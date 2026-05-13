I read a story about the US economy - ‘Debt Surpasses Size of the Economy’, that the national debt of the USA is now bigger than their GDP!!!

And they posted a graph of the growth of the debt, and (to me) it seems to show that around the year 2008, the debt exploded and then it’s became out of control.

And my feathered friend chirped that they’ve just been trying to put that debt-paste back in the debt-tube ever since?

And I read an interesting story about Canada - ‘The number of cases has surged from 2,000 to 300,000! The US Agriculture Secretary shifts the blame: It’s China’s fault’, that although many people try to blame China for buying up US farmland, saying it’s ‘a dangerous threat’, the reality is different:

“According to the AgriPulse website, Canadian investors hold 15.3 million acres of land, accounting for 33% of all foreign-held land; Dutch investors follow closely behind at 11%; Italian and British investors each hold 6%; and Chinese entities hold less than 1%.”

Hmmm… but now I’m wondering, why is Canada buying so much of the US farmland? as if we don’t have enough here in Canada!

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps the US government will declare Canada a dangerous threat, unless we stop trying to buy up all their agricultural debt-paste?

Then I read another story about Canada - ‘Canada commits $270M to Ukraine as Carney addresses European summit in Armenia’, that Canada is giving money to Ukraine, so that it can buy military equipment from the USA!

“The money will go toward buying items from a NATO list, and brings Canada's total monetary support for Ukraine to $25.8 billion.”

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps they want Ukraine to buy up more of the US military debt-paste?

And then I read a story about China - ‘Amid the supply crisis, a new Chinese technology transforms wastewater into fertilizer raw materials, tripling efficiency’, that China is working on making a new kind of fertilizer:

“A research team from China has designed a new type of catalyst that can convert nitrate pollutants in agricultural and industrial wastewater into ammonia—the core chemical raw material for urea fertilizer production—with a conversion efficiency almost three times that of traditional catalysts.”

So, instead of trying to buy up all the fertilizer debt-paste, this would allow countries to just have more fertilizer, and also more food!

And my feathered friend chirped, and less debt-paste.

And then I read another story about China - ‘A Chinese team is testing a prototype vehicle-mounted nuclear power system capable of powering a medium-sized AI data center’, that China is working on building a portable nuclear power plant:

“… the world's first 10-megawatt-class vehicle-mounted nuclear power unit… This technology can solve ‘energy anxiety’ in multiple scenarios. It can provide power to remote areas and islands, provide emergency backup power in special environments, and can also be used for ship power, space facility power supply, and support artificial intelligence computing power and data center operation.”

This would be perfect for developing countries to begin electrification or industrialization projects in hard to reach areas of their countries!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, and without getting caught in the IMF debt-tube trap!!!

And then I read another story about China - ‘China’s zero-tariff policy adds drive to African industrialization’ that China and African nations held a symposium on ‘Zero Tariffs, Infinite Opportunities’:

“Starting on May 1, China will grant zero-tariff treatment to products from 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties… the enthusiasm from African businesses sends a clear message: What the zero-tariff policy will bring is not just a change in trade figures, but a strong and sustainable new driving force for Africa's in-depth integration into the global industrial chain and the development of its manufacturing industry.”

And my feathered friend chirped, and break free from the tariff debt-tube.

So I guess, instead of spending all that time and energy on trying to put the old tooth-paste back in the old broken tube, perhaps we could just make a new tub of toothpaste.

And my feathered friend chirped, and a better toothpaste tube!!!

Have fun, toothful-ly.