I read a story about some cultural sites in Palestine - ‘Israel seizing West Bank heritage sites piece by piece’, that the Israelians are trying to use the excuse of taking over archeological sites to actually expand their land grab.

“Israeli authorities are increasingly using archaeological preservation as a pretext to assert control over Palestinian land through expropriation orders and expanded excavations”

George Rishmawi, general manager of the Palestine Heritage Trail, a local tourism nonprofit, is concerned that ‘the growing focus on archaeological and heritage sites cannot be separated from the fragmentation of Palestinian territory around them’.

“The aim is to completely erase the Palestinian identity. It is a tool to take over heritage sites and tie them to a different identity. All of these excavations are then used to write history. In the end, the stronger side writes history however it wants.”

And my feathered friend chirped that it smells like modern cultural warfare.

And then I read a story about the fight against cultural warfare - ‘Mesopotamia Was Never the Cradle of Civilisation. India Was.’ at Nick Collins’ substack ‘Maritime History’ (that I subscribe to) that contrary to the myth that Mesopotamia was the cradle of civilisation - ‘for reasons that had everything to do with geography and politics and very little to do with evidence’, in fact, ancient India was:

“The Indus-Sarasvati civilisation was not derivative. It was the largest and most economically productive society of the ancient world. By the middle of the third millennium BC, it supported about three hundred riverine cities, each with populations of over fifty thousand people. Two thirds stood on the banks of the Sarasvati, the central of the seven rivers described in the Rig Veda. A network of canals supplied water to two thousand fivmee hundred dependent settlents, enabling wide cultivation of wheat, barley, peas, rice, sesame, cotton and dates. The Vedic kings ruled territory stretching, in the words of their own texts, from sea to sea, comprising what is today Afghanistan, Pakistan and most of north-western India. That is roughly 1.5 million square miles. Egypt covered about thirteen thousand square miles. Sumer was smaller still. The region may have supported as much as ten per cent of the world’s population.”

As part of the occupation of the British colony of India, the Aryan myth was created.

“The argument, developed in the late nineteenth century by Friedrich Max Müller and others, was that pale-skinned Indo-European nomads, Aryans, from the Eurasian steppe had invaded northern India around 1500 BC, bringing with them literature, mathematics, astronomy and philosophy. The Vedic civilisation was therefore not Indian in origin. It was European, transplanted. This theory preserved the assumption that complex civilisation must originate from European racial stock. It also conveniently justified the colonial presence in India: the British were merely the latest in a long line of light-skinned Aryans bringing civilisation to the subcontinent. There was no evidence for any of this.”

And my feathered friend chirped aahh, this also smells like early cultural warfare.

And then I read a very worrying story about Canada - ‘Canadian government urged to block Thomson Reuters data deal with US ICE’, that the Canadian media giant (Thomson Reuters), a private company that is owned by the wealthiest family in Canada, is sharing data with ICE - the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement!!!

“Under the US$125m (£94m) deal, ICE will pay the technology and content conglomerate to access its Clear database – which includes property records, social media and geolocation information – in order to identify ‘voter fraud’ and ‘immigration fraud’ … Thomson Reuters says it is the only company that allows ICE to have access to the ‘continuous monitoring’ of millions of people. Thomson Reuters’ contracts with ICE date back to 2015, when it first began providing US officials with access to Clear in order to track people for deportation. Critics have long alleged that the databases were being used to facilitate human rights abuses.”

And my feathered friend chirped that I guess AI is soon going to be used in the cultural warfare business.

Hmmm… I wonder how far back this cultural warfare stuff goes. Perhaps Homer might have something to say about all of this. [Hint, coming on Friday]

Have fun, culturally.