I returned from a short relaxing vacation in la belle province to recharge my batteries, and yesterday was the first day of Da Shu (Great Heat) the twelfth term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and so I watched a video about Da Shu, and about Dominic’s travels to Chongqing, a city of over 30 million people that is surrounded by mountains and bamboo forests, and because of the steep terrain, the people there developed the ‘bangbang’ delivery system and traditional bamboo stilt houses and cooking Hot Pot.

Then I watched another video about China - ‘How did people encircle China's largest desert with a green belt?’, that shows China’s fight against desertification, by developing ways to build a green barrier around the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang province, not to get rid of the desert but to contain and control it from spreading - even planting roses to block wind and sand, that they then make into rose jam. And how solar farms were built not only to generate electricity, but as another way to form barriers to suppress sandstorms and to improve soil moisture.

And then I read another story about China’s solar farms - ‘Herders return home to greener pastures’, that in Qinghai province, the solar panels are raised 1.5 meters above ground, so that there’s room underneath for sheep to graze. The panels generate electricity while sheltering the grass and protecting the soil, and the sheep eat any weeds that might pose a fire risk.

Then I read a wonderful story about an archeological discovery in China - ‘300,000-year-old wooden tools unearthed in SW China's Yunnan’ that 35 wooden tools were found that date back to over 300,000 years ago. Although Chinese civilization may go back 5000 years, their tool making abilities go back at least 300,000 years. No wonder China can develop such interesting tools - even for dealing with a desert.

And my feathered friend chirped, I guess, optimism has to be earned.

Have fun and Happy Da Shu!