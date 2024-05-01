I read a story about the beginnings of the China - France friendship - ‘The tale of three generations of the De Gaulle family’s friendship with Chinese people’, about Gregoire De Gaulle, the grand-nephew of Charles De Gaulle - who had established relations with China in 1964, and about Gregoire’s father, Bernard De Gaulle - who had been the chairman of the ‘Comité France Chine’.

And I also found a short interview with Gregoire - ‘Interview with Grégoire de Gaulle, grandnephew of ex-French president’, on a presentation of his photographic works of his years in China, on World Book Day.

I think that France today, would be wise to return to the approach of De Gaulle.

And while I’ve been reading about Mary Shelley and Frankenstein, I started reading about her father, William Godwin, a controversial novelist and political journalist who is best known for writing an ‘Enquiry Concerning Political Justice’ in 1793.

At that time, Godwin was thinking about the political debate then ongoing, between Edmund Burke, who wrote ‘Reflections on the Revolution in France’, in 1790, and Thomas Paine who wrote ‘Rights of Man, being an answer to Mr. Burke’s Attack on the French Revolution’’ in 1791. And so Godwin wrote his book ‘Political Justice’.

And … it was in response to Godwin’s book that the infamous Thomas Malthus wrote ‘An Essay on the Principle of Population as it Affects the Future Improvement of Society, with Remarks on the Speculations of Mr. Godwin, M. Condorcet, and Other Writers’ in 1798, written against Godwin’s ‘optimism’.

And in ‘Political Justice’, I found a very small but interesting quote about John Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’:

“… as Milton’s hero felt real compassion and sympathy for his partners in misfortune …”

Now, the fact that Satan [i.e. Milton’s hero] had felt even a little compassion and sympathy, would throw into the trash-bin of history, all that nonsense we’ve been taught of Manicheanism, that the world was made up of two equal and opposing forces, that were vying for control of the world - light versus dark, or evil versus good.

Since, if EVEN Satan showed a little compassion, means that there is only one force, the good, and that the world could be seen as based upon many different layers or gradations of that one true compassion, from the very lowest [i.e. Satan] to the very highest [i.e. ideals of Beauty, Goodness and Truth].

So, whatever may be said for or against William Godwin, it seems to me, that Godwin was at least on the right side, and smack-dab in the middle of the fight.

And then I started wondering about today, and …

[Scene: a psychiatrist’s office in lower Manhattan]

“Unfortunately, Mr. Beelzebub, we’ve run out of time. But I think that you’re making some progress – you seem to have had a little bit of compassion there. That’s good. So I’d like you to think about that, and I’ll see you again next week.”

“Oh, Nurse, could you send in my next patient, please?”

“Yes, Doctor, I’ll send Mr. Bibi in now.”

Have fun. compassionately.