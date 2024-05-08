Note: The following story about Napoleon and the Red Man, was first seen in a pamphlet written by Pierre-Alexandre Lemare in Paris in 1814, and then in ‘The Gentleman’s Magazine and Historical Chronicle’ in London in 1815, that we re-print here.

“The following singular story was circulated almost immediately after the fall of Napoleon and with the credulous obtained ready belief. … The gentleman from whom this curious communication was received heard it related, with the following particulars, on the 1st of January, at Paris, where he spent the whole of the winter. Early in the morning, Napoleon shut himself up in his cabinet, bidding Count Molé, then Counsellor of State … to remain in the next room, and to hinder any person whatever from troubling him while he was occupied in his cabinet … He had not long retired to his study when a tall man, dressed all in red, applied to Molé, pretending that he wanted to speak to the Emperor. He was answered that it was not possible.

‘I must speak to him; go and tell him that it is the Red Man who wants him and he will admit me.’ Awed by the imperious and commanding tone of that strange personage, Molé obeyed reluctantly and trembling, executed his dangerous errand. ‘Let him in,’ said Bonaparte sternly. Prompted by curiosity, Mole listened at the door, and overheard the following curious conversation.

The Red Man said, ‘This is my third appearance before you. The first time we met was in Egypt, at the battle of the Pyramids. The second, after the battle of Wagram. I then granted you four years more, to terminate the conquest of Europe, or to make a general peace; threatening you, that if you did not perform one of these two things, I would withdraw my protection from you. Now I am come, for the third and last time, to warn you that you have now but three months to complete the execution of your designs, or to comply with the proposals of peace offered you by the Allies; if you do not achieve the one, or accede to the other, all will be over with you – so remember it well.’

Napoleon then expostulated with him to obtain more time, on the plea that it was impossible, in so short a space, to reconquer what he had lost, or to make peace on honourable terms.

‘Do as you please,’ said the Red Man, ‘but my resolution is not to be shaken by entreaties, nor otherwise, and I go.’ He opened the door. The Emperor followed, entreating him but to no purpose. The Red Man would not stop any longer. He went away, casting on his Imperial Majesty a contemptuous look, and repeating in a stern voice. ‘three months – no longer.’

Napoleon made no reply; but his fiery eyes darted fury, and he returned sullenly into his cabinet, which he did not leave the whole day. Such were the reports that were spread in Paris three months before the fall of Napoleon Bonaparte, where they caused an unusual sensation, and created a superstitious belief among the people that he had dealings with infernal spirits, and was bound to fulfil their will or perish. …

Who the Red Man really was has never been known; but that such a person obtained an interview with him, seems to be placed beyond a doubt. Even the French papers, when Bonaparte was deposed, recurred to the fact, and remarked that his mysterious visitant’s prophetic threat had been accomplished.”