of his new realm, Riurik was not apparently thinking of any campaign to the south.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 340]

Soon afterwards, two of Rurik’s barons, Askold and Dir, hoping that they might find some way to go further south, explored down the Dnieper river to Kiev.

“And he [Riurik] had two men [Askold and Dir], not of his own kin, but barons [boyars], and they asked his permission to go to Constantinople with their kin, and they went, accordingly, down the Dnieper River ... and saw a town on the hill and asked: ‘whose town is it?’ And they [the town people] said: ‘there were three brothers, Kiy, Shchok, and Khoriv who founded this city and perished, and we now live in it and pay tribute to the Khazars’. Askold and Dir stayed in the town and assembled many Varangians and began ruling over the Polianian land.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 341]

So two of Rurik’s barons who were on their way to Constantinople, came to be the rulers over Kiev. And now we’ve come to the story of how the Khazars founded Kiev!

“According to the legend, there were once upon a time three brothers, Kiy, Shchok, and Khoriv, and their sister, Lybed. Each of the brothers settled on a near-by hill, and this was the beginning of the city, which was named Kiev from the name of the elder brother, Kiy … By the middle of the ninth century Ukraine … was controlled by the Khazars and the Magyars [who were vassals of the Khazars].” [Ancient Russia, pg. 332 – 333] “The story is legendary but must have preserved some sound historical features as well. As to the Khazar tribute, we have already seen that the tribute may have been collected for the Khazars by the Magyar Olom. It was probably in the name of Olom that Askold and Dir ruled in Kiev.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 341-2]

So it seems that Askold and Dir while ruling Kiev, paid tribute to the Khazars, through the Magyars, and in turn, they lost their connection with Rurik in Novgorod.

But soon, Askold and Dir would go to Constantinople, as they had told Rurik, but not to visit or for trade, but they undertook a naval assault (of 200 boats) against Constantinople, and it was done with assistance from the southern Rus. Perhaps some of the southern Rus thought that this would force the Byzantines to open up their markets for their trade. And the Rus were still resentful at the Emperor for the time when he seized their envoys. But … what is intriguing is the timing of this attack on Constantinople, which otherwise, would have been a suicidal attack against the Byzantine Empire.

“The campaign of 860 seems to have been carefully prepared and well timed. The empire was at the time in the midst of a hard war against the Arabs.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 343]

The Byzantine army was away in northern Anatolia preparing for an invasion against the Abbasid Caliphate, and the Byzantine navy was away preparing to deal with the Abbasid navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. But upon hearing news of the attack, the Emperor rushed his army back to Constantinople to rout the Rus, who suffered heavy losses, and who retreated back to the Azov Sea.

“After the retreat of the Russian fleet from Constantinople, the Byzantine authorities must have immediately considered measures which could prevent any future onslaught. One of the methods of Byzantine diplomacy in dealing with the ‘Northern Barbarians’ was to sponsor their conversion to Christianity … It was only natural that following the Russian raid of 860 the Byzantine authorities — both secular and church — should recur to the idea of mitigating the fierce spirit of the Rus by preaching Christianity to them.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 345]

The Patriarch of Constantinople appointed his student, Constantine (who later changed his name to Cyril) to lead the mission, along with his brother Michael (who later changed his name to Methodius). And I hope that everyone has heard of these two brothers, Cyril and Methodius. They went first to Khazaria, where the kagan reaffirmed his friendship and alliance with the Emperor. Constantine and Michael returned to Crimea and began converting the southern Rus to Christianity. So this is important, that the first of the Russians to become Christians were the southern Rus.

The Emperor next sent Constantine and Michael to the court of the Prince of Moravia to organize a Slavic Church for the tribes living there, including translating the Bible into the Slavic language. And that’s an important part of the story of Cyril and Methodius – the beginning of a written Slavic language, because the cultural basis of a state is the use of a common language. But because of this mission, tensions increased between the church at Rome and the church at Constantinople, over control of this new Slavic church.

I just want to note that at this time, there were FIVE Patriarchs that jointly presided over the Christian churches – the Patriarchs of Rome, Constantinople, Antioch, Jerusalem, and Alexandria, with the Patriarch of Rome considered to be ‘primus inter pares’ – that means, first among equals. But years later after the crusades, there was to be ONE pope that was to be superior and above the other patriarchs. Some think that the crusades were really a war of Rome against Constantinople.

