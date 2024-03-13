I read a story that changes our view of when birds began to diversify - ‘Scientists found modern birds diversified before dinosaur extinction’, that it used to be believed that it wasn’t until after the extinction of the dinosaurs that birds started to diversify. But now it can be shown that this diversification began perhaps as long ago as 130 million years, before the end of the dinosaurs!

Plus, this research was done by Chinese AND American scholars, and this is something that we should want to see more of, in the future.

And I read a story about Canadian birds that spend their winters in Cuba - ‘Cuban biologists unravel mysteries of bird migration’, that is hampered by the American embargo against Cuba, but that the birds however, ignore.

Lourdes Mugica, an ornithologist who helped to organize the research, said:

“Birds don't understand embargoes or geographic borders, they don't need a visa to enter our country [i.e. Cuba] … I hope there comes a time when relations are normal and that we can have joint projects between (the U.S. and Cuba).”

Me and the birds would welcome that too.

And then I read a rather disturbing story about chopping down trees in Germany - “Germany Begins Felling 120,000 Trees From ‘Fairy Tale’ Forest to Make Way for Wind Turbines”, that although the German Greens’ tried to stop a road being built through another forest because it would be “a catastrophe”, somehow chopping down 120,000 trees in order to build 18 giant windmills is just fine with them.

The local Green Minister that is leading this tree-chopping project said:

“Wind energy makes a decisive contribution to the energy transition and the preservation of nature. It is the only way to preserve forests and important ecosystems.”

Chopping down trees is the way to preserve forests??? It sound like the WWF plans for culling the herds to save the animals!!!

However some saner Germans have called this tree-chopping:

“… (an) ecological degradation – with dead birds, turbine vibration sickness, strobe dizziness and landscape pollution.”

As you can imagine, the German birds are up in arms [… er … up in wings] about it!

And while I was discussing all this, during my conversation with my feathered friends, over my morning coffee, one little birdie chirped up about the President - the differences in his appearances.

I wondered what that meant, and so I compared Biden’s screaming and hyper-active ‘state of the union’ speech, with a picture a few days later where he waddled along and gave semi-incoherent answers to questions. You see, there is a big difference there, said the other birdies.

And so, I read a story about the possibility that perhaps Biden may be receiving some kind of injection of stimulants, or something, to help him perform better at speeches - ‘Biden Is Getting Worse’, and what are the aftereffects when they wear off.

So, me and my birdie friends, think that it should be proposed that all debates between Trump and Biden should be overseen by the Olympic anti-doping agency, and that after each debate, both contestants should be tested for any performance enhancing drugs.

Seems fair to me.

Have fun. fairly.