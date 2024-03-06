Yesterday was the first day of Jing Zhe, the Waking of Insects, the third term of spring in the Chinese solar calendar, when it is said that the hibernating insects are woken by the thunderstorms. And so I watched a video about the Waking of Insects, and about the Spring Festival in Changting, among the Hakka people, as they return to their ancestral home to pay respect to their ancestors.

And it shows how they make bamboo paper for paper money, and for books, and for painting and calligraphy. Although this art of making bamboo paper is over a thousand years old, the invention of paper in China is over two thousand years old!.

And so I decided to read some stories about other inventions and discoveries being made in China today. So, first, I read a story about Chinese advances in batteries - ‘Chinese scientists produce a powerful winter-proof lithium battery’, to solve the current problems with using and charging lithium batteries in cold weather - something that could be very useful here in Canada in the long winter months.

Then I read a story about China’s work on electric air taxis - ‘World’s first inter-city electric air-taxi conducts demonstration flight in Guangdong’, so that instead of driving for 2 or 3 hours, you can make the trip in 20 minutes by air-taxi! and it can carry 5 people and travel 200 kilometres per hour!

OK, so after I get a BYD Seagull electric car from China, I’m going to get an AutoFlight electric airmobile. Maybe. [I have to ask my wife first.]

And then, I read two stories about a new museum in China, the Yinxu museum in Anyang - ‘New museum building brings visitors back to Shang civilization’, and ‘4,000 precious artifacts displayed in new Yin Ruins museum, unlocking secrets of Shang civilization’ that shows some of the ancient bronze artifacts and oracle bone inscriptions and … some of the chariots that have been excavated there!!!

Some of you may remember reading about the connection of the Yin ruins, and dragon bones to a Canadian named James Menzies - ‘The Blip Report for Tuesday, December 26th 2023’, who was one of the first people to locate the origin of the dragon bones among the Yin ruins.

And then, I read a story about China and cosmic rays - ‘Chinese researchers confirm origin of cosmic rays for the first time’, that a Chinese Observatory has discovered a source of high energy gamma rays for the first time!!! We may have to re-write the astronomy textbooks. again.

And then I read a story about research here at home, by a Canadian math historian, that shows that the first use of the decimal point may be much older than was thought - ‘The Decimal Point Is 150 Years Older Than Previously Thought, Medieval Manuscript Reveals’, and that seems to be quite exciting for the people who are institutionalized at the Smithsonian.

I don’t want to downgrade his discovery in the least, it’s very interesting, and he’s a Canadian too, but … my point is that we have a long way to go to catch up with China.

Have fun. pointedly. and Happy Jing Zhe!