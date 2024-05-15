I read a real scary story about a United States Senator and his thoughts about Israel - ‘Sen. Lindsey Graham Suggests Nuking Gaza, Calls Hiroshima the Right Decision’ that because the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan to end the war [supposedly], that Israel should be able to do the same thing to Gaza!!! He says the Middle East war is ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids!”

Then I read an interesting story by Steve Carr, about other Americans and their thoughts about Israel - ‘Right-Wing Republicans Betray Ronald Reagan To Kiss British Butt’, that talks about President Ronald Reagan:

“… on Aug. 12,1982, Reagan stopped the shipment of 75 F-16 warplanes and other arms to Israel, until Israel stopped all shelling of Lebanon.”

then talks about President Eisenhower:

“In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower threatened economic sanctions, and an aid cutoff, to force Israel to withdraw from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, after Israel invaded Egypt.”

and then talks about President Bush:

“President George H.W. Bush postponed a $10 billion loan to Israel in 1991, to stop illegal new settlements in the West Bank.”

It’s exciting to see that sometimes presidents can act presidential.

And I read a story about lunar probe that has successfully reached the moon - ‘China’s Chang'e-6 lunar probe enters circumlunar orbit after near-moon braking’, that the probe consists of an orbiter, a returner, a lander and an ascender. The 11 flight phases will land, take samples, and then return to earth - ‘the first endeavor of its kind in the history of human lunar exploration’.

Soon, we may be seeing rocks from the far side of the moon for the first time!

And then I read an exciting story about Leonardo’s famous painting, the Mona Lisa – ‘Mystery of where Mona Lisa was painted has been solved’, that geologist/art historian Ann Pizzorusso says the landscape behind the Mona Lisa can be found at Lecco, on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, and that she found this because of the geology.

“Geologists don’t look at paintings and art historians don’t look at geology. Art historians said Leonardo always used his imagination, but you can give this picture to any geologist in the world and they’ll say what I’m saying about Lecco. Even a non-geologist can now see the similarities.”

I’m sure that all the other rock-hounds are just as excited.

And then I watched a very funny spoof on the US imposing 100% sanctions on Chinese EVs - “Parody Show | Sheerluck Holmes: The ‘fatal flaws’ of Chinese electric vehicles.”

It will take more than sheer luck for the US auto makers to catch up to China!!!

Have fun. excitedly.