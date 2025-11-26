So, I was trying to figure out what our new Canadian government under Mark Carney was going to do, but first, I had to re-read a rather bizarre story about Maurice Strong - ‘The Wizard of Baca Grande’, and the interview he gave to Daniel Wood in 1990.

Here’s a short but revealing excerpt:

…Strong tells me he has often wished he could write. He has a novel he’d like to do. It’s something he has been thinking about for a decade. It would be a cautionary tale about the future. Each year, he explains as background to the telling of the novel’s plot, the World Economic Forum convenes in Davos, Switzerland. Over a thousand CEOs, prime ministers, finance ministers, and leading academics gather in February to attend meetings and set economic agendas for the year ahead. With this as a setting, he then says: “What if a small group of these world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it?”

[by ‘the rich countries’, Strong is referring to (especially) the United States, plus the other North Atlanteans - i.e. Canada and the north-western European countries of the North Atlantean Treaty.]

…The man who founded the United Nations Environment Program and who wrote parts of the Brundtland Report and who in 1992 will try to get the world s leaders, meeting in Brazil to sign just such an agreement, savors the questions hanging in the air. Will they do it? Will the rich counties agree to reduce their impact on the environment? Will they agree to save the earth? “The group’s conclusion is ‘no’. The rich countries won’t do it. They won’t change. So, in order to save the planet the group decides: isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

[i.e. the controlled disintegration of their economies, or ‘degrowth’]

“This group of world leaders”, he continues, “form a secret society to bring about an economic collapse. It’s February. They’re all at Davos. These aren’t terrorists. They’re world leaders. They have positioned themselves in the world’s commodity and stock markets. They’ve engineered, using their access to stock exchanges and computers and gold supplies, a panic. Then, they prevent the world’s stock markets from closing. They jam the gears. They hire mercenaries who hold the rest of the world leaders at Davos as hostages. The markets can’t close. The rich countries…” And Strong makes a slight motion with his fingers as if he were flicking a cigarette butt out the window. …“I probably shouldn’t be saying things like this”, he says.

So, I guess maybe we should take a look at Mark Carney - as a follower of Maurice Strong and Strong’s collapse plan.

Carney worked for Goldman Sachs in 1998 dealing with the Russian and Ukrainian debt defaults. [ Note: After, Russia went with the ‘Primakov’ option, while Ukraine went with the North Atlantean option.]

Carney worked as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crash.

Carney worked as governor of the Bank of England during the 2019-20 Covid financial crash.

And my feathered friend chirped, it seems that his whole life experience has been training for Strong’s collapse plan.

Hmmm… that does seem a bit bizarre!

So then, I tried to read about Mark Carney’s new government budget plan for Canada. In the bizarre world of Canada, the latest federal budget is expected to increase Canada’s indebtedness by an additional $78 Billion deficit for this year alone (which is double last year’s deficit) and this will bring the total federal government debt to $1.27 Trillion – a debt that will require $55 Billion in debt interest charges per year. And that’s only the flappin’ interest!!!!

And so, to somehow begin to tackle this enormous debt, the government proposes that it can somehow save $13 Billion annually. Otherwise the deficit would be $92 Billion. Yikes!!! And one of the ways it will save this $13 Billion, will be to cut 15% (over $1 Billion per year) from the Veterans Affairs Department!!! That means taking money from our veterans!!! That’s not right!!!

Ahhhh ... And how are they going to do this, you might ask, well... it’ll be by cutting the Veterans Medical Cannabis budget!!! Instead of re-imbursing the veterans at $8.50 per gram of marijuana, it will only re-imburse them at $6.00 per gram!!!

To be honest, I didn’t even know that our government paid veterans to use cannabis – apparently that’s how Canada deals with P.T.S.D. – just let them go and smoke dope. But now, are they saying that somehow if our veterans smoke less cannabis, then we can balance the budget? That seems quite bizarre!

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe the ones who made this budget should smoke less cannabis?!?

Hmmm… now that doesn’t seem too bizarre!

Have fun. bizarrely.