Anyway, getting back to our story, before Rurik died, he had begun to build a network of forts among the northern tribes to consolidate his authority. But there was no real unity among the Rus – the northern Rus around Novgorod, the Kievan Rus along the Dnieper river, and the southern Rus around the Azov Sea.

So that’s the story of Rurik, and now, let’s continue with what President Putin said next.

Putin: “In 882, Rurik's successor Prince Oleg, who was, actually, playing the role of regent at Rurik's young son because Rurik had died by that time, came to Kiev. He ousted two brothers who, apparently, had once been members of Rurik's squad. So, Russia began to develop with two centers of power, Kiev and Novgorod.” [transcription by the Kremlin]

In the Russian chronicles, Oleg is known as Veshchi, meaning the Far-Sighted or the Wise. And the Russian poet, Alexander Pushkin, wrote a poem – ‘Song of Wise Oleg’, about an old tale of Oleg and his favorite horse, and how a prophet had foretold how he would die.

And Oleg, upon becoming the recognized ruler continued Rurik’s policy among the northern Rus, and then he moved to extend his authority southward.

“Oleg advanced cautiously, trying to secure his control over the most important points along the Dnieper riverway, in each of which he left some of his soldiers as garrison … He then came to the hills of Kiev.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 368]

And remember that Kiev was ruled by Askold and Dir, but under the authority of Olom, the Magyar prince, who in turn ruled under the authority of the Khazars.

“When Oleg later seized Kiev and he said to Askold and Dir: ‘you are not princes, nor of princely clan,’ his words may be interpreted in the sense that Askold and Dir were not considered independent rulers, but rather someone else’s lieutenants. If so, whose? After they were killed by Oleg’s order, their bodies were carried to Olom’s palace on the Ugrian Hill. Why? Apparently because they ruled in Olom’s name from his palace, which served as the governor’s mansion.” [Ancient Russia, pg. 342]

Oleg became the prince of Kiev and he stopped any tributes paid from Kiev to the Magyars and Khazars. Oleg now controlled the riverways between Novgorod and Kiev, but the lands further south along the Dnieper river were barred by the Magyars.

And that’s where Vernadsky’s book, Ancient Russia ends. And so, to continue the story, we have to read Vernadsky’s next book, ‘Kievan Russia’, that’s the 2nd volume of his History of Russian series.

At this time, the Byzantine Emperor ‘hired’ the Magyars, who lived on the lower Dnieper river, to attack the Bulgars, who lived on the lower Danube river, because the Bulgars threatened the safety of Byzantine possessions in the Balkan area. The Bulgars sought help from the Patzinaks, a Turkic tribe, who lived north of the Caspian Sea, and together they completely defeated the Magyars, who had to migrate westward.

But for Oleg, the most important result was that the Dnieper riverway from Kiev down to the Black Sea was now open to him, without the Magyars there. And Kiev became the center of Russian trade, between the northern Rus at Novgorod and the southern Rus on the Black Sea.

According to the Chronicles, by the year 907, Oleg was now able to launch an invasion of Constantinople with 2,000 boats that plundered the outskirts of the city. The Greeks sued for peace and concluded a treaty with Oleg that was favorable for the Rus, with the main items being traded – silk fabrics, spices, wines and fruits, in exchange for furs, wax, honey … and slaves.

“Oleg’s success in opening the Black Sea to Russian trade cleared the path for a lively commercial intercourse between the Russians and the Greeks, and on the profits from this trade, the prosperity of the Kievan realm was founded.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 28]

After Oleg died, he was succeeded by Rurik’s son, Igor. After Igor’s death, his wife Olga ruled as regent until their son, Sviatoslav was older and he became prince of Kiev, but he was very different than Oleg the wise.

Now, at this point in the interview, Putin skips over Sviatoslav, and he moves on to Vladimir, and I can understand why, but I want to take a few minutes to talk about Sviatoslav, because this is the part of the story that’s about the Khazars.

And in his book, Kievan Russia, Vernadsky describes the brief ten-year period of Sviatoslav’s reign.

“The spadework of building up the inner strength of the Kievan realm which characterized Olga's rule was now over and all the dormant energy of the Russian warriors, their will for imperial expansion, was released as if the gates of a mighty dam had been thrown open all at once.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 42] “Sviatoslav’s first objective was to unite the forces of Kievan Russia with those of Tmutorokan Russia [the southern Rus] in order to extend his control over the Azov region and eventually open the road to the Caspian Sea. For this it was necessary to defeat the Khazars.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 43]

To start his conquests, Sviatoslav would pick a dispute between the southern Tmutorokan ‘Rus’ who lived around the Kuban river, and the Khazars – a fight over control of certain towns in Crimea.

“In 962 the Khazars attempted to subdue the Crimean Goths … Unable to repel the Khazars by their own forces the Goths sent messengers to their ‘adherents’ [their neighbors, the Tmutorokan Rus] asking the latter to come to a conference to discuss the situation. At that conference it was unanimously decided to seek the protection of ‘the ruler north of the Danube who possessed a strong army and was proud of his military forces and from whose people they did not differ in customs and manner’.” [i.e. Sviatoslav] [Kievan Russia, pg. 43]

A treaty was made between the Crimean ‘Goths’ and the Crimean ‘Rus’ that recognized Sviatoslav as their sovereign, to defend them from the Khazars. The next year, Sviatoslav attacked the Khazars.

“His main blow was directed at Sarkel, the Khazar fortress on the lower Don river … The immediate Khazar danger for the Crimea and the Azov region was now eliminated but the grand prince of Kiev was not satisfied; his intention was to conquer the Khazar Empire altogether.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 44]

Sviatoslav now directed his army north on the Volga river, and attacked and plundered Bulgar, the capital of the Volga Bulgars, who were vassals of the Khazars. However, before Sviatoslav could start his preparations for a final attack on the Khazars at the capital at Itil, at the mouth of the Volga river, his attention was directed westward toward the Balkans, and the conflict between the Constantinople and the Bulgarian khanate.

“Applying its usual method of setting one ‘barbarian’ nation against another, Byzantine diplomacy now decided to approach Sviatoslav with a request for assistance against the Bulgarians.” [Kievan Russia, pg.44]

Leaving Khazaria behind, Sviatoslav turned and invaded the Bulgar Khanate, leading his army of no less than forty thousand, with a Greek force of sixteen thousand, that then overran northern Bulgaria. The Bulgarian kagan turned for assistance to the Patzinaks.

“It seems probable that by this time, new hordes of Patzinaks were let across the Don by the Khazars to invade Russia. Instead of attacking Sviatoslav, the Patzinaks made straight for Kiev and besieged it.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 45]

Leaving a strong garrison in Bulgaria, Sviatoslav led his main army back to Kiev and easily defeated the Patzinaks. And now he turned his attention to his unfinished task of destroying the Khazar Empire. Sviatoslav now returned to the plundered town of Bulgar, on the Volga:

“It served as the starting point for the expedition of 968, when the Russians descended the Volga in boats from Bulgar down to Itil, looted that city, and proceeded to Samandar. This was the end of the great Khazar Empire.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 46]

Sviatoslav now returned to Bulgaria, where he wished to make the center of his realm. But in the meantime, the Byzantines had settled their differences with the Bulgarians, and Sviatoslav, who had attacked the Bulgars because of a request from the Byzantines, now faced their combined forces attacking him! He was defeated and was forced to conclude a treaty with the Byzantines.

“He abandoned his claims to both Bulgaria and the Crimea and promised not to wage wars against the Greeks.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 47]

Although Sviatoslav had defeated the Khazars, he lost his possessions around the Azov Sea. The next spring, when Sviatoslav set out to return to Kiev, he was ambushed by the Patzinaks and was killed in the skirmish. His general, Svengeld, led the remnants of his army back to Kiev.

So that was the story of Sviatoslav. And now we can return to the next part of Putin’s interview.

Putin: “The next, very significant date in the history of Russia, was 988. This was the Baptism of Russia, when Prince Vladimir, the great-grandson of Rurik, baptized Russia and adopted Orthodoxy, or Eastern Christianity. From this time the centralized Russian state began to strengthen. Why? Because of a single territory, integrated economic ties, one and the same language and, after the Baptism of Russia, the same faith and rule of the Prince. The centralized Russian state began to take shape.” [transcription by the Kremlin]

When Sviatoslav died, he left his three sons as lieutenants over his realm - laropolk in Kiev, Oleg in the land of the Drevlianians, and Vladimir in Novgorod. Co-ruling with Iaropolk in Kiev was the army general, Svengeld, who used intrigue to provoke a clash between Iaropolk and Oleg, in which Oleg perished. At the news of Oleg’s death, Vladimir saw this as a warning and fled to Scandinavia, and Iaropolk became sole ruler of northern Rus. But Vladimir returned with a Varangian army and defeated Iaropolk and Vladimir was now the ruler of Kievan Russia. And Vernadsky says this about the early life of Vladimir:

“He was strongly opposed to Christianity at home. He set up idols of pagan deities on the hill outside his palace in Kiev … Human sacrifices characterized the pagan cult in Vladimir’s time; it was a period of grim pagan reaction.” [Kievan Russia, pg.58] “Vladimir’s methods of achieving power suggest him as a cruel and unscrupulous politician, although a very shrewd one … Vladimir never tried to recover his father’s Balkan possessions, but seems to have intended from the very beginning of his reign to re-establish contact between Kiev and Azov region.” [Kievan Russia, pg.59]

And Vernadsky tells of the story of the beginnings of a change in Vladimir.

“From his intercourse with his neighbors he must have understood before long the necessity of accepting one of the great faiths in order to end Russia’s religious isolation.” [Kievan Russia, pg.61] “Vladimir convoked his retainers and the city elders to discuss the situation and it was decided to investigate all the religions with which the Russians were acquainted — Islam, Judaism, Greek Christianity, and Latin Christianity — in order to arrive at a conclusion.” [Kievan Russia, pg.62]

It’s a similar story to the Khazars conversion to Judaism. And according to the Chronicles:

“He sent his envoys throughout the world to assess first-hand the major religions of the time: Islam, Latin Christianity, Judaism, and Byzantine Christianity. They were most impressed with their visit to Constantinople.”

But Vernadsky adds that there was another benefit of Byzantine Christianity – an alliance with the Byzantine Empire.

“It so happened at this juncture that the turn of events in the Byzantine Empire made a rapprochement between Russia and Byzantium imperative for the young Byzantine emperor, Basil II ... for Bulgaria rapidly acquired strength, asserting its independence from Byzantium … Simultaneously, the new emperor had to fight for his throne and his life against powerful rivals.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 62] “Basil's envoys arrived in Kiev … The purpose of their mission was to ask Vladimir to send a detachment of Varangians to Constantinople to support Basil's small army. For this help Basil was prepared to pay a high price. The envoys were authorized to promise Vladimir the hand of the Byzantine princess Anna, Basil's sister. Vladimir, on his part, had of course to agree to be baptized.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 63]

Vladimir accepted and was baptized, and he sent a 6000-man division to Constantinople, that helped Basil defeat the Bulgarians.

“Vladimir returned to Kiev bringing with him not only his bride but also a number of Crimean priests as well as relics of saints, sacred vessels, and icons. He was now ready to start Christianizing Russia in earnest.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 65] “Following his return to Kiev, Vladimir ordered the statues of pagan deities to be thrown down and destroyed … The whole population of Kiev was instructed to betake itself to the river to be baptized, rich and poor alike … Vladimir lost no time in starting Kiev’s first magnificent cathedral of stone.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 66] “Vladimir’s motives in his conversion may have been predominantly political. Once baptized, however, he accepted the new faith with all possible sense of responsibility.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 71]

The other interesting thing about Vladimir, is not only that he accepted Christianity, but that he accepted the Slavic church, a church in the language of the people.

“Vladimir’s foreign policy in this period was not aggressive … he lived in peace with the neighboring princes … and there was unity and friendship among them … In order to protect the country from the nomads Vladimir built several lines of forts along the northern banks of the steppe rivers. In this he set a model for generations of Russian rulers to come.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 73]

But Vernadsky says that

“the aftermath of Vladimir’s death was a bloody feud between his sons.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 74]

One of Vladimir’s sons, Sviatopolk (who, in the Chronicles, is called ‘Sviatopolk the Accursed’) killed three of his brothers (Boris, Gleb and Sviatoslav) and he seized the throne in Kiev. The only brother who opposed Sviatoslav was Yaroslav of Novgorod.

For the story of Yaroslav, we can read the ‘Chronicle of Novgorod’ which is missing the earlier years and so it begins in the year 1016:

“… Yaroslav’s sister, Peredslava, sent word to him from Kiev, saying: ‘Thy father is dead, and thy brethren slain’. And having heard this, Yaroslav the next day gathered a number of the men of Novgorod, and held a Veche [assembly] in the open air, and said to them … ‘Brethren! my father Volodimir is dead, and Svyatopolk is Knyaz [Prince] in Kiev; I want to go against him; come with me and help me’. And the men of Novgorod said to him: ‘Yes, Knyaz, we will follow thee’. And he gathered 4,000 soldiers: there were a thousand Varangians, and 3,000 of the men of Novgorod; and he went against him … And there was a terrible fight, and before dawn they conquered Svyatopolk, and Svyatopolk fled to the Pecheneg people. And Yaroslav went to Kiev, and took his seat on the throne of his father Volodimir.”

And Yaroslav made Kiev the artistic and intellectual center of Russia – building a cathedral to St. Sophia, and the Golden Gate citadel. According to the Chronicles:

“laroslav applied himself to books and read them continually day and night. He assembled many scribes to translate from the Greek into Slavic. He caused many books to be written and collected … and deposited them in the Church of St. Sophia.” [Kievan Russia, pg. 80]

The interesting thing here about Yaroslav is that translations were made into Slavic, meaning that the Slavic language was accepted as a part of the state, and it shows that Yaroslav considered himself, and his state, as Slavic Rus – not Varangian Rus.

Also Yaroslav’s daughter, Anna, married Henry I of France, and became Queen of France. So instead of people reading these made-up wacko books (written by British intelligence) about France’s Merovingian bloodlines that they claim trace back to Jesus and Mary Magdalen (none of which is true) perhaps France should instead study its actual royal bloodline going back to Anna and Russia, and to the descendants of Rurik!

Yaroslav died in the same year as the rupture between the Eastern and Western Churches, and that would lead into the age of the crusades that would dominate Europe. After Yaroslav died in 1054 [about 200 years after Rurik came to Novgorod] it was followed by about a hundred years of attacks from invading, Turkic nomadic tribes, along with years of continuing internecine Russian conflicts, until Kiev was sacked in 1169, and the Kievan state began to break up. But this was also the time of the beginning of the Novgorod Republic, that would again assert its right to appoint their own prince – the consent of the governed.

And now let’s listen again to President Putin and what he has to say about what comes next, after Yaroslav, the coming of the Mongols.

Putin: “Back in the Middle Ages, Prince Yaroslav the Wise introduced the order of succession to the throne, but after he passed away, it became complicated for various reasons. The throne was passed not directly from father to eldest son, but from the prince who had passed away to his brother, then to his sons in different lines. All this led to the fragmentation of Rus as a single state. There was nothing special about it, the same was happening then in Europe. But the fragmented Russian state became an easy prey to the empire created earlier by Genghis Khan. His successors, namely, Batu Khan, came to Rus, plundered and ruined nearly all the cities. The southern part, including Kiev, by the way, and some other cities, simply lost independence, while northern cities preserved some of their sovereignty. They had to pay tribute to the Horde, but they managed to preserve some part of their sovereignty. And then a unified Russian state began to take shape with its centre in Moscow.”

I hope you’ve been able to follow the story so far, because I think this last part is most important for what’s happening today. And at this point, we now have to read Vernadsky’s next book, ‘The Mongols and Russia’, the 3rd volume of his History of Russia series, to see how Novgorod keeps its sovereignty while nearly all the other cities of Russia were plundered and ruined by the Mongol invasion of Russia.

And Vernadsky tells us about this Mongol invasion, that:

“The campaign was as carefully prepared as any of Chingis-Khan’s classic drives. It was decided that the Bulgars and other peoples on the eastern fringe of Russia, along the course of the Volga river, as well as … other tribes of the lower Volga and the lower Don area, must be defeated first to safeguard communication and the rear of the Mongol armies operating in Russia … Since [the Mongol general] Subudey contemplated carrying the campaign far to the west … he had to secure his northern flank for future operations.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 49-50]

In the winter of 1237-38, Batu Khan crossed the upper Volga, attacked Riazan, Moscow, and Vladimir, defeated the Russian army, and then moved westward before stopping right before Novgorod, because of the weather – they feared snows and floods. Novgorod was spared because of weather.

“After careful consideration, the Mongol leaders decided to turn back, being afraid of the approach of spring and the thaw that would make the roads impassable.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 51] “By 1240, Batu’s armies, refreshed and reorganized, were ready to resume their drive to the west. In the summer of that year, the Mongols took and destroyed the cities of Pereiaslav and Chernigov [and] sent emissaries to Kiev to demand its submission. Kiev was at that time ruled by a governor appointed by Prince Daniel of Galicia … the Kievan authorities ordered the envoys killed. This sealed the doom of the city.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 52]

[Galicia was a small Russian principality near the Polish border, and we will see more about Daniel of Galicia a little later on]

The Mongols then stormed Kiev, killed any survivors, and destroyed the city. But now it gets worse. Not only did the European leaders and the Church at Rome reject the request of cooperation with the Abbasid Caliphate against the Mongols who were besieging Baghdad, but they decided that this was the most appropriate moment, not to aid Russia against the Mongols, but for an attack against Russia.

“Both the Swedes and the Teutonic Knights were engaged at that time in proselytizing the heathen natives … with sword as well as cross. Both regarded the Greek Orthodox as being as much in need of ‘salvation’ as the pagans. Both seem to have counted on the weakness at that period of the northern cities, Novgorod and Pskov.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 55]

In 1240, about the time that the Mongols were besieging Chernigov, the Swedes appeared at the mouth of the Neva River – not to challenge the Mongols, but to threaten Novgorod!!! But …

“Novgorod’s young Prince Alexander led his small but determined army and administered a severe blow to the Swedes … After this victory, Prince Alexander became known as Nevsky (of the Neva).” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 55]

Alexander Nevsky was a 6th generation descendant of Yaroslav the Wise, and he was appointed a prince of the Novgorod Republic. Meanwhile the Mongols were defeating the Poles and Hungarians. But again, in 1242, after having taken Pskov, the Teutonic knights marched against Novgorod, but …

“Prince Alexander met and crushed them on the frozen surface of Lake Peipus in the famous ‘battle on the ice’.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 57]

The West was unexpectedly saved from the Mongols when that spring of 1242, Batu received the news that Ugedey, the Great Khan, had died in Mongolia, and Batu ordered the withdrawal of his whole army from Hungary to southern Russia, to his new capital at Sarai, on the lower Volga river.

In 1247, the young 26-year-old Alexander undertook a 6-month journey to Karakorum, the capital of the Mongols, to pledge his loyalty to the new Khan, and Alexander was appointed the prince of Kiev. [I want to note that Alexander’s visit to the Great Khan was 25 years before Marco Polo’s visit.]

And Vernadsky gives the reason why Alexander accepted rule under the Mongols.

[from Sergey Eisenstein’s classic movie, ‘Alexander Nevsky’ (1938).]

“Alexander did not trust the west … The Teutonic Knights and the Swedes whom Alexander had to face in his youth were at that time Russia’s implacable enemies, permeated as they were with the crusading spirit and interest in colonial expansion with all its implications … Alexander knew that if he ever got help from the West it would be on the West’s own terms. Obtaining the protection of the Teutonic Knights would entail accepting their suzerainty. Moreover, even with the help Alexander could not hope to defend Vladimir from the Mongol troops. North Russia would be split between the Teutonic Knights and the Mongols, Novgorod going to the former and Vladimir to the latter. Alexander preferred to remain loyal to the Mongols rather than divide the country.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 148 – 149]

And I think that it’s really important that we understand this point, that Alexander saw his primary mission as keeping what was left of the Russian state together. And perhaps we can see that same motive in Russia today. It’s not about land or resources, but about not allowing the state to be divvied up by the west.

And now I’d like to go back to Daniel of Galicia, that we earlier talked about, when the Mongols were invading northern Russia –

“Kiev was at that time ruled by a governor appointed by Prince Daniel of Galicia … the Kievan authorities ordered the envoys killed. This sealed the doom of the city.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 52]

Although Daniel would then pledge vassal allegiance to the Mongols, it was only a tactical move, as he sought help from Europe and from Rome.

“Daniel agreed to prevail on the clergy and the people of Galicia and Volynia to recognize the pope as the head of their church. The pope, in his turn, promised Daniel the royal crown and the military assistance of the Roman Catholic nations … However, the pope’s efforts to rally the Catholic powers for a crusade against the Mongols in Daniel’s aid came to nothing.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg. 147]

Daniel did try to defy the Mongols, by ousting some of their troops, but then the Mongol general came and ordered the Russian princes to destroy all the fortifications of their cities. With no help coming from the West, Daniel fled to Poland, where he died a few years later, disillusioned and unhappy.

Galicia would become a part of Poland and later a part of Lithuania, and after WW2, it was taken from Poland and Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union and was made a part of Ukrainian SSR. And it’s a real contortionist view of history to assert that this Galicia was the beginning of Ukraine.

But … in 2011, Ukraine honored Daniel as the first king of Ukraine??? It just seems weird. Somehow it seems like the land area is actually being honored, and not Daniel or the people. Because Daniel is seen as part of Russia’s history too, he’s on the Novgorod Millennium monument.

And Vernadsky sees it this way, that:

“In order to understand better the motives of Alexander’s policy it seems proper to compare them with those of Daniel … In character and personality Daniel was light-hearted and addicted to the habits and notions of western chivalry, while Alexander was more serious in purpose and had a deeper sense of responsibility toward his country and his people.” [The Mongols and Russia, pg.148-149]

And even today, you can see this tendency, like Daniel of Galicia, to trust the West.

Meanwhile, upon Alexander Nevsky’s death, his youngest son, Daniel, became prince of the new principality of Moscow. (we see two different Daniels, Daniel of Galicia and Daniel of Moscow). I should just add, that when Alexander Nevsky died in 1263, his son Daniel was only 2 years old, Marco Polo was only 9 years old, and Dante wouldn’t be born for another year and a half.

Then 200 years later, after the Battle of Ugra in 1480, by the Prince of Moscow, Ivan the Great, against the Mongols, Moscow finally would stop paying tribute to the Mongols. And then, the Novgorod Republic would pledge its allegiance to Moscow. And as Putin said, ‘a unified Russian state began to take shape with its centre in Moscow.’

And we can wonder, what if Novgorod hadn’t invited Rurik to rule [by the consent of the governed], would Russia exist today? Or what if Novgorod hadn’t invited Alexander Nevsky to rule [by the consent of the governed], would Russia exist today either? Or what if Novgorod hadn’t pledged allegiance to Moscow [by the consent of the governed], what would Russia be like today?

And in looking back over the ancient history of Russia, it’s interesting to see the dichotomy of the Rus – that you can have, on the one hand, these wild Vikings that see conquest, loot, and plunder as their source of wealth [like the oligarchs of today], but then, on the other hand, you can have rulers like Rurik and Oleg, that see that real wealth has to be produced, and that production needs to be both encouraged and also protected.

As Putin mentioned at the beginning of the interview, in 1862, a monument was built in Novgorod to commemorate 1000 years since the invitation to Rurik by Novgorod to come and rule. It’s called the Millennium of Russia monument, and there’s a lot of history on it, a lot of figures on the middle level and on the lower level too.

[Fleeing of the Nazis from Novgorod, by Kupriyanov, Krylov, and Sokolov, (1945).]

And it was almost completely destroyed during WW2, when the Nazis occupied Novgorod in 1941, and were ripping the monument apart, to ship back to Berlin. Perhaps they despised the significance of this monument. But the Red Army retook the city in 1944, and they were able to reassemble and restore the monument. And perhaps the Russians retook Novgorod because they needed to save that monument – to save the idea of the consent of the governed.

And I think that I should add one last note, about this area around the Azov Sea, the home of the original Rus people. After Sviatoslav, it was no longer a part of Kievan Russia, and later it was conquered by the Mongols, and then it came under the control of the Ottoman Empire.

And the slave trade that was run out of the Crimean ports, first by the Varangians, then the Byzantines, and after the fall of Constantinople by Venice and Genoa, and also by the Mongols and by the Ottomans, continued until 1783 … because of the war between the Russian Empire under Catherine the Great and the Ottoman Empire, when the losing Ottomans were forced to release all of the Crimean slaves, and agreed that there were to be no more raids against the Slavs for slaves.

And then this home of the original Rus, around the Azov Sea, again became a part of Russia.

And now recently, when the five subjects of Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Lugansk voted to leave Ukraine and to become part of the Russian Federation, Russia had to accept their request, because of their belief in this idea of the consent of the governed.

And most importantly as we saw, this is that same area around the Azov Sea of the original Rus people, and the beginnings of our story of ancient Russia.

And if NATO would agree to accept these five subjects as part of Russia, I think that the new incoming administration of the United States government might be able to start talks about ending the war.

So, with the help of Professor Vernadsky, I hope I was able to explain the first three and a half minutes of President Putin’s speech, and you might want to watch the rest of that two hour interview to learn a bit more. But I think I’ll end here, and turn it back to Matt, if there’s any questions or comments.

So, thank you and Spasiba.