I read a story about the protests ongoing in Haiti - ‘Journey to the Heart of the Anti-Ariel Henry Mobilization’ by Catherine Charlemagne, and it seems that the protests were not only against the Prime Minister Henry, but also against the colonialism of Canada and the United States! that finance most of the NGOs and criminal gangs.

[People carry a mock coffin with a photo of Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the US and Canada flags. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

And then I saw a picture where some of the demonstrators were carrying Russian flags!

[People take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

And that reminded me of the demonstrations in Niger last year that were against French colonialism and were in support of the new military government, and where some of those demonstrators were carrying Russian flags too.

[Nigeriens, some holding Russian flags, participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, July 30, 2023. SAM MEDNICK/AP]

And then, some people were comparing Niger to the Haitian revolution. And now, some people are comparing Haiti to the Sahelian revolution!

And so then I watched an interview of Jimmy ‘Barbeque’ Cherizier by Dan Cohen - ‘Haiti, a new Invasion and G9’, that tries to debunk the current narrative about Haiti, and that shows some of the armed groups like the G9 that are fighting against the ‘criminal’ armed groups that receive their funding from Canada and the United States.

Will the North Atlanteans succeed in invoking the (Theodore) Roosevelt Corollary to invade Haiti again? or will the Haitian people succeed in restoring self-government, and in helping to end the North Atlantean colonialization of the Americas?

Because just as the reason for the British and French to invade Haiti in the late 18th century was to try to stop the slave revolt from spreading to the other slave plantations and islands, so too today, the reason for any invasion of Haiti would be:

‘to prevent a circulation in the other colonies of the wild and pernicious Doctrines of Liberty and Equality’.

