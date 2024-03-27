I read a story that there was an attempt in the Canadian Parliament to stop Canada from exporting military equipment to Israel - Trudeau Government Will Not Revoke Existing Permits For Israel Military Exports, but it won’t apply to existing permits, and that this was only a non-binding motion, that will be ‘taken into consideration’ in regards to any future permits. So, we shouldn’t expect much to be done here.

However, then I read a story about the real arms shipments to Israel - ‘Data Shows Israel Gets 99% of Its Weapons From the US and Germany’, that 69% comes from United States and 30% comes from Germany. I guess Canada is somewhere in that 1%.

Then I read a story about where Europe sends its garbage - ‘Where The EU Exports Its Waste’, and that almost 40% - 12.4 million tonnes - goes to Turkiye. Some people say that explains a lot, that it seems that perhaps the political problems in Turkiye come from the fact that that they accept too much of the EU’s garbage.

And I read a strange story about how the United States government is giving money to Intel - Intel gets US$19.5 billion from Washington to build and improve chip factories, that somehow a big company like Intel requires government assistance, because I guess it can’t modernize on its own, or maybe because China used to be Intel’s biggest customer, and now they’ve lost all those sales. Yikes.

But then I read a story about China - ‘China Blocks Use Of Intel, AMD Chips In Government Computers’, that after the North Atlanteans tried to block chip making machines from being sold to China, that in response China will block Intel chips from being used in any computers and servers that are used by the Chinese government.

This is not only going to advance China’s use of home-grown chips, but it will also begin to eliminate the use of Microsoft Windows as their operating system, in favor of home-grown operating systems!!! This is a game changer!!!

Now, I had earlier commented on the almost certain improbability of any aliens living here - because if an alien scouting mission had been sent to this planet, they would have reported back to the mother ship that our computing machines seem to use this horrible and unreliable thing called ‘windows’ and they would have concluded that it would appear that there’s no intelligent life here on earth.

However, depending on what the Chinese do in the next few years, there may soon be signs of intelligent life here after all!!!

Have fun. intelligently.