St. Crispin

Today, in the Christian calendar, is known as the feasts of the two brothers - saints Crispin and Crispian, a day that was made famous by the rousing speech of Henry V before the battle of Agincourt.

Here is a short excerpt from that speech that is found in Christopher Marlowe’s play ‘Henry V’, that was published under Marlowe’s pen-name of ‘William Shakespeare’.

“… This story shall the good man teach his son,

And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be rememberèd—

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he today that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England now abed

Shall think themselves accursed they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.”

I mentioned that speech during my presentation at the Rising Tide Foundation, ‘In Defence of King Arthur’, and how Marlowe placed his great admiration of Arthur into his portrayal of Henry. You can watch the video here - it’s about an hour long and it’s followed by about 2 hours of interesting Q & A.

Qiu Fen

Monday was Qiu Fen – the Chinese solar term for the Autumnal Equinox, when day and night are equal in length, and when Yin Qi and Yang Qi are in balance.

So, I watched a wonderful video about Qiu Fen, that’s about 20 minutes, and it’s about the science of growing cotton, and about raising camels, in rural Dunhuang, on the edge of the Gobi desert.

Have fun. upon St. Crispin’s day and Qiu Fen